chee gin tan/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

In early April, I’d crafted a long thesis on one of the Global Agricultural Chemicals players - FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Whilst the stock did nearly breach the $124 price target in early May, it couldn’t quite keep up the momentum and has since fallen off from those levels. Why so? Well, there are two broad drivers to the FMC story.

There's the company-specific side of things which is more or less still going to plan, in that, one is expecting a better H2, with the support of added buyback momentum. Then, one also ought to consider the general agricultural market conditions across key regions, which in fairness, have been quite mixed and have weighed on the price. In this article, I will touch upon some of these facets and also provide an update on the valuations and the price action.

Company-specific discussion points

In my previous article, I covered some of the attractive facets of the FMC story, and not an awful lot has changed since then. The March quarter was always expected to be a challenging quarter for FMC given the difficult comps from the Latam region last year (sales were up 26% YoY), lower acreage in Brazil, and some revenue loss from the EMEA region on account of discontinued product registrations. Eventually, the company managed to witness a 4% revenue decline in Q1.

The negative operating leverage was quite rampant with EBITDA for the period declining by 14% annually. The chief culprits for this were lower volumes and unexpectedly higher raw material/logistics costs which had a combined impact of over 10%. During Q1 the company also managed to launch two new products (the herbicide – Overwatch in Australia, and the fungicide - Xyway in the US) which contributed ~$50m of aggregate sales in Q1 (for the whole of FY20, sales from new product launches in 2020 alone came up to $50m so this is quite an encouraging start).

Looking ahead, it’s fair to say we’ve probably seen the worst with the revenue and operational challenges. In Q2 the company is expected to deliver revenue growth of 6% and for the FY, 8% annual growth. Given the negative growth in Q1, this would imply impressive revenue growth within the mid-teens, in Q3 and Q4. Also note that the 8% growth will come at a time when the general market is only expected to see low-single digits (Source: FMC earnings call).

On the operating front, raw material and operating cost pressures have caught the management off guard and will play some part in H2 as well; they are expecting incrementally higher raw material/supply chain costs of $10m for the rest of the year which they hope to offset by higher pricing in H2 (although as I highlight later on in the article, this could be challenging to execute particularly in the North American market).

Yet still, they are confident of delivering FY EBITDA growth of 10% which would imply that operating leverage comes back meaningfully in H2 (In Q2, EBITDA growth is still expected to be lower than revenue growth). What could drive this? Firstly, in the Brazilian market - which is key for them- they’ve been curtailing inventory to very low levels with the intention of driving pricing there when the market improves in H2.

Then Brazil, alongside North America will also see much weaker comps in H2. We’ve also seen the impact of new product sales in Q1 alone, the contribution of this should ramp up in Q3 and Q4 alongside some of the other products launched late last year (products launched in FY20 are expected to contribute $100m of sales in FY21- Source: Q1 earnings call). The company also spoke about its intentions of exploring newer geographies as we progress through the year.

Source: YCharts

In addition to the improving operational story, it's also very encouraging to see the ramp-up in the level of share buybacks which I think could pick up even further at current price levels. In Q1 alone the company did around $78m of buybacks (for the whole of last year they only did $50m) and the bulk of the buyback war chest is still pending as they have a target of completing buybacks to the tune of $400-$500m this year. With the FMC price now closer to $100 I think one can expect this firepower to be deployed with greater fervor.

Conditions in the key agricultural markets

Whilst FMC looks to be in good shape to execute in H2, the conditions in some of the key end markets look mixed. For instance, let’s look at America; key crops such as corn, soybean, wheat, have seen very high prices in the recent past and as a consequence of this, we’re likely to see an increase in planted acreage of these crops from anything between 2% to 5% annually. That said, one risk that is fast-gaining traction is the worsening financial health of growers, which could dampen demand for FMC’s products.

The Ag Economy Barometer has now been on a declining trend for two months in a row and two indices measuring current conditions and future expectations dropped to their lowest levels since September and July 2020.

Source: Purdue/CME Group

Source: Purdue/CME Group

Farm producers are grappling with quite a few challenges - likely higher cash rental rates (nearly half of the producers are expecting cash rentals to rise from 5-10% in 2022 whilst one-third of the producers think it will be higher than this), and labor challenges (66% of the respondents said they either had “some” or “a lot of difficulty” in hiring adequate labor, compared to just three out of ten respondents in 2020) have been noted.

Crucially, these producers have also highlighted rising farm input prices (apparently farm input prices are poised to increase by 8% this year, compared to the average price hike of less than 2% over the last 10 years) as a matter of concern. I mentioned previously that FMC plans to push through price increases in H2, but during conditions like this, will the end market prove to be particularly receptive to the price increases?

Moving to Brazil, this is a key region that FMC has great hopes for, in terms of levying price increases. I think conditions for cotton are looking a little better with the likely bounce back of the textile industry as economies re-open. The Brazilian cotton market will also likely see higher yields this year. The Brazilian corn landscape too is expected to be rather resilient in 2021/22 with the planted area expected to hit an all-time high of 19.8m hectares.

In the Asian region, the FMC management had previously talked up its growth potential in the Indian market but I suspect they may have to realign some of their expectations in the short-term, given what’s happening there. Firstly, the second wave during April/May/June proved to be quite unexpected, dampening demand, and things are yet to recover meaningfully. Besides, as per the latest reports emerging from there, the monsoon deficiency in July and increased fuel prices (and consumption) have brought additional pressures to the farmers there. FMC’s Indian operations will also have to contend with a very difficult base in Q4 where the revenue growth was up 25% annually!

Closing thoughts

The price weakness over recent months has certainly made FMC's valuations more appealing. Previously in April, the stock had been trading at a 1.5%-2% discount to its long-term forward P/E and EV/EBITDA averages; on the P/S front, it had been trading at a small premium of ~4% over the average. Now, the stock trades at a discount across all 3 methods with the discount differential widening even more from a forward P/E (-5.5% discount) and EV/EBITDA basis (-3.5% discount).

Source: Prepared by the writer using data from YCharts

With regards to the price target, I had previously assigned a weighted average target of $124 based on peak multiples across a 5-year cycle (equal weights for the targets based on Forward P/S, P/E and EV/EBITDA). Since the company has not modified its guidance, I’m sticking to the same estimates (the mid-point of the company’s latest guidance) and the same multiples, but the weighted average target price drops marginally to $123 simply due to what’s happened on the EV/EBITDA valuation front. Basically, from Dec-20 to March-2021 we’ve seen FMC’s net debt go up by ~17% whilst the weighted average diluted share count has come down by ~1%.

Source: Prepared by the writer using data from YCharts and FMC’s quarterly report

Source: Trading View

Moving over to the price action, we can see that FMC's indecision has continued to persist; since August 2020, it has been drifting sideways and has also had trouble breaking past the upper boundary of its 6-year long ascending channel. I had mentioned previously that the $100-$101 zone was a very attractive buying zone and whilst it has not quite reached those levels, it is within reach.

If you’re interested in the FMC story, I’d reckon one can start building positions around these levels; then consider liquidating ~50% of your position at around the $123 levels (the upper boundary of the channel and previous resistance,) and the rest of your position after we ostensibly witness a breakout beyond the ascending channel.