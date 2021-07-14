metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCQX:CTSDF), a leading North American Hybrid IT Solutions provider, recently hosted its virtual AGM, emphasizing its progress toward key near-term targets along with its updated medium-term strategic growth plans. The latter includes an ambitious top-line target of c. $5 billion and an EBITDA guide of $500 million heading into fiscal 2025. As such, the scale of the opportunity and the successful M&A track record in North America (which Converge will look to replicate in Europe) keep me bullish on the earnings growth potential. While shares have re-rated in recent months, valuations remain below the average of its North American and European peers, keeping me bullish.

A Closer Look at the Near to Medium-Term Revenue and EBITDA Guide

Converge has successfully executed its three-phased strategic plan in recent years and is now on the path to achieve a $2+ billion pro-forma revenue run rate and a $100–200 million adjusted EBITDA run rate by fiscal 2021. In the upcoming phase of the strategic plan, the company is targeting c. $2 billion of revenue in fiscal 2022 and c. $5 billion in fiscal 2025 through organic growth in managed services and software-related sales, although M&A remains the key driver.

Specifically, Converge plans to acquire 3–5 targets in North America and Europe annually (slightly down from the initial 4-6 targets). Typical targets should generate c. $400 million of revenue in the high-margin managed services space, which should support Converge's plans to build out its revenue base, and deliver on its c. 10% EBITDA margin target (equivalent to c. $500 million in EBITDA) by fiscal 2025.

Encouragingly, the company has already made a series of acquisitions this year to get there, including Vicom Infinity, ExactlyIT, Dasher Technologies, Accudata Systems, and Vicom Computer Services. Looking ahead, further M&A in managed services or European VARs with solid customer relationships could open up new opportunities to expand wallet share via cross-selling, further strengthening its operating profile.

Organic Expansion Plans to Support Managed Services Growth

The near-term outlook for managed services looks bright – Converge continues to target a c. $100 million revenue run-rate by end-2021 (a notable improvement from the current run-rate exiting FQ1 '21 at $65 million). And over the medium to longer-term, growth aspirations are for the segment to account for c. $1 billion in revenues (or c. 20% of the $5 billion fiscal 2025 target), coupled with an accretive 55-65% gross margin and 25% EBITDA margin profile.

Converge's IBM iSeries managed services also offer compelling optionality - recall that management is looking to leverage its IBM iSeries capabilities for ERP systems applications. Notably, Converge is one of two providers that provide iSeries hosting at scale, which could prove to be the key differentiator that allows it to capitalize on future opportunities.

Furthermore, management also highlighted that managed services growth will primarily be driven by organic expansion going forward (per management, companies with "existing managed services tend to be very expensive"), which suggests a greater focus on reinvestments in the segment. The company's recent acquisition of ExactlyIT, a pure-play managed services company, should also support profitable growth as the segment continues to scale.

Finally, on the IBM iSeries opportunity, sales have admittedly disappointed since the launch last year, but considering this was due to COVID-19 restrictions to facilities, onboarding activity should pick up as markets reopen in the upcoming quarters.

Sufficient Balance Sheet Capacity to Support M&A

With the M&A focus turning to Europe, management has signaled higher valuations ahead, suggesting valuation multiples in the 6-8x region as more likely, with initial acquisitions set to land at the upper end of the range. Considering Converge is looking for initial targets with c. €200+ million of revenue, c. 5% EBITDA margins would point toward a cash outflow of c. €70 million for the initial platform acquisition (assuming a c. 7x EBITDA multiple).

This likely moves lower for complementary tuck-ins down the line, but I see limited funding hurdles. Post-FQ1 '21, the liquidity position likely stands at c. 250 million (comprising c. $200 million in cash following recent acquisitions and c. $50 million undrawn from a c. $190 million revolving credit facility, but excluding incremental future cash flow generation), implying significant balance sheet capacity to execute on the M&A pipeline.

Encouragingly, Converge also highlighted the fragmented nature of the European IT services landscape, which allows for a range of targets – thus far, management has already been in conversation with over 60 high-quality, mid-market players. This puts it in an excellent position to acquire 3-5 targets a year for the upcoming years, with the German and UK markets likely the starting points considering the mid-market opportunities in these regions.

In North America, Converge will maintain its 3-5 targets/year cadence as well, although activity in H2 '21 will likely be limited as it has already closed several acquisitions in North America YTD. With new chairman Thomas Volk, previously the CEO at CANCOM, Converge should benefit from his experience in deploying managed services in Europe.

Final Take

Overall, the AGM should give investors plenty of confidence in Converge's ability to execute on its M&A playbook in the near to medium term. Meanwhile, there also remains plenty of organic growth to unlock within its base from the upselling and cross-sell of higher-margin software, cloud, and managed services. Furthermore, the addition of European expertise at the board level and a healthy balance sheet position leave the company well-equipped to expand in Europe as well.

At the current c. 20x fiscal 2022 EV/EBITDA multiple, CTS has re-rated from previous levels but still trades below the average of its North American (EPAM Systems (EPAM), Perficient (PRFT)) and European peers (Softcat, Bytes Technology), leaving room for further upside.