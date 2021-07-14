JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In the last two years since issuing a weak outlook, Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) turned itself around. It doubled in value (from June 3, 2019) and continues to increase shareholder returns. Management’s approval of doubling the stock buyback to $100 million is one of many catalysts investors are enjoying. As VRTV stock reaches a milestone of $1 billion market capitalization, what should investors who missed the rally do now?

Strong First Quarter Results

In the first quarter, Veritiv posted GAAP earnings a share of $1.28. Revenue fell by 8.8% Y/Y to $1.56 billion. Chief Executive Officer Sal Abbate said that its execution on a multi-year strategy to drive profitable growth continued in Q1. Disciplined working capital management and net leverage reduction in the last two years are paying off. Furthermore, UWW Holdings, LLC, Veritiv’s largest shareholder, completely exited its position. This transferred stock ownership back to the company.

As shown in the income statement, Veritiv lowered operating expenses faster than revenue falling year on year. Its operating income rose from $7.8 million last year to $40.1 million.

Data from Veritiv Income Statement

In its cash flow statement, lower stock-based compensation and provision for expected credit losses declined. Management improved its working capital use. It right-sized inventory and receivables to serve its customers well.

For 2021, the company raised its full-year guidance. It expects income in the range of $95 to $115 million and adjusted EBITDA of $220 to $240 million. Free cash flow will still top at least $75 million, helped by low capital expenditures.

Near-term Catalysts

Strength in Veritiv’s packaging business from the corrugated market is a near-term catalyst. Market indicators suggest growth momentum for the rest of the year. It will not top Q4 performance but will still benefit from international business strength.

The strong Covid-19 vaccination rates should lower the risks of uncertainties that Veritiv faced last year. A shift away from remote working is the second near-term catalyst.

Readers may infer a modest terminal revenue multiple of 0.5 times. In a 5-year discounted cash flow revenue exit model, the assumptions below imply an upside of around 24%:

Model from finbox

The conservative revenue stabilization assumptions would align with the quant scores:

Data from Seeking Alpha Premium

While VRTV shares score an A+ on value, it has only a fair growth and profitability score. Still, Veritiv cannot rely on high growth rates from Covid-related hygiene products adding to revenue. But if the virus continues to evolve despite annual vaccinations, demand for sanitizers, wipes, and skincare will benefit Veritiv.

Compared to the S&P 500 (SPY) and the industry, Veritiv trades at a substantial discount. For example, its price/sales and price/free cash flow is multiples below that of the index. It is also valued at the bottom end of its 5-year P/E range.

Data courtesy of Stockrover research

If seasonality patterns repeat, the stock may underperform this month but bounce back next month and in November-December.

Data courtesy of Stockrover research

CEO Abbate said on the conference call that

we expect accelerated growth in those categories. The caveat here is that entertainment, hospitality, particularly large venue where we tend to play more readily, is a slower return than we originally anticipated.

Companies will continue bringing workers back in larger numbers. Veritiv expects increased office space usage in the middle of the third quarter. With the cruise line industry re-starting in the second half of this year, Veritiv’s growth rates will likely exceed that modeled above. This would imply a higher fair value and a market capitalization of at least $1.25 billion.

Risks from Recent Price Activity

At first glance, investors may pass on Veritiv stock after it rallied. Yet VRTV stock trades at a forward P/E of 13.7 times and a price-to-sales ratio of 0.16 times (per Seeking Alpha Premium). EPS soared since last year while the debt-to-equity fell:

Source: YCharts

On the stock chart, the divergence between the moving average convergence divergence and the stock price is bearish.

Chart courtesy of stockrover

In the chart above, VRTV shares peaked at around $66.47 and pulled back. It found support at between the 20-day and 50-day moving average.

Other Risks

Veritiv’s primary business driver is packaging growth. Market demand may shift unexpectedly, hurting the FY 2021 guidance. Management is managing costs through operational expense efficiencies. This will help margins and will give a cushion to any demand weakness.

This year’s results are a reflection of the cost controls implemented last year. Strong inflation rates will increase material costs. Management is discussing this with its suppliers. As it passes prices to customers, demand may fall.

Fortunately, Veritiv has control over key costs. For example, the freight markets are heating up but thanks to its fleet, unfavourable rates have minimal impact on its costs.

Your Takeaway

Despite the stock doubling in two years, Veritiv still earned an A+ on value. Investors looking for a proven supplier should consider buying Veritiv. The company controlled costs, lowered its leverage, and now enjoys strong customer demand.