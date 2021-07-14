Electrovaya CEO Dr. Sankar Das Gupta: Burning Fossil Fuel For Low Margins Is A Crime (Video)
Jul. 14, 2021 7:00 AM ETElectrovaya Inc. (EFLVF)DDAIF, DMLRY, TM, WMT17 Comments5 Likes
Summary
- Electrovaya provides lithium-ion batteries to power various electric vehicles.
- CEO Dr. Sankar Das Gupta joins us to discuss why it's a crime to burn fossil fuels to generate low-margin products.
- Safety and longevity key to what makes its batteries better. Revenue growth and being on the path to profitability.
Electrovaya (OTCQB:EFLVF) provides electric batteries for forklifts, buses, delivery trucks and autonomous robots. Its battery technology has been rewarded with contracts from Raymond Corp (a Toyota (TM) subsidiary) and Walmart (WMT). CEO Dr. Sankar Das Gupta joins us to discuss why it's a crime to burn fossil fuels to generate low-margin products. Electrification of the battery market; improving technology around lithium-ion batteries. Revenue growth and EFLVF's path to profitability. What they learned from past challenges in the electric market and the potential for a NASDAQ listing.
This article was written by
Quality leadership is a significant factor in successful companies. CEO Interviews brings you informed conversations with the best and brightest CEOs in the publicly traded markets. The show provides intimate and in-depth investing discussions with industry leaders across all sectors of the marketplace. Contact us at: ceointerviews@seekingalpha.com