Grape_vein/iStock via Getty Images

In this article, let's have an in-depth look at Elemental Royalties Corp. (ELE.TSX-V) (OTCQX:ELEMF), a fast-growing yet under-the-radar gold royalty company.

The opportunity

The medium-term gold equivalent ounces (or GEO) growth outlook of Elemental is being quickly de-risked. Thanks to the start-up and ongoing ramp-up of the Wahgnion gold mine in Burkina Faso and the Karlawinda gold project in Western Australia, the Mercedes (Mexico) royalty beginning from July 2022, and the near-term (2022) restart of the Laverton gold mine also in Western Australia, Elemental is well-positioned to triple revenue by 2023, thus posting a CAGR of 41%, including a ~50% year-over-year growth in 2021 alone (Fig. 1). The scale-up of the business is expected to result in the dilution of fixed costs (which is the bulk of Elemental's expenses), and economies of scale.

Fig. 1. Revenue profile of Elemental, historical and projected, modified from this source.

Elemental is still under the radar at this time. It was not publicly listed on TSX-V until July 2020. One month after the IPO, gold entered a protracted period of consolidation. The low liquidity in trading has not helped the stock either, in the popularity contest among the increasingly crowded space. As a result, Elemental only trades at 0.8X of NAV, versus an average P/NAV multiple of 1.7-1.9X as captured by its gold royalty peers. In terms of the P/S ratio, Elemental changes hands at 10.0X of 2021 revenue while its post-revenue junior gold royalty peers trade on average at 68.9X, which is partly because Elemental has a relatively advanced royalty portfolio that is dominated by producing and positive cash flow-generating assets (6/9).

Between the revenue growth outlook (3X) and the possible re-rating of the undervalued stock (>2X), it is not unreasonable to expect an enormous return in the next three years.

In addition, there are additional tailwinds blowing on the back of Elemental, which may further enhance the afore-mentioned upside potential:

Firstly, Elemental is being free carried in the existing properties. As the operators deploy capital to these properties for production growth and mineral resource expansion, Elemental will reap the benefit of higher production and new discoveries at zero cost. E.g., Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) has a US$12 million exploration budget in the district-scale Wahgnion project to test more than one dozen targets; Equinox Gold (EQX) plans to increase annual production at Mercedes from 50 Koz to 80-90 Koz (see here); the 2020 drilling program of Austral Gold (OTCPK:AGLDF) in the Amancaya property not only extended the existing mineral resources but also led to the discovery of a new mineralized breccia system (see here). It is worth noting that all royalties of Elemental have uncapped revenue and no buyback options, thus giving Elemental free perpetual optionality on exploration and development in those properties.

Secondly, the young management team led by CEO Frederick Bell will certainly not sit on their hands in the next three years. I am confident they will acquire additional royalty interest, as they had done over the past four years (Fig. 2).

Fig. 2. Royalty transactions made by Elemental since its inception in 2017, shown with the market cap and share price, from this source.

All in all, it seems highly likely Elemental will go on to capture a market cap in excess of US$1 billion - which makes it a unicorn prospect - in few years. A wave of M&A seems to have begun in the increasingly crowded gold royalty space, e.g., Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) just acquired Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (OTCQX:ELYGF) in June 2021. With its producing assets, Elemental may be an acquisition target. Should it be acquired, shareholders will probably benefit from an accelerated value realization.

Near-term gold royalty growth

Elemental has the following high-visibility growth drivers hidden in the existing asset portfolio (Fig. 3).

At Wahgnion, Endeavour targets ~150 Koz average annual gold production over the next 4 years, as part of the initial 10-year mine life. Having achieved commercial production in November 2019, the Wahgnion plant has been performing at ~25% above the designed capacity for gold recovery and throughput, producing 175 Koz gold in 2020. In 2021, Wahgnion is scheduled to deliver the first full year of production. With a 1% NSR in the mine, Elemental is poised to receive ~1,500 oz of GEO at no extra cost.

Capricorn Metals (OTCPK:CRNLF) commenced the commissioning of Karlawinda on June 2, 2021; started continuous ore processing on June 24, 2021; and poured first gold on June 30, 2021. Capricorn targets 110-125 Koz of gold production at Karlawinda over a mine life of over 10 years. With a 2% NSR royalty in Karlawinda acquired from South32 Limited (OTCPK:SOUHY) in November 2020, Elemental stands to gain 2,200-2,500 oz of GEO upon the completion of the ramp-up.

The Mercedes gold mine of Equinox Gold (EQX) is currently producing at 50 Koz of gold per year, with the annual production expandable to 80-90 Koz (see here). Elemental is scheduled to receive its 1% NSR royalty from July 28, 2022.

Focus Minerals (FML.ASX) (OTC:FCSUF) completed in early 2021 a pre-feasibility study on Stage 1 development of oxide and transitional zone at the Laverton gold project. Focus plans to convert more resources into JORC 2012 compliance and to significantly improve the economics of the project in 2021. Elemental, which has a 2% gross royalty in Laverton that was also acquired from South32, believes near-term mining of high-grade near-surface oxides, and refurbishment of the Barnicoat mill can be accomplished, with the first gold possibly in 2022.

Fig. 3. A map showing the nine royalty properties in Elemental's asset portfolio, from the same source as Fig. 2.

The risk

The enormous upside offered by Elemental comes with a slew of risk factors.

Although 2/3 of the royalty properties are situated in top-ranked mining jurisdictions (Australia, Mexico, and Chile), Elemental does own royalty interests in Burkina Faso (Wahgnion) and Kenya (Kwale), where protests occurred in 2018.

On the one hand, as a young junior gold royalty firm, Elemental boasts six producing properties. On the other hand, three major assets (Karlawinda, Wahgnion, and Laverton) account for some 83% of the total NAV. If any of the producing assets shuts down, its gold royalties can decline materially.

Operating partner Focus Minerals is controlled by a Chinese state-owned company. Reporting transparency can emerge as an issue once Laverton starts producing.

Elemental has a US$25 million credit facility with Sprott Resource Lending II that carries an annual interest rate as high as 9% plus the greater of LIBOR and 1%. The debt won't be paid off until 2024. The facility was secured to partially finance the South32 acquisition (see here).

Elemental trades on TSX-V and OTCQX markets with moderate liquidity, partly due to its low share count. Since January 2021, Elemental shares were eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company, which has helped enhance liquidity (see here).

Elemental is subject to the volatility of the gold price. Long stretches of weak gold prices will erode its royalty revenue even if production sustains.

I have been watching the management team since the company went IPO. Judging from the results delivered since the IPO, I come to believe the young team actually behaved more maturely than many mining executives twice their age. Elemental joined the Discovery Group to add to its depth of industry expertise, swiftly uplisted the stock to OTCQX for the benefit of the U.S. investors, and signed the South32 deal that more than doubled the size of its asset portfolio. As insiders, they also have substantial skin in the game, with 16% ownership of the stock.

Investor takeaways

Royalty companies have an advantageous business model (Fig. 4), as explained by Pierre Lassonde, the founder of Franco Nevada (FNV),

“Here's the thing - why the Franco business model is so incredibly powerful - and very few people understand this… We get a free perpetual option on the discoveries made on the land by the operators, and we get a free perpetual option on the price of gold.”

Fig. 4. A comparison of the business model of royalty companies with that of operating companies and gold bullion ETF, from this source.

Successful junior gold royalty companies seem to deliver impressive share price appreciation in their first 3-4 years of public existence (Fig. 5). Therefore, investors are advised to consider investing in small-cap gold royalty stocks.

Fig. 5. The share price movement of Maveix and Metalla since IPO. Source.

From the above discussion, I believe Elemental should be considered by anyone who needs in his portfolio a high-quality, growth-potent gold royalty play. Elemental distinguishes itself in the gold royalty space with its production-focused asset portfolio, the high-visibility runway of 41%-CAGR organic growth in the next three years, and an energetic management team with substantial skin in the game. To make it yet sweeter, the stock is deeply undervalued at this time.

In summary, Elemental offers an investor with a >3 year time horizon an asymmetric risk-reward profile decidedly tilted to her/his advantage.