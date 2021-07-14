JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) is slightly undervalued today and is a great value stock to keep on your watchlist. I like this company as a long-term investment idea because the company has:

Consistent cash flows

Patents (competitive advantage)

Size (competitive advantage)

Strong profitability

Low valuation

I wrote this article from an investor's point of view. I have very limited knowledge of the medical field, and I don't have a good understanding of the company's medical products.

But this article is not focused on the company's current products.

This article focuses on how Amgen gets money, where Amgen spends its money, and at how much money you should buy Amgen stock. I've also added references to other helpful articles, in case you are looking to learn more about Amgen's product lines, because I don't know much about that.

As always, I'll try to keep this write-up clean and common sense for you, and I hope you enjoy.

What Amgen Does

The best way to explain what Amgen does is by breaking down the healthcare supply chain:

Raw Materials Drug Manufacturers Wholesalers Retailers Consumers

Basically, there's a 5 step supply chain for drugs to get from raw ingredients into the hands of consumers.

Amgen fits into the second step of this supply chain, because they're a drug manufacturer. They take raw materials, create drugs, and they sell to wholesalers like McKesson (MCK), AmerisourceBergen (ABC) and Cardinal Health (CAH). In fact, Amgen makes over 80% of its revenue by selling to these 3 wholesalers.

And Amgen has 3 main product lines:

Oncology/Hematology (cancer/blood diseases) Inflammation (swelling) Cardiovascular (heart and blood vessels)

If you're like me and you're looking for businesses with competitive advantages, drug manufacturers have natural competitive advantages because they get their products patented. This is great for established drug manufacturers like Amgen that have a variety of patented drugs, with other drugs in the pipeline.

Here's a look at Amgen's products today:

Source: 2020 10-K

Additionally, Amgen is said to have a strong pipeline of new drugs. If you're looking to learn more about Amgen's product pipeline, I'd recommend this article written by Natalie Koo.

Capital Allocation

Looking at where a company spends its money gives us an insight into where management is investing for the future, and where a company's priorities lie.

I like to judge companies on capital allocation because companies are always 100% in control of where they spend their money. Companies can go through rough patches where sales decline, and this might be completely out of their control. But there's real accountability in looking at a company's spending; management is always in control of that.

Amgen has consistently spent a lot of their free cash flow on dividends and share buybacks:

Source: Author

A couple of interesting points:

Amgen's spent very little in the past 5 years on CapEx from their Operating Cash Flows, which is awesome to see. This suggests that the company doesn't have to reinvest too much of their cash flow to keep the business going, which is great for long-term profitability.

Amgen's 2.8% dividend seems pretty sustainable, because it only takes 40% of cash flows. I like to see companies with a payout ratio less than 70-80%, and Amgen falls way below this mark. They should be able to continue growing their dividend payments.

Amgen acquired Otezla in 2019 for about $13B. This acquisition was made to benefit Amgen's Inflammation line.

Shareholders get additional benefits from the company's share buybacks.

Projections

I used a discounted cash flow model to figure out how much we should pay for Amgen stock. This model works by projecting the future cash flows that the company will create, and discounting them back to present value.

I used analyst's estimate data provided by Seeking Alpha to help me make future revenue projections, because the analysts probably have a better sense of where sales are going than I do:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Based on the revenue estimates, I projected revenues would grow at 2% annually over the next 5 years. I projected 38% operating margins, which is in line with the company's 10-year average operating margins. This is what these projections look like in visual form:

Source: Author

What's Amgen Worth?

I projected the company's future unlevered free cash flows, so that way, we can see how much the business really makes, before interest payments.

Amgen looks set to make around $15B annually in free cash flows. This is quite a bit of money, considering the company's market cap is only about $140B:

Source: Author

I used an 8% discount rate to figure out what the stock's worth. Today, the company looks to be slightly undervalued, with the stock's fair value estimated to be above $300 per share:

Source: Author

Source: Author

Today, Amgen looks to offer about 12% annual returns for investors. This is slightly better than the market's long term average returns which is somewhere in the neighborhood of 8-10% annually.

And, this model doesn't take into account the returns you'd get from share buybacks. You'd likely make higher returns than 12% annual returns, because the company will probably continue buying back shares.

Today, I probably wouldn't buy the stock, because it's not quite cheap enough at current prices. There are better opportunities out there. But this model gives 2 price points where we might be able to buy with a big margin of safety:

$215/share - 15% annual returns

$155/share - 22% annual returns

In October 2020, the stock traded right around $215 per share. Hopefully, the stock could fall below that price, so we could get a strong business at a cheap price.

Sensitivity Analysis - Range of Values

Now, one of the big flaws with DCF models is that the model is very sensitive to a few key inputs.

The model is very sensitive to the terminal growth rate value, which is the rate that the revenues are set to grow at after the first 5 years are up, and the discount rate, which is the returns the business must see to be fairly valued.

The sensitivity analysis gives us a range of fair values for what the stock could be worth today:

Source: Author

Recap

Ultimately, Amgen is a great stock to keep on your watchlist. This is a good business that generates high free cash flows. And as an established drug manufacturer, the company has patented products that give the business a competitive advantage.

Do you have any feedback? What'd you like/dislike from this write-up? I'm a pretty new author, and I'm always looking for feedback and ways I can improve.

Thank you very much for reading, and I hope you have a great rest of your day.