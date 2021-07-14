Carl Court/Getty Images News

Three Reasons To Buy Airbnb

To cut to the chase: we think Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) is a buy because:

We think tech has plenty of growth ahead. Contrary to what you may hear on CNBC about Nasdaq being at all time highs, inflation running riot and therefore high beta stocks coming under pressure, we think the top tech plays have plenty of room to run in the coming months and years. We wrote up this sector thesis recently, here.

We see other travel stocks poised for a move up, in anticipation of earnings growth, and think ABNB can follow suit. We don't cover the stocks professionally but in staff personal accounts we own a handful of traditional travel names such as Carnival Cruise Line (CCL), Delta Air Lines (DAL), United Airlines (UAL) and similar. As consumers elect to travel once more, we believe earnings will be strong in the travel sector for the next 12-24 months.

The ABNB stock chart looks bullish technically to our eyes.

We explore each of these themes in turn below.

1. Cloud Looks Bright To Us

Longtime technology investors here, we see the leading cloud players moving into a sustained growth run. Cloud delivery is no longer a new thing - remember the Salesforce (CRM) IPO was in 2004 and that was a pureplay cloud stock all those seventeen years ago. The technology and underlying delivery networks now work well enough, institutional investors understand the business model - in particular the gusher of cashflow that can spring forth from cloud companies even if GAAP earnings per share is negative (if this oddity is new to you, do take a look at our note explaining it - here) - and consumers are now increasingly online-first. As has been much discussed, the digital transformation accelerated by the Covid crisis will, in our opinion, not lapse back. Nobody started fires by rubbing stones together once they had bought their first box of matches.

If you look at the stock charts of most all of the new cloud generation - let's say Zscaler (ZS), CrowdStrike (CRWD), Cloudflare (NET), and you take a step back, then 2020 doesn't look so much like an anomaly, a one-time chunk of free money as is often said to be the case. On the contrary, it looks like the first step up in a series of steps up. Since we spend a lot of time trying to spot Elliott Waves out there in the wild, if you ask us we think that these names completed a Wave 1 up from March 2020 to around February 2021, put in a Wave 2 down completing around mid-May 2021, and are presently starting a Wave 3 up which may complete sometime in Q2 next year if it follows a similar pattern to that Wave 1, which would not be an aggressive expectation in our view. This is how we see ZS playing out for instance.

Source: TradingView, Cestrian Analysis

Now, you might very well say, huh, that's just a bunch of lines that you have decided to draw up and to the right. And you would be right. But there is some basis in reality here. Again, sticking with Zscaler, but the logic is true at NET also for instance, the revenue growth rate is accelerating, and so the price targets implied by our charts above also take into account a reduction in the multiples of revenue paid for the stock from now until the end of the charted period. So our up-and-to-the-right lines aren't wildly fanciful.

Here's CRWD looked at through the same lens.

Source: TradingView, Cestrian Analysis

Our point here is simple. Why would it be the case that 2020's rapid growth in the stock prices of the new cloud generation is a one-time deal - when those very companies are delivering huge rates of revenue growth and in some cases also very strong cashflow margins? Does anyone really think that the cybersecurity market served by CRWD and ZS is going to cool off anytime soon? And if you follow NET at all, do you really think that the company won't make more progress towards its goal of being both the development environment and the runtime for Internet 3. And if you follow NET at all, do you really think that the company won't make more progress towards its goal of being both the development environment and the runtime for Internet 3.0? Say that phrase again to yourself. That sound like a going-backwards stock to you? Us neither. We think that the truly new-new things in tech are on a roll, one that won't be turned back anytime soon. And we think that means continued stock price growth for the best of them.

Airbnb, we see as a leading member of the new cloud generation. It's asset-light, cashflow positive (see our most recent note here on the stock, including fundamental analysis, here), growing well, and is happily deflating the hospitality industry. So, whilst we will turn to the specifics of the ABNB chart in a moment, we see the name as following the same pattern - that 2020 was just the first move up in a long cycle of moves up.

So - tailwind one - we think cloud names will continue to move up.

2. Folks Really Want To Travel

There is, as Warren Buffett will tell you, no harm in using scuttlebutt to inform your investment decisions. If you're interested in ABNB stock, we suggest you take a moment and go try to book a few trips this summer.

We'll wait whilst you do that.

OK. Back now?

Availability? Urgh. Price? Yikes.

Here's some other surround sound feeding our notion that travel is a going-up sector right now.

"United Airlines Places Its Biggest Planes Order Ever"

If you take a look at what the stock charts are telling you in travel:

Source: YCharts.com

Returns in the last twelve months have been spectacular, and that's before earnings start to feed in for the period in which folks can actually travel more freely. We would be surprised if this group does not move up materially by year end.

If you look at the above stocks since the ABNB direct listing last year, and include ABNB -

Source: YCharts.com

Hey presto! ABNB is a travel stock!

So - tailwind two - we think travel names will continue to move up. And ABNB appears to trade with travel names.

3. The ABNB Chart Looks Good To Us

As everybody knows, stock charts contain the sum of all fears and all greed about any given stock. The pattern of the historical data, and the suggestions it holds for where the stock might head, take account of many factors both known and unknown to the otherwise hapless investor. Investors know that ABNB is a leader in the new cloud generation, and they know it's poised to grow earnings as re-opening takes hold.

Here's how investors are feeling about ABNB right now.

Source: TradingView, Cestrian Analysis

Let's look through all those lines and try to make sense of it.

The stock went on a 5-wave move up from the immediate post-direct-listing lows struck in mid December 2020, reaching a peak of almost $220/share in mid February 2021. It then sold off with tech names in an A-B-C correction, reaching a low of $130 or so in mid-May 2021. Since then, the stock has climbed back up, threatening to start off another Wave 1 move back up, but perhaps not yet fully engaged with that project. Having climbed back up above the 78.6% retracement level (i.e. the price at which the stock had surrendered 78.6% of its initial gains), that level has held as support. This isn't an accident of course, as plenty of traders will be using that Fibonacci level as a place to put limit orders. It has been enough to establish $142-143 as strong support since early June. You can see a wedge pattern forming with higher lows and lower highs - that's the thick purple lines we have inked in above. The stock is consolidating in the $142-152 region and we think this is a precursor to a break to the upside, propelled by the catalysts we highlight above.

So - our final point - the chart looks bullish to us.

The Final Word

We are, as you will by now have surmised, at Buy on Airbnb. We own the stock and long-dated call options in staff personal accounts, and we have high hopes and expectations for those holdings.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 13 July 2021.