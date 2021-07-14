Wall Street Breakfast: Powell On The Hill

Earnings season

A big inflation jump saw stocks edge down from highs yesterday as the debate over how the long Fed can keep policy loose resurfaced. U.S. equity futures are shaking off some of the concerns this morning, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 up 0.4% and 0.1%, respectively, while the DJIA trails behind, down slightly at 0.1%. Higher-than-expected inflation data wasn't the only thing to weigh on stocks, which greeted the Q2 earnings season with little fanfare.



Financial powerhouses JPMorgan (JPM) and Goldman Sachs (GS) both beat profit and revenue estimates on Tuesday, but their shares pulled back during the session. Some are attributing the decline to a peak in the expansion cycle, which has historically been preceded by a subpar performance in stocks, according to data compiled by S&P Dow Jones Indices. More bank earnings are due this morning, including results from Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C) and Wells Fargo (WFC).



"The peak percentage rate of growth is likely in the second quarter. But I am looking for peak optimism, which is based on how much the estimates are going up after companies report," added Nick Raich, CEO at The Earnings Scout. "It's not just the direction, it's the magnitude. If estimates go up at a decreasing rate, that's when we know we hit peak optimism."



Elsewhere: Democrats on the U.S. Senate Budget Committee reached an agreement on a $3.5T human infrastructure investment, which could be included in a budget resolution to be debated later this summer. While the price tag falls short of a $6T package previously sought by progressives, it's in line with President Biden's $4T economic agenda. Lawmakers are also working on a $600B bipartisan package for physical infrastructure, which Biden has confirmed is not dependent on the other infrastructure initiative.

'Buy now, pay later'

Apple (AAPL) is developing a new service that would allow consumers to make Apple Pay purchases in installments, sources told Bloomberg. That would put the company in direct competition with dominant player Affirm (AFRM), which closed Tuesday's session down 10% on the news. Apple's upcoming service would use Goldman Sachs (GS) as the lender for its installment offerings after previously partnering with the Wall Street bank on the Apple Card.



'Apple Pay Later': Customers would have the choice to pay in four installments, with one payment every two weeks, or across several months with interest. When making a purchase, the consumer would also have the option to pay using either of the installment plans or as they would regularly use Apple Pay. The company already offers monthly installment payments through the Apple Card, but the new service would allow users to choose any credit card to make their purchases over time.



The service would bolster Apple's revenue since the tech giant receives a percentage of the transactions made with Apple Pay. It could also convince more Apple users to use their iPhone to pay for items instead of standard credit cards.



Analyst commentary: Truist's Andrew Jeffrey sees the Affirm stock decline as an overreaction, "given the company's position as the leading enterprise BNPL provider, boasting exclusive integrations with platforms including Shopify (SHOP) and Peloton (PTON)." He also maintains that Affirm's merchant integrations and the ability to handle complex underwriting as "characteristics that materially differentiate it from more basic 'split pay' competitors" like PayPal (PYPL), Klarna (KLAR) and Afterpay (OTCPK:AFTPY). (40 comments)

Marijuana legalization

At a press conference today, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) will introduce a draft of legislation that would legalize marijuana on the federal level. The bill would be called the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act and is meant to spur discussion for a formal introduction of the bill and comprehensive reform. Reports suggest it would direct some tax revenue from marijuana sales to minority communities, give the FDA oversight of cannabis regulation and retain some federal drug testing provisions.



"Hopefully, the next time this unofficial holiday, 4/20, rolls around, our country will have made progress in addressing the massive overcriminalization of marijuana in a meaningful and comprehensive way," Schumer said back in April. The nation's war on drugs has "too often been a war on people, particularly people of color."



Marijuana is still classified as a Schedule I drug under federal law, meaning it's on par with heroin, LSD, shrooms and ecstasy. It's also against federal law to grow, sell, or use pot for any use, including medical purposes. Despite being prohibited by federal law (different administrations have taken various approaches to enforcement), 36 states and D.C. currently have laws legalizing marijuana for either medical or recreational use.



Supercycle? Marijuana sales are expected to top $24B in 2021, marking a 40% Y/Y increase, forecasts Roy Bingham, co-founder and chairman of BDSA, a cannabis market research firm. (272 comments)