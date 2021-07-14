tadamichi/iStock via Getty Images

With the market continuing to tread water at all-time highs, it's never too late to double down on value and hedge our bets against potential downside. Within the tech sector specifically, I've been advising investors to maintain healthy exposure to the sector (who, after all, was the ultimate winner of the pandemic if not technology and internet businesses?) while taking care to concentrate on value names and avoid high-flyers.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) is one of my favorite underappreciated, low-key stocks addressing these needs in my portfolio. For investors who are unfamiliar with this stock (and frankly, that's most investors), Mimecast is a UK-based cybersecurity vendor that focuses specifically on defense for email. As use of email rises, Mimecast has constantly stressed that email is an often underprotected venue for businesses to be subject to ransomware and phasing attacks. Mimecast's technology helps to block ransomware, improve employees' internal email security, and detect further threats.

Mimecast has been on a bull run lately. After sliding (for no good reason) earlier in the year, Mimecast has been on a ~30% rally since the start of May, bolstered by a strong earnings report and a return in enthusiasm for software stocks after a correction earlier in the year:

To reiterate, there's plenty of fundamental support for this rally. Mimecast has been doing a lot of things right. Average bookings values are increasing, driven as well by an increase in the number of add-on products that Mimecast is able to attach to its deals. It's continuing to add new customers at a rapid pace, and recent FedRAMP certification gives Mimecast a wide-open berth to sell to U.S. federal clients.

Here's a refresher on what I view as the core bullish thesis for Mimecast:

In a virtual working world, email reigns king. Mimecast sits at the intersection of several timely trends in the post-coronavirus world. In the age of the remote office, email volumes have soared; and at the same time, many companies have taken a fresh look at their security portfolios to make sure their infrastructure is safe in this new, hybrid working environment. In my view, Mimecast's specific focus on email gives it a very strong catalyst for upside growth in 2021.

And in spite of these strengths, I think Mimecast still remains quite a bargain stock. At current share prices near $55, Mimecast has a market cap of $3.60 billion; and if we net off the $292.9 million of cash and $103.8 million of debt on Mimecast's balance sheet, the company's enterprise value is $3.41 billion. This represents a 5.9x EV/FY22 revenue multiple versus Wall Street consensus' revenue for FY22 of $576.5 million, representing 15% y/y growth.

Not only is this multiple attractive versus other mid-teens growth peers, but I also view Mimecast as a potential takeout candidate by private equity. So far over the past year, we've seen several examples of software companies with similar profiles to Mimecast - SaaS businesses, high single-digit or mid-teens growth, with near-breakeven or better profitability and free cash flow - that got acquired by PE firms. Talend (TLND) and Pluralsight (PS) are two recent examples of this type of software company achieving a PE exit. Mimecast, in my view, would play similarly from a PE investor's perspective.

In short, I think a variety of fundamental strengths plus a very modest valuation for Mimecast gives the stock plenty of room for upside. Its only real problem is a lack of discovery in the stock market - so keep riding its momentum upward until it reaches closer to a fair value near ~8x forward revenue (representing a low-$70s price handle).

Q4 download

Mimecast just wrapped up its fiscal 2021, the year ending in March 2021, with its most recent May earnings release. Let's take a look at some of the highlights of the quarter to reinforce the strengths that Mimecast has been seeing of late. The Q1 earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Mimecast Q4 and FY21 results Source: Mimecast Q4 earnings release

Mimecast's Q1 revenue grew 17% y/y in Q4 to $133.9 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $131.2 million (+15% y/y) by a two-point margin. The company saw barely any revenue deceleration versus Q3's 18% y/y growth pace.

Supplementing Mimecast's strong growth was a continued trend toward upsells. Now, Mimecast does have relatively higher churn (clocking in at 9% in Q4) versus many other software companies, which is driven by the fact that Mimecast's customer base skews more toward smaller and middle-market enterprises. Yet at the same time, Mimecast's ability to upsell (at a 13% rate in Q4) put its net revenue retention rate at 104%, indicating that the company continues to grow from its existing install base while also adding new customers:

Figure 2. Mimecast net revenue retention trends Source: Mimecast Q4 investor presentation

And despite the impact of the pandemic in 2020 - which hurt SMB customers in particular - Mimecast still added 1.9k net-new customers in FY20. The trend of more customers buying more products also continued, with the average number of Mimecast products in use by any given customer standing at 3.5 (up from 3.3 in the year-ago quarter), and the proportion of Mimecast customers using 4+ products growing to 45%, up four points versus 41% in the year-ago quarter.

Figure 3. Mimecast customer metrics Source: Mimecast Q4 investor presentation

Management continues to believe that the pandemic is negatively impact sales momentum, but that the company will experience a so-called "U shape recovery." Per CEO Peter Bauer's prepared remarks on the Q4 earnings call:

As I reflect on fiscal 2021, we saw slower project decision-making by larger organizations in the first half of the year and international markets where we derive almost 50% of our revenue, businesses are still being impacted economically. Through it all, we stayed close to our customers. We strengthened our go to market teams and strategies. We broadened our capabilities and ran our business efficiently and profitably [...] We continue to expect a U-shaped recovery, yet maintaining low double-digit revenue growth through fiscal 2022. Importantly we achieved net revenue retention of 104% in the fourth quarter, that is flat sequentially which is better than expected and we view it as a sign of stabilization. We expect topline growth to re-accelerate over time and will continue to drive bottom line expansion as we work towards a rule of balance between growth and profitability."

Mimecast also continued improving profitability. As seen in the chart below, the company improved gross margins by two points from 74% to 76% in Q4, driven by economies of scale. The company also managed to grow adjusted EBITDA by 63% y/y in FY21 to $127.2 million, representing a respectable 25.4% adjusted EBITDA margin, up from 18.3% in FY20. The company cited operational savings from closed facilities and reduced employee travel as key drivers, alongside the two-point bump in gross margins.

Figure 4. Mimecast profitability metrics Source: Mimecast Q4 earnings release

Similarly, Mimecast also continues to be a cash cow, generating $88.4 million in FY21 FCF - more than 2x the prior year. In the end, it's the combination of consistent mid/high teens growth (with the possibility of reaccelerating over time, per Bauer's comments) plus rich bottom-line margins that I think makes Mimecast so appealing to potential buyers and serves to highlight the appeal of its <6x forward revenue valuation.

Key takeaways

Mimecast is supported by several secular tailwinds, including the continued dominance of email (especially in the remote/hybrid working environment) and the rising sophisticating of cyberthreats requiring specialized protection. It's executing well against a broad $24 billion TAM, despite the lingering impacts from the pandemic - the company is offering up hope that its performance may start to accelerate again over the next several quarters. Given Mimecast's favorable valuation versus other tech stocks, I'd say there's a very appealing risk-reward profile here.