This article is an attempt to assess the fundamental price of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in terms of the present value of the potential free cash flow and dividends. For this, I will build two models: (1) the Discounted Cash Flow Model and (2) the Dividend Discount Model. Over the past two years or so, I have periodically updated these models and made some conclusions regarding the key driver of the company's capitalization change.

#1 Discounted Cash Flow Model

The buyback is a financial operation that does not affect a company's operating cash flow (although has little tax effect). Therefore, in the Discounted Cash Flow Model, we ignore this. But when calculating the Dividend Discount Model, this moment will be taken into account.

Talking about a ten-year perspective, any opinion on the future growth rate of a company's revenue is always subjective. Therefore, to forecast Apple's revenue for the next 10 years, I used the average expectations of analysts:

Apple's operating margin has tended to decline until recently:

At the same time, Apple's service business demonstrates strong growth. The company's commission-driven revenue (App, subscriptions) is also growing:

This suggests that Apple's operating margin has little room for decline in the future. More than that, I proceed from the assumption that the operating margin of Apple will gradually increase from the current level to 29% in the terminal year.

Here is the calculation of the Weighted Average Cost of Capital:

Notes:

In order to calculate the market rate of return, I used values of equity risk premium (4.72%) and the current yield of UST10 as a risk-free rate (1.4%). The final indicator amounted to 6.09%.

I used the current value of the three-year beta coefficient. For a terminal year, I used Beta equal to 1.

To calculate the Cost of Debt, I used the interest expense for 2019 and 2020 divided by the debt value for the same years.

The model involves maintaining the tax rate at the level of 25%, which corresponds to Apple's average indicator over the previous 10 years and very close to the world average.

The relative size of CAPEX is assumed to be 4.7%, which is the six-year average.

Here is the model itself:

The model shows Apple is undervalued by 22%. It's hard to argue with numbers... But I must add that a company deserves a recommendation to buy if the DCF analysis demonstrates a growth potential of at least 30%. Formally, this result indicates a balanced company price.

#2 Dividend Discount Model

As a basis for the DDM model, I took the average expectations of analysts regarding the company's EPS in the next decade:

To determine the net income, you need to predict the number of shares. And here one cannot do without subjective forecasts.

The number of Apple's diluted shares has been declining without slowing since 2014:

Data by YCharts

At the same time, in order to achieve its goal of net cash neutral, the company will need to continue the share buyback. Therefore, the model assumes that by the terminal year the number of diluted shares will be reduced to 13.5 billion.

Apple spends an average of 25% of its net income on dividends. In the model, I assume that the payout ratio will remain at this level:

Data by YCharts

Here is the model:

The DDM-based target price for Apple's shares is about $60. This result means that, given the current cost of capital, buying Apple stock over a long-term basis solely for dividends is not a reasonable investment.

I "played" with the model a bit and found out that Apple's stock price can be considered fair only if we assume that the company will spend 60% of its net income on dividends. This is an unlikely scenario.

Bottom line

As I noted, I have been updating these models periodically for about two years. Some of them I have published (DCF, DDM). And every time I observed the same pattern. From the point of view of the DDM model, the company is always significantly overvalued. And from the point of view of the DCF model, Apple has never been overvalued.

Given that Apple's capitalization continues to grow steadily, I am forced to draw the following conclusion. Dividends are not a key motive for buying Apple stock. This is more of a bonus, but not a key factor for investors. The key driver of capitalization growth is free cash flow. And from this point of view, even at the current price, the company does not look expensive.