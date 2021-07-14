Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

This monthly article series shows a dashboard with aggregate industry metrics in consumer staples. It may also serve as a top-down analysis of sector ETFs like the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLP), whose largest holdings are used to calculate these metrics.

Shortcut

The next two paragraphs in italic describe the dashboard methodology. They are necessary for new readers to understand the metrics. If you are used to this series or if you are short of time, you can skip them and go to the charts.

Base Metrics

I calculate the median value of five fundamental ratios for each industry: Earnings Yield ("EY"), Sales Yield ("SY"), Free Cash Flow Yield ("FY"), Return on Equity ("ROE"), Gross Margin ("GM"). The reference universe includes large companies in the U.S. stock market. The five base metrics are calculated on trailing 12 months. For all of them, higher is better. EY, SY and FY are medians of the inverse of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. They are better for statistical studies than price-to-something ratios, which are unusable or non available when the "something" is close to zero or negative (for example, companies with negative earnings). I also look at two momentum metrics for each group: the median monthly return (RetM) and the median annual return (RetY).

I prefer medians to averages because a median splits a set in a good half and a bad half. A capital-weighted average is skewed by extreme values and the largest companies. My metrics are designed for stock-picking rather than index investing.

Value and Quality Scores

I calculate historical baselines for all metrics. They are noted respectively EYh, SYh, FYh, ROEh, GMh, and they are calculated as the averages on a look-back period of 11 years. For example, the value of EYh for food in the table below is the 11-year average of the median Earnings Yield in food companies.

The Value Score ("VS") is defined as the average difference in % between the three valuation ratios (EY, SY, FY) and their baselines (EYh, SYh, FYh). The same way, the Quality Score ("QS") is the average difference between the two quality ratios (ROE, GM) and their baselines (ROEh, GMh).

The scores are in percentage points. VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: the baseline is an arbitrary reference, not a supposed fair value. The formula assumes that the three valuation metrics are of equal importance.

Current Data

The next table shows the metrics and scores as of last week's closing. Columns stand for all the data named and defined above.

VS QS EY SY FY ROE GM EYh SYh FYh ROEh GMh RetM RetY Staple/Food Retail 5.69 -5.56 0.0282 1.8603 0.0579 16.25 20.24 0.0466 2.0107 0.0353 16.12 22.99 -1.53% 26.81% Food -10.63 -0.68 0.0402 0.5492 0.0292 14.33 35.70 0.0476 0.7273 0.0270 15.32 33.97 -3.57% 28.62% Beverage -31.58 11.17 0.0300 0.1984 0.0116 30.99 50.93 0.0385 0.2772 0.0208 24.30 53.73 -4.64% 38.93% Household prod. 12.59 18.64 0.0478 0.6559 0.0658 21.49 42.42 0.0421 0.8905 0.0437 16.16 40.65 -4.86% 79.55% Personal care -11.46 21.73 0.0376 0.3311 0.0233 26.20 63.49 0.0398 0.4801 0.0228 20.82 53.98 -4.10% 33.56% Tobacco 59.88 83.10 0.0576 0.6152 0.0365 49.21 51.83 0.0600 0.4436 0.0149 18.33 53.03 -2.41% 53.37%

Value And Quality Chart

The next chart plots the Value and Quality Scores by industries (higher is better).

Chart: author; data: Portfolio123

Evolution Since Last Month

The most notable change is a strong improvement in valuation and quality for staple/food retail.

Chart: author; data: Portfolio123

Momentum

The next chart plots momentum data.

Chart: author; data: Portfolio123

Interpretation

The tobacco industry has the most attractive metrics in both value and quality, with a note of caution about the sample size: there are only five tobacco companies in my reference universe. Household products also have both value and quality scores in positive territory. The personal care industry is slightly overvalued relative to historical averages, but this may be justified by a good quality score. Staples/food retail has improved a lot in two months and stands now close to the historical baselines in value and quality. The beverage industry is overvalued by a bit more than 30% relative to historical averages, which makes it the less attractive group regarding my metrics.

Focus on XLP

The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) has been following the Consumer Staples Select Sector Index since 12/22/1998. It has a total expense ratio of 0.12%, which is a bit more expensive than the consumer staples ETF by Fidelity, FSTA (0.08%). However, there is no material difference in performance after fees between the two products since FSTA inception. Risk measured in drawdown and volatility is also similar.

As of writing, the fund holds 33 stocks. The next table shows the top 10 holdings with basics ratios and dividend yields. Their aggregate weight is over 70%, with almost 45% concentrated in the top four names.

Ticker Name Weight% EPS growth %ttm P/E ttm P/E fwd Yield% PG Procter & Gamble Co 15.80 207.26 25.22 24.45 2.54 KO Coca-Cola Co. 9.95 -28.05 32.64 25.01 3.08 PEP PepsiCo Inc. 9.72 4.68 27.71 24.54 2.88 WMT Walmart Inc. 9.05 -18.20 32.56 23.64 1.57 COST Costco Wholesale Corp. 4.85 27.20 38.35 38.14 0.77 PM Philip Morris International Inc. 4.53 12.80 17.81 16.21 4.87 MDLZ Mondelez International Inc. 4.48 3.25 23.91 21.61 2.00 MO Altria Group Inc. 4.33 597.50 20.38 10.35 7.24 EL Estee Lauder Cos Inc. 4.09 5.91 85.43 51.92 0.66 CL Colgate-Palmolive Co. 3.86 5.77 26.73 25.31 2.17

In summary, XLP is a good instrument for investors seeking a capital-weighted exposure in consumer staples. It has slightly higher fees and holds less stocks than FSTA (33 vs.103), but this has not made a significant difference in past performance and risk metrics.

Dashboard List

I use the first table to calculate value and quality scores. It may also be used in a stock-picking process to check how companies stand among their peers. For example, the EY column tells us that a food company with an earnings yield above 0.0402 (or price/earnings below 24.88) is in the better half of the industry regarding this metric. A Dashboard List is sent every month to Quantitative Risk & Value subscribers with the most profitable companies standing in the better half among their peers regarding the three valuation metrics at the same time. The list below was sent to subscribers several weeks ago based on data available at this time.

SENEA Seneca Foods Corp. SFM Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. BJ BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. COKE Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. GIS General Mills Inc. FLO Flowers Foods Inc. CPB Campbell Soup Co. CLX Clorox Co. NUS Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. USNA USANA Health Sciences Inc.

It is a rotating list with a statistical bias toward excess returns on the long-term, not the result of an analysis of each stock.