Uriel Sinai/Getty Images News

As many of my readers already know, I'm a big advocate of 5G. 5G will change the way we live in various ways. Be it driving, AR, VR, mobile connectivity, gaming, and much more.

For that reason and because a few of my readers asked me specifically about Nokia, I decided to do a write-up.

Thesis

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) is realigning its business across mobile network, network infrastructure, cloud and network services, and technologies.

Nokia pursues the O-RAN and vRAN 5G architecture and takes the first steps with new customers that adopt the O-RAN architecture.

Nokia has a history of underperformance. Looking back several years, analysts have continuously expected too much from Nokia. This history of over-expectation and underperformance makes it difficult to give Nokia a bullish rating on an ongoing restructuring process.

5G and the transition to a more cloud- and software-focused networking offering might provide a catalyst to Nokia's bottom line. Still, I need to see results in the upcoming quarters on Nokia's performance.

I'm neutral on Nokia. While management is working hard to improve margins, competition in the segment is fierce, and Nokia has a history of underperformance when working under pressure.

Introduction

By now, you should know that 5G is not just faster than 4G, but the technology was completely overhauled. One key aspect for 5G is that many of the dedicated hardware functions are translated into software.

Source: greyb.com

I discussed the technological changes of 5G in various articles.

In my Qualcomm article, I discuss how 5G differs from previous communication technologies and how standard-essential patents play a crucial role for companies to profit from it.

Qualcomm Stock: 5G Is A Marathon, A Long One. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

In my article about Ribbon, I discuss what Network Function Virtualization means for companies related to the communication industry and what it entails in 5G.

Ribbon Communications Stock: Expensive Customer Acquisition Strategy (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Keywords like Network Function Virtualization, Standard-Essential Patents, O-RAN, or vRAN should by now ring a bell if you're one of my readers. If not, I highly encourage you to follow me! I'll help you become fluent in technical jargon as I break these down into understandable and digestible pieces.

Nokia's Patent Portfolio

Standard-Essential Patents - SEPs - are a key ingredient to profit from 5G. It allows the patent owners to request royalties from implementers in the industry. These SEPs are a special category of patents within the 5G industry.

Consortiums like the 3GPP develop 5G standards for the industry, and these SEPs are crucial to realize these standards; thus, the name SEP.

Source: InQuartik, using Patencloud's SEP Omnilytics

Counting just the sheer number of 5G-related patents, Nokia is in sixth place behind Huawei, LG Electronics, Qualcomm (QCOM), ZTE, and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF).

Looking at granted and active patent families, Nokia moves up two spots (second column table below). If we look at Europe, Nokia holds the largest share of granted and active 5G-related patent families with 15.28% (column 3 table below.)

Source: IPlytics Platform, February 2021

This is a good foundation to build a successful networking business.

Nokia's New Operating Model

Nokia focuses on 5G, O-RAN, vRAN, service providers, and growing its private wireless business with enterprise customers.

Its network infrastructure focuses more on the building blocks of critical networks using its optical networks and fixed networks. Cloud and network service will strengthen its cloud-native software and "as-a-service" offerings.

The focus on the scalable part of networking is good. Nokia acquired the first few customers to provide the software for O-RAN and vRAN architecture (more about what O-RAN and vRAN entail in my Amazon & Dish article, see below.)

One well-known customer is DISH. Dish is a greenfield service provider building its network in the US, starting in Las Vegas this year.

Source: Netmania, DISH using Nokia 5G mobile core for 5G deployment

In the picture, you can see the basic architecture that Dish uses for its 5G network. Distributed and Central Units (explained in detail in my Amazon & Dish disrupting the Telecommunications and 5G deployment article) run on Amazon hardware. Dish keeps the option open to deploy Intel (INTC) CPUs as processing cores for these units.

Nokia provides Dish with subscriber data management, device management, packet core, voice and data core, and integration services.

Source: MPirical Presentation

These are all core network functions to ensure network subscribers can access the network and that their connections remain stable even if they're switching from one cell tower to the other.

Segment Reporting Margins

After releasing the new operating model and mission statements, it's about execution.

Nokia's hardware is in direct competition with Chinese hardware. That's a battle Nokia can't win by competing solely with price. Hoping for bans on exports from Huawei or other suppliers in China is also not a viable business model.

Source: Nokia Annual Report - Chart by Author

Nokia network, Nokia's largest segment, has a gross margin of 34% up 3% from 2019 and an operating margin of 6% up 2% from 2019.

The tight margins are a well-known problem. Nokia revealed in March that it will cut up to 10,000 jobs over the next 2 years to boost margins and restore its competitiveness in the 5G industry.

The question remains if these job cuts are enough. Between 2018 and 2020, Nokia reduced its number of employees by 11,000. All of that while competitors like Huawei increased employee count by 16,000.

Nokia's R&D expense decreased, R&D expenses of its competitors remained steady or even increased over the last year. This is a crucial point. Nokia can't compete on price, but it can compete on technology. Based on its patent portfolio and past technological advances, I'm certain that Nokia can build products that perform similarly or even outperform its competitors.

That's why I was happy to hear that CEO Pekka Lundmark said that Nokia is eager and will increase R&D spending.

Competition in Nokia's Network Segment

China is not the only competition in the radio unit field. Fujitsu (OTCPK:FJTSF) and NEC are well-known Japanese suppliers and have experience with O-RAN architecture. NEC provides Rakuten (OTCPK:RKUNY) with massive MIMO antennas for its O-RAN service.

NEC is the main supplier for Deutsche Telekom's o-RAN town. Nokia completely missed the train there.

Nokia fell into mediocrity over the last few years, offering products that could barely compete with Ericsson's (ERIC) or Huawei's.

So, I'm quite excited about Nokia's AirScale product portfolio. The AirScale portfolio is based on its in-house ReefShark System-on-Chip. I'll explain why that's important later.

This new generation of networking equipment addresses an important operating expense aspect for network operators - power consumption.

In base stations, electricity is typically the largest OPEX item. Nokia's new AirScale System Module promises a 75% reduction in power consumption.

Source: Nokia

The stats around weight, power, IBW (instantaneous bandwidth), OBW (occupied bandwidth) are as competitive as any other product I've seen. On paper, it is highly competitive. Gabriel Brown, principal analyst at Heavy Reading

Even independent analysts like Gabrial Brown are quite excited about Nokia's new AirScale offerings.

Another key differentiator is that Nokia split up Layer 1 and 2 (Physical Layer and Data Link Layer) from Layer 3 (Transportation Layer), making AirScale easier to scale up and down than Ericsson's solution.

Short Explanation of Layer 1, 2, and 3

Layer 1 is the physical layer in which the provider connects the pieces together. To scale up or down, you must connect or disconnect more devices. Layer 2 is the data link layer is responsible for transmitting data from one node to another. To scale this layer up and down, you need more connections. Layer 3 is the network layer that provides IP addresses to the devices. The difference between layer 1 and 2 to layer 3 is that if you want to connect more devices, the computing needs of layers 1 and 2 grow quicker than that of layer 3, which is only responsible for transport capacity. If Layer 1, 2, and 3 are on one board (Ericsson), customers must replace the whole board instead of only the chips responsible for Layer 1 & 2.

Nokia caught up to its competitors not only in module design but also with its ReefShark ASIC. Previously, Nokia shot itself in the knee with its original FPGA component selection.

Previous Nokia CEO Rajeev Suri said the following: "They (FPGAs) give you flexibility, they give you time-to-market advantage, but then they're expensive." So the switch to an ASIC lowers costs and standardizes processes along the way.

Conclusion

Nokia has to show results.

New customers, better margins, better products, and overall better competitiveness in the networking market.

Up until now, Nokia shows a history of disappointment and mediocrity. With its products being barely competitive against those of its competitors. Pretty much any bullish rating over the last 10 years led to dramatic underperformance.

The underperformance was not because of a lack of opportunities but because of bad execution and bad investment decisions from management.

With Nokia's new AirScale product line, leaner business segments, and focus on O-RAN, vRAN, and software, the first few baby steps have been made.

Based on Nokia's bad execution history, my skepticism prevails, and I will wait for the first few results before I would give Nokia a bullish rating.