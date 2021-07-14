Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis and Background

As a conservative investor who focuses on capital preservation in the long term, the REIT sector is a great place to look for investment opportunities. Also due to my past work experiences in the housing sector, I have a soft spot for REIT stocks. At its current price levels (~$10), investment in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) represents an average business for sale at a slightly overvalued price. Though investment at the current price still provides good potential for single-digit return and a good current dividend income. Also, in the long term, mREITs agencies such as NRZ enjoys support due to the Agency MBS purchases by the Fed. Such purchases should provide some liquidity and floor support for the mREIT companies.

For investors interested in market timing, this article also describes a method based on yield spread, and the results suggest that now is not a very promising time for short-term market timing.

Overview of the businesses

NRZ invests in and manages residential mortgage related assets in the U.S. Its operations are mainly in five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. It is one of the major players in the U.S mREIT space. For readers who are not familiar with mREITs, they invest in mortgage securities and collateralized mortgage obligations. Though the twist is that their principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government – primarily through Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae (my previous employer). Such guarantees provide both liquidity support and a floor for the valuation of mREIT companies, especially the major ones like NRZ.

The entire mREIT sector was hit very hard during the COVID crash due to the uncertainty and risks of both residential and commercial mortgages. And NRZ was no exception. It suffered a record loss of $1.6 billion in the first quarter of 2020, and stock price collapsed from the pre-pandemic level of $17.5 to less than $5 at the bottom as you can see from the next chart. The next two charts also compare the performance of NRZ against the sector to put things in better perspective. The first chart compares the performance in terms of total return of NRZ versus the sector fund REM. As seen, NRZ delivered a slightly higher total return (8.2% vs 7.5% CAGR). However, NRZ has displayed much higher risk profile in terms of standard deviation, worst year performance, and maximum drawdown (which was as high as 70% as aforementioned during the COVID). And at the same time, it has to cut dividend, and the cut was more than the sector as a whole.

Although thanks to its relatively large scale, the business has recovered quite a bit since then. As can be seen from the third chart in this section, NRZ has made significant progress growing the market share since the bottom. Market share has increased almost three fold since then. And through various initiatives, NRZ has also improved the recapture performance across the spectrum by 4% to 6%.

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

Source: NRZ 2021 Q1 Earning Presentation

Profitability and Financial Strength

Thanks to its relatively large scale, NRZ enjoys superior profitability relative to other peers in the same sector, as illustrated by the following chart. Its ROE has been on average 8.4% in the past five years, more than 10% higher than the sector median of 7.5% over the same period. And at the same time, what makes this more impressive was that NRZ has also better lower leverage compared to the sector, as can be seen from the next chart. The leverage ratio here is defined as total assets divided by tangible book value. As seen, NRZ’s leverage ratio of 5.3x has been lower than the sector average of 6.6x.

Source: Seeking Alpha.

Source: author based on data from Seeking Alpha.

The valuation

As can be seen from the following numbers in the table, at its current price levels, NRZ is about fairly valued to a bit overvalued depending on which valuation metric you use. It is overvalued by ~37% based on its historical dividend yield, about 15% by its historical PE ratio. And it is undervalued by about 8% by its price to book value ratio. I personally trust the dividend yield metric more as it is the most straightforward measurement subject to the least amount of ambiguity.

Source: author and Seeking Alpha

Based on the above analysis of the business fundamental, growth potential, and valuation metrics, it is relatively straightforward to project the return in the next a few years. Here let’s consider the following “normal” scenario. This scenario considers the following return drivers:

1. 5% growth in total profit.

2. Share dilution at 2% per year.

3. Dividend on the current 8% level (assuming dividend increase would keep the dividend yield approximately at the current level).

4. A valuation revision to the mean due to market mood swing. If this occurs, it will cause about -5% CAGR in the next 3~5 years.

Based on the above return drivers, the annual return should be around 6% a year as shown below, with a total return of about 30% in the next 3-5 years.

Source: author and Seeking Alpha

Market timing based on spread yield

For bond like equities like NRZ who enjoys stable income and pay a regular dividend, a major indicator I rely on (and fortunately with good success so far) has been the yield spread, as illustrated in the following two charts. The spread also provides a measurement of the risk premium investors are paying. A large spread provides a higher margin of safety, and vice versa.

The first chart shows the dividend yield has been bounded and tractable most of the time. The exception was the crash during the COVID, which of course provided a rare entry opportunity. The second chart shows the yield spread between NRZ and the 10-year treasury since its inception. The yield spread is defined as the TTM dividend yield of NRZ minus the 10-year treasury bond rate. As can be seen, the spread is bounded and tractable. The spread has been in the range between about 7% and 14% the majority of the time. Suggesting that when the spread is near or above 14%, NRZ is significantly undervalued relative to 10-year treasury bond (i.e., I would sell treasury bond and buy NRZ). And when the yield spread is near or below 7%, it means the opposite. Such a dynamic allocation opens up opportunities for dynamic allocation to benefit from the price movement in the short- to mid-term with good reliability, as seen in the next chart below.

Also, such yield spread ranges are pretty stable for different stocks in the same sector, as shown in the next chart in this section. This chart shows the yield spread between AGNC (one of the largest players in the mREIT space I analyzed earlier in this article) and the 10-year treasury since its inception. As seen, the spread has been in the range between about 6% and 17% the majority of the time. The fundamental reason is that the yield spread measures the risk premium investors are willing to pay for, and such premium should not change too much across similar assets in the same mREIT bucket.

Source: Seeking Alpha data

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data

The next chart shows the next 2-year total return on NRZ (including price appreciation and dividend) when the purchase was made under different yield spread. As can be clearly seen, first that is a positive trend, indicating that the odds and amount of the total return increases as the yield spread increases. Particularly as shown in the orange box, when the spread is about 12% or higher, the total returns in the next 2 years are all positive and have been all quite large (all above about ~60%).

As of this writing, the yield spread is 6.6%, close to the historical record low, suggesting that now is not a good entry opportunity for short-term market timers.

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data

Conclusion and final thoughts

At its current price levels (~$10), investment in NRZ represents an average business for sale at a slightly overvalued price. Though investment at the current price still provides good potential for a single digit return and a good 8% current dividend income.

For investors interested in market timing, this article also describes a method based on yield spread, and the results suggest that now is not a very promising time for short-term market timing. As of this writing, the yield spread is 6.6%, close to the historical record low, suggesting that now is not a good entry opportunity for short-term market timers.

Thx for reading! And look forward to hearing your thoughts and comments.