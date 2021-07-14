Galeanu Mihai/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

Our family is a big fan of Vanguard funds. We hold several Vanguard funds, such as VTI (our family's largest single stock asset holding), VYM, and VIG. With such a large stake vested, I've studied these funds quite a bit and posted earlier articles on them.

Now specifically for VIG, my early article took an under the hood examination of VIG's fundamental indexing approach, advantages, and disadvantages. The advantages are its low cost, liquidity, and consistent dividend growth without sacrificing total return. The limitations are its generically top-heavy indexing method, deviation from the actual economy composition, some volatility (though lower than the overall market), and relatively low current dividend yield.

This article describes a method based on yield spread for investors interest in short term market timing. For bond like equity fund such as VIG who pays regular dividends, a major indicator I rely on (and fortunately with good success so far) has been the yield spread, i.e., the dividend yield minus the 10 year treasury bond yield. The spread also provides a measurement of the risk premium investors are paying. A large spread provides a higher margin of safety, and vice versa, and therefore serving as a market timing indicator.

Basic information

The following basic information are summarized for investors who are not familiar with this fund yet to facilitate the more in-depth discussion later.

* Number of stocks: 247 (all US stocks)

* Fund total net assets: $70.7 billion

* Expense ratio: 0.06%

* 30 day SEC dividend yield as of 07/13/2021: 1.55%

The dividend yield is only slightly above the current 1.32% yield of the overall market (as represented by SP500), and the 1.35% yield of the 10 year treasury bond. So as aforementioned, VIG focuses more on the growth potential of dividend, not the current dividend yield level. Also note that VIG holds all US stocks and no foreign stocks, therefore the dividend is subject to a lower tax bracket than normal income for most investors. Also note the 0.06% low cost - it is a major draw for many investors like ourselves who favor VIG (and other Vanguard products).

Quick recap

In our earlier discuss, we discussed that the fund is indexed by market capitalization, and as a result, it is top-heavy. And also the fund has some exposure drift. The fund has a composition that is different from overall market represented by the SP500. As can be seen, there are significant differences. Notably the largest sector in VIG are the industrials, while the largest sector in the overall market is technology. Also, note that VIG holds no REITs or energy stocks at all.

The fund has delivered excellent growth at reduced risk. As seen from the next two charts, VIG tracked the total return of the overall market represented by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) but with significantly lower risks in terms of the standard deviation, worst year performance, maximum drawdown, et al. This really displays the charm of dividend growth investing, and that is why I like dividend growth stocks and have been practicing this fundamental approach for many years. Consistent growth of dividend is a very reliable indicator of the moat, quality, corporate culture, and staying power for an excellent business.

Source: Author based on data from The Vanguard Group, Inc.

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

Market timing based on spread yield

For bond like equity fund such as VIG who pays regular dividends, a major indicator I rely on (and fortunately with good success so far) has been the yield spread, i.e., the dividend yield minus the 10 year treasury bond yield. The spread also provides a measurement of the risk premium investors are paying. A large spread provides a higher margin of safety, and vice versa, and therefore serving as a market timing indicator.

Interest rate acts as the gravity on all asset valuation. And VIG is no exception. As you can see from the following chart, over the past decade, as the interest rate (represented by the yield on IEF) declined from over 3% to about 1%, the yield from VIG followed in tandem from 2+% to less than 1.5% now.

Source: Seeking Alpha data

There really is nothing much we can do about the lower yield driving by interest rate decline. Interest rate is unpredictable and acts as the fundamental governing force on all economic activities just like gravity. Lower interest rate just drives yield lower. However, what we can do is to observe that yield spread between PFF and treasury is bounded and tractable, providing an opportunity for market timing (or other dynamic allocations method) to boost return.

The following chart shows the yield spread between VIG and the 10 year treasury. The yield spread is defined as the TTM dividend yield of VIG minus the 10 year treasury bond rate. As can be seen, the spread is bounded and tractable. The spread has been in the range between about -1.25% and 0.75% the majority of the time. Suggesting that when the spread is near or above 0.75%, VIG is significantly undervalued relative to 10 year treasury bond (i.e., I would sell treasury bond and buy VIG). In another word, sellers of VIG are willing to sell it (essentially an equity bond) to me at a yield 0.75% above the risk free yield. So it is a good bargain for me.

And when the yield spread is near or below -1.25%, it means the opposite. Now sellers are demanding such a high price that drives yield to be 1.25% below the risk free yield - which makes little sense to me as a buyer. Such market timing method opens up opportunities for dynamic allocation to benefit from the price movement in the short- to mid-term with good reliability, as seen in the next chart below.

The next chart shows the two-year total return on VIG (including price appreciation and dividend) when the purchase was made under different yield spread. As can be clearly seen, first that is a positive trend, indicating that the odds and amount of the total return increases as the yield spread increases. Particularly as shown in the orange box, when the spread is about 0% or higher, the total returns in the next two years have been all positive and very large (all above 25% exception one data point of ~10% total return).

On the other hand, as shown in the purple box, when the spread is about -2% or lower, the total returns in the next two year have been mostly negative. Out of the 9 times (my analyses were performed on a quarterly basis) this occurred, the 2-year ROI has been negative 7 times, and many of the losses have been pretty large (in the -20 to -30% range).

As of this writing, the yield spread is -0.18%, close to mid of the historical spectrum, unfortunately suggesting no clear signal for short term market timing.

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data

Conclusions and final thoughts

VIG offers a convenient and low cost choice for dividend growth income investors. It's a market cap indexed fund and consequently the holdings are generically top-heavy and deviate from the actual overall economy composition. Compared to the overall market, the fund has delivered excellent growth at reduced risk - a good testament to the value of dividend growth investing.

This article describes a method based on yield spread for investors interest in short term market timing. The yield spread, i.e., the dividend yield minus the 10 year treasury bond yield, provides a measurement of the risk premium investors are paying. A large spread provides a higher margin of safety, and vice versa, and therefore serving as a market timing indicator. As of this writing, the yield spread is -0.18%, close to mid of the historical spectrum, unfortunately suggesting no clear signal for short term market timing.

Thanks for reading! And let me know your comments and thoughts in the meantime.