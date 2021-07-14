gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

State of the Semiconductor Industry

The semiconductor market continues to grow beyond what were analysts’ expectation just six months ago. On November 3, 2020, the Semiconductor Industry Association (“SIA”) forecast that semiconductor sales will be $433.1 billion in 2020, a 5.1% increase from the 2019 sales total of $412.3 billion. On June 9, 2021, the SIA upped its forecast to a 19.7% increase in 2021.

There are several reasons for the strong growth in semiconductors. In 2020, following a downturn in 2019 when semiconductor revenue fell 12% to $412 billion, a recovery was just starting when Covid-19 disrupted the supply chain. Work/study/stay at home orders created an unexpected demand for mobile devices, PCs, and data center upgrades.

Impact of Semiconductor Demand on Applied Materials and Equipment Market

The growth in semiconductors discussed above is driving the equipment market, as semi companies are purchasing more equipment to make more chips, and at the same time, building new fabs.

In Chart 1 below, I show the current situation for equipment billings in 2021 compared to the previous six years. 2021 is showing unprecedented growth performance, which is up 41% YoY YTD over 2020. The 2021 curve is unique, showing no similarity with any of the other six years.

In CY Q1, Applied Materials' (NASDAQ:AMAT) revenue increased 54.7% YoY followed by Lam Research (LRCX) increasing 54.5%.

Chart 1

According to SEMI, the industry consortium, semiconductor manufacturers worldwide will have started construction on 19 new high-volume fabs by the end of this year and break ground on another 10 in 2022 to meet accelerating demand for chips across a wide range of markets including communications, computing, healthcare, online services and automotive. The 29 fabs could produce as many as 2.6 million wafers per month.

Equipment in being purchased and installed in 2021 and 2022 for fabs to be completed in 2023. However, according to the SIA forecast, while sales will grow 19.7% in 2021, growth will drop to 8.8% in 2022. This smaller growth in semi revenues coupled with large growth in equipment will create a semiconductor oversupply in 2023 and a significant drop in equipment sales.

Why is Applied Materials The Largest Semicap Company

Table 1 shows revenues for Applied Materials and competitors between 2015 and 2020. This is equipment only, and does not include service or spare parts. AMAT was the top company until dethroned by ASML (ASML) in 2019. Revenues for AMAT for 2018 and 2019 are adjusted as the company took $331 million from 2018 and moved them into 2019 in a muted “change in accounting” practice.

Tokyo Electron (OTCPK:TOELY) was third in 2020 followed by Lam Research and KLA (KLAC).

Chart 2 shows AMAT’s share of the total equipment market between 2013 and 2020. AMAT’s share of the total equipment market in 2020 is lower than it was in 2013 when new management came in from the acquisition of VSEA. Also, 2018 shares are lower than 2019, but had it not been for removing $331 million 2018 share would have been higher than 2019. Also, the trend line (dotted line) in the chart shows decreasing market shares.

Chart 2

But to answer the question as to why AMAT is the top company, we need to look at the number of products the company sells. Table 2 shows that Applied Materials sells WFE (wafer front end) equipment for nearly every application except lithography, according to The Information Network’s report “Applied Materials: Competing Analysis of Served Markets.” AMAT lists 80 system models on its website, compared to LRCX with just 50, and TOELY just 56.

Note also that in Table 2, AMAT has products in 11 of 13 categories, versus 7 for LRCX and 5 for TOELY. This is important for three reasons:

Certain processes such as copper dual damascene for interconnects require a series of different processes, such as oxide etch, barrier deposition, copper seed PVD deposition, copper ECD, CMP, and SiN cap. When this process was introduced to replace Aluminum, Applied Materials internally had most the equipment needed to make an IC with copper interconnects - PVD for barrier/copper seed deposition, etch, CMP, rapid thermal processing, and scanning electron microscopy technology for inspection/metrology. AMAT called it "Integrated Process Solution." Competitor LRCX, however, had only etch tools, and had to scramble to partner with Novellus in deposition and IPEC for CMP. LRCX had no official partnership in inspection/metrology. Maintenance of equipment is simpler when multiple pieces of equipment are manufactured by the same company There is flexibility in offering discounted pricing.

Chart 3 compares average system price, which is based on company revenues divided by number of systems. ASPs are within 10%, and AMAT’s pricing is lowest. The similarity of prices among competitors supports my argument that AMAT’s lead in the equipment sector:

Is based on the number of various types of systems it sells, and

Not on the quality of equipment, and

Not on the quality of management.

Chart 3

Investor Takeaway

Semiconductor Metrics

On semiconductors, I am negative on Applied Materials, which I have echoed in numerous articles on the company. They have been losing market share to competitors, and if it wasn’t for them taking $331 million from 2018 revenues into 2019, it would have been three straight years of market share loss. Market share in the global equipment market is lower in 2020 than it was in 2013.

The company continues to rank at the top, but a deep analysis shows that revenues are attributed to the large number of different systems if offers compared to competitors. Yet system ASPs are lower when compared to Lam Research and Tokyo Electron. While ASPs differences could be attributed to product sales mix, it could also signify price discounting in order to increase AMAT's eroding market share.

Nonetheless, there are near-term positives for AMAT. As I said, the large increases in new fabs and expansions discussed above is resulting in strong semi cap revenues in 2021 that will continue in 2022, reaching a tipping point in 2023. The increased capacity from all equipment purchases will result an oversupply of semiconductors and cause a meltdown in equipment purchases in 2023 that could last several years.

Thus, I forecast strong equipment growth in equipment revenues and positive stock prices for AMAT in 2021 and 2022, followed by a significant downturn in 2023. But keep in mind that this trend of growth in 2021 and 2022 followed by a severe downturn in 2023 will impact all semiconductor equipment companies, not just AMAT. In other words, a rising tide raises all boats and vice versa.

Financial Metrics

Table 3 shows stock performance in percent growth for AMAT, LRCX, and KLAC. In the past year AMAT stock has outperformed the others, but in a 5-year and 10-year period, LRCX is the better choice.

Table 4 compares operating margins for these three companies for their fiscal years 2018-2021. AMAT, which had the best stock performance in the past year, continues to have the worst performance in all categories.

Seeking Alpha’s quant ratings are derived by measuring a stock's financial metrics against other stocks in the sector on the basis of value, growth, profitability, momentum and analysts’ earnings revisions. In Table 5, both stocks have high rankings. AAMT has a quant rating of 4.58, LRCX has a quant rating of 4.12, and KLAC has a quant rating of 3.81.

This analysis shows a significant number of conflicting metrics between AMAT's stock performance and its #1 ranking by practically every bank analyst with financial fundamentals and the performance of the company compared to its semiconductor competitors.