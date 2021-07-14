Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

NoSQL provider Couchbase (NASDAQ: BASE) has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) of 8,050,000 shares of its Class A common stock, (including 1 million shares reserved for its underwriters). In its S-1/A filing, the reported that it expected to price its common stock at $20 to $23 per share. At the maximum price, Couchbase would raise $185.15 million in its IPO. After the IPO, the company will have 40,072,801 shares outstanding, giving the company a valuation of $921.6 million at the maximum price. At the lower end of the spectrum, the company would be valued at $801.5 million. Initially, the company was reported to be looking for a $3 billion valuation, which seemed excessive, but the company's present valuation seems fair.

As a private company, Couchbase has raised hundreds of millions of dollars, so its IPO is an important moment for its investors. According to PitchBook data, the company was last valued, post-money, at $580 million having raised $105 million in May 2020. Despite this, the company is not a unicorn. The IPO comes in an era in which the shift to remote work, as well as other trends accelerated by the pandemic, has made businesses increasingly reliant on data storage, security and processing services.

Couchbase sells database technology including NoSQL services (the company refers to this as "schema flexibility") alongside the ability to interrogate data through SQL queries. In this article, we will discuss if Couchbase should be in your portfolio.

Impressive Growth

It is hard to think of an IPO for a company that was not growing at impressive rates. Couchbase, like many IPOs, is growing at a remarkable pace thanks to its land-and-expand model and its compelling value proposition.

The company's technology can be deployed anywhere from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge and can be run by the customer or by Couchbase. The company's major customers are big firms. It counts eBay and Comcast among its clients. The company had 549 customers in over 50 countries at the end of its fiscal year, earning $107.8 in annual recurring revenue ($ARR) at the end of 2020.

The company experienced a lot of growth from its largest customers. Customers who had a minimum ARR of $1 million as of January 31, 2021, increased their ARR by a mean of 29x from the time of their first contract with Couchbase. Between January 31, 2016 and January 31, 2021, ARR attributable to this cohort increased by a mean of 13x.

Customers with at least $500,000 in ARR by January 31, 2021 increased their ARR by a mean of 19x from their first contract with Couchbase. ARR attributed to this cohort increased by a mean of 10x between January 31, 2016 and January 31, 2021 and represented 56% of Couchbase's total ARR as of January 31, 2021.

These numbers point to the success of the company's land-and-expand strategy, which has grown ARR by a mean of 21x from the customer's first contract with the company. The company has combined this with a very good dollar-based net retention rate of more than 115% across the last five quarters.

The company grew revenue (composed of subscription and services revenue) by 25% year-over-year, from around $83 million in 2019 to $103.3 in 2020. That pattern of growth continued into 2021, with the company earning nearly $28 million in revenue in the first quarter of the year, up 21% from the $23 million it earned in the same period in 2020.

Yet the Company Remains Unprofitable

The company has not yet earned profits for its shareholders. As with many IPOs, Couchbase combines rapid growth with an allergy to profitability. It made a net loss of $29 million in 2019, widening its net loss by nearly 38% to approximately $40 million in 2020. The company did not earn any profits in the first quarter of the year, earning a net loss of $14.6 million, compared to $11.4 million in the same period last year.

The company's troubles with profitability result in significant free cash flow (FCF) burn over the last two years. In the year ended 31 January 2020, the company burned through $26 million, which rose to nearly $42 million for the year ended 31 January 2021. With FCF of -$42 million gives us an FCF yield of -5%, which is markedly lower than the Technology sector's FCF yield of 1%. This IPO could not come at a better time as it will raise much needed capital for the firm. Given the fierce competitive landscape in which Couchbase operates, the company is unlikely to reverse its cash burn because it has to invest in its products in order to remain competitive against its larger competitors.

Obstacles to Growth

According to Gartner, the bulk of growth in the database management system market is in the cloud, on platforms such as Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The trouble is, these two firms have immense resources to compete against Couchbase and smaller rivals. Not only do they have great capacity to compete, they already form a sizable chunk of the market. According to Gartner, in 2018, AWS and Microsoft account for 76% of the growth in the database management system market.

It is not unusual for a cloud platform to have its own database management software (for instance, Microsoft's SQL server), which comes directly integrated with Microsoft's cloud solutions. Couchbase's rivals are not only bigger, and better resourced, they offer a wider array of solutions. These rivals can compete at lower price points, offering their products at a low or no cost to the client, in order to enhance the overall value of their cloud platform. These rivals can also bundle their services to offer solutions that Couchbase cannot.

Couchbase's Struggles with Profitability May Not Get Better

Many tech investors have become comfortable with the idea of investing in a fast growing, but unprofitable business, betting on that business achieving minimum viable economies of scale. However, there are reasons to believe that Couchbase cannot achieve minimum viable economies of scale. The most obvious reason is that its competitors are better resourced and have more product offerings. But it's not just about the big competitors. The non-relational database market has many other competitors, such as MongoDB (also struggling with profitability in a hyper-competitive market), Casandra, IBM Cloudant, PostgreSQL, RavenDB, Altibase and others.

It gets worse. According to DB-Engine, which ranks database management platforms according to their popularity, Couchbase ranks 29th.

The bull case is that Couchbase just needs to achieve minimum viable economies of scale in order to be able to earn economic profits. Yet, considering the vast competition and the presence of deep-pocketed rivals, even if Couchbase could achieve minimum viable economies of scale, it would have to burn a lot of free cash flow for a sustained period of time, in order to do so. Not only that, it would have to vastly improve its offering in order to grow its popularity.

Conclusion

Competition is great for consumers, providing them with choice and potentially low prices. However, competition is anathema to a business. Couchbase operates in an attractive addressable market which the IDC estimates to be worth $62.2 billion by 2024, having been worth $42.9 billion in 2020, making it one of the largest in the software industry. A market of that size attracts competition, and given the presence of deep-pocketed rivals, profitability has been and will continue to be hard to attain for Couchbase.