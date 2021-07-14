Mark Wilson/Getty Images News

They say that content is king, but when it comes to the newspaper industry, its content has been dethroned. Therein lies the opportunity in what I think is one of the greatest values left in today's stock market. Gannett (NYSE:GCI) is perceived to be a rickety old newspaper company, but that could not be further from the truth. This is not just a story about a good situation that will get better, but a great one that has yet to be recognized, and that simple recognition, which should restore it to fair value, should provide investors with outsized gains.

The Fundamentals

Gannett's business is multifaceted, as a subscription-led and digitally focused media and marketing solutions company serving an audience of consumers and small businesses in the U.S. and United Kingdom. At the core of its enterprise are more than 3.6 million print and digital subscribers to its 250-plus daily newspapers, including the USA Today, making it the nation's largest newspaper company. It also has more than 20,000 business customers to which it provides digital marketing services and an events business that has just started to revive post pandemic.

The underlying business is strong, led by the gradual transition to a digital platform with subscriber growth in the first quarter of 37% year-over-year to 1.2 million and a quarterly record of 120,000 new paid digital subscribers during that three-month period. Overall, digital revenue grew to 30% of the company's total, while print revenue fell below 25%, marking an important turning point in its transformation into a digital technology company. Gannett's lucrative events and promotions business, which falls under USA Today network ventures, is slowly starting to come back as the economy reopens and should provide meaningful upside to net profitability this summer and fall.

While Gannett is focusing on a return to profitability through higher margin lines of business, it has also dramatically reduced its operating costs dating back to when Gannett and New Media combined in November 2019 to form the company it is today. Last year management indicated it was targeting $300 million in annualized synergies by the end of 2021. Last quarter it announced that it had already achieved that goal nine months ahead of schedule and would be targeting $325 million by the end of this year.

The company has also significantly strengthened its balance sheet over the past year through the sale of non-core assets, as well as the refinancing and reduction of outstanding debt. Gannett assumed approximately $1.8 billion in debt at 11.5% to close its merger at the end of 2019. Today, net debt has fallen to $1.37 billion at an average interest expense of 7.1%. Management is targeting an additional $90-115 million in asset sales in 2021, and there was $163.5 million in cash on the balance sheet at the end of the first quarter. As the business continues to improve and the balance sheet strengthens, there should be an opportunity to continue lowering the cost of the outstanding debt, as management targets further reductions with its growing free cash flow.

The Turning Point

The combination of reducing operational costs, paying down debt and refinancing what remains to strengthen the capital structure, and shifting the business mix towards higher margin revenues is all starting to hit the bottom line simultaneously. The first glimpse of that came in the first quarter's earnings report, but it was overshadowed by a non-cash charge related to the mark-to-market accounting of its newly issued convertible securities, which was a significant factor in reducing overall interest expense.

Gannett reported a loss of $1.06/share in the first quarter of 2020, which was well below the consensus estimate for a loss of $0.17. The stock plummeted 20% on that news before astute investors read beyond the headlines and the stock recovered.

The loss of $1.09 for the first quarter ($142.3 million) can be attributed to one-time and predominately non-cash charges, which included a $126.6 million mark to market accounting entry related to the change in value of its convertible debt securities, a $19.4 million non-cash charge for the early extinguishment of debt, and $10.2 million in costs for debt refinancing. If those charges are backed out to look at normalized earnings, the company had a profit of $13.9 million, which equates to approximately 10 cents/share.

Furthermore, understanding that the first quarter of the year is the weakest on a seasonal basis, it was all the more impressive that Gannett managed to grow adjusted EBIDTA by 1.4% on a year-over-year basis with profit margins increasing 250 basis points to 12.9% and expenses declining 20.4%. The first quarter was the turning point for this company, but no one saw it. Consensus estimates actually declined to what is now a loss of $1.84 for this year and a loss of $0.98 for next year. That is absurd.

The Technical Backdrop

The stock price has been in a trading range almost the entire year since peaking in March at $6.33, despite the significant improvement in the fundamentals. It is said that the bigger the base the greater the breakout, and this is a very big base. I expect this stock breaks out to the upside when investors recognize the profit potential for a company with such an inexpensive valuation.

Catalysts

There are two potential catalysts for this stock in the near term. The first is the second quarter earnings report on August 5, which I expect to show continued operational improvement that leads to a beat on the expected loss of $0.35. The second is an announcement regarding a partnership with a gaming company, which CEO Mike Reed indicated on the Q1 conference call would occur during the second quarter:

And we're exploring the sports gaming partnership that we actually expect to announce in the second quarter so very soon. Online gaming is a sector that is poised to grow substantially in the U.S. over the next 5 to 10 years, as it continues to legalize across the country at the state level.

That did not happen. The fact that it did not is probably one reason that the stock fell below $5 in early July and the short position climbed to nearly 15%. That combination puts the stock in the cross hairs of the WallStreetBets crowd on Reddit-best of luck to the shorts if they engage.

Through its USA Today Sports subsidiary, Gannett has the most engaged subscribers to its content through a network of more than 500 local sports journalists. They provide a perspective and intelligence that does not exist at the national level. Gamblers rely on this valuable content to make wagers, which is why management has been working on a partnership with a gaming company. Reed explained this during the Q1 conference call:

We believe we are well positioned to grow our business in tandem with this sector by leveraging our unparalleled ability to reach consumers at both the local and national level in the U.S. with deep community reach content and brands. Our sports readers are some of the most engaged audiences and with our large network of dedicated and well known sports journalists. We believe we offer access in local perspective that many of our national counterparts cannot, and we plan to capitalize on that through a unique partnership.

It seems that timing is the real issue here, and it was probably a mistake to offer a timeline during the call that set expectations. Yet it does not mean that a partnership will not occur, and one that accelerates this company's transformation into a digital business should have a significant impact on its valuation.

Valuation - Wall Street Asleep At The Wheel

Gannett has an enterprise value of approximately $2.2 billion, which gives it a multiple of just 4 times the $500 million in adjusted EBITDA it is on track to record for 2021. Compare that to the EV/EBITDA multiple of 26 that the market is awarding the New York Times (NYT), or the multiple of approximately 13 that Alden Global Capital recently paid to acquire Tribune Publishing. The chart below compares trailing EBITDA, but the disparity is the same. Gannett is grossly undervalued.

I think this company can earn upwards of $1 per share in 2022, and I have a price target of $10/share, which I think we can see by the end of this year.

The stars are aligning for this company as operational efficiencies from its merger fall into place and the different business segments start to fire on all cylinders. Yet Citigroup still has a sell rating on the stock with a price target of $3.70, which is an increase it made in March from $1.15 only because the stock had climbed to more than $5 per share. The point here is that this presents future demand for the stock because the analysts on Wall Street that follow it now, as well as the ones that will start to follow it in the future, will be forced to acknowledge the improving fundamentals, raising their ratings, and encouraging new investors to buy. That will also force the growing short position to run for cover, which accounts for nearly 15% of the float.