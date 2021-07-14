IvelinRadkov/iStock via Getty Images

Article Thesis

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) is one of the largest tech companies in the world, delivering strong business growth for many years while also owning stakes in many other attractive, high-growth tech companies. The market worries too much about regulation in China, and even though that is a risk that one should keep in mind, it seems illogical for China to severely harm its tech powerhouses such as Alibaba Group. Considering that BABA has one of the lowest valuations among high-growth tech names, shares should have a lot of upside potential that investors could benefit from when holding shares in a diversified portfolio.

Alibaba: An Attractive High-Growth Name

Alibaba Group Holding is a leading Chinese tech company that is primarily active in online retail, but it has also been building out additional businesses over the years, such as its cloud computing franchise. On top of that, Alibaba owns stakes in a range of other companies, the most prominent one is the fintech company Ant Group.

Let's take a closer look at Alibaba's core business and some of its investments that it has made in other high-growth tech names. Unlike Amazon (AMZN) or JD.com (JD), Alibaba is mostly a platform provider in its e-commerce business units. This means that Alibaba does not handle packages itself, but instead, the company takes a fee from vendors that market their products on Alibaba's platforms. This means that its revenue per product is, on average, lower when compared to the revenue per product that is generated by AMZN or JD, but the business model has some major advantages as well. The first one is that the fee-based revenues come with significantly higher margins than the revenues that are generated by online retailers that handle the products themselves and that have storage costs etc.

Data by YCharts

We see that BABA's gross margins, as well as its operating margins, are well above the peer average. This does not only lead to higher net profits, of course, it also makes the company more resilient, all else equal. If, due to any reason, margins in the industry compress, BABA would likely be able to stomach that more easily compared to a company like JD that is only barely profitable.

BABA's asset-light business model, which does not require hefty investments in logistics infrastructure, warehouses, and so on, is also the reason why its cash flows relative to its revenues are much stronger compared to what we see from its peers. These high cash margins, in return, can be used for BABA's investments in new business units (e.g. the cloud computing franchise), or for investments in other companies such as Ant Group, South East Asia-focused online retailer Lazada, and so on. JD, for example, has significantly lower cash margins and thus lower financial firepower for tuck-in acquisitions, takeovers, venture investments, and so on.

Is Alibaba Stock Undervalued?

Alibaba Group's core commerce platforms are the major cash cows for now, but there is a lot of value that is, at least partially, hidden when we take the other franchises of the company and its investment stakes. Take, for example, Alibaba's cloud computing franchise, Alibaba Cloud. Alibaba Cloud generated revenues of around $9 billion during the last fiscal year. Alibaba Cloud has been growing by around 50% a year, thus it seems pretty logical to assume that this year's cloud computing revenue will be materially higher. When we go with a conservative estimate of $12 billion and assign an 8x sales multiple, then this business unit alone is worth ~$100 billion. Looking at the sales multiples that many US-based cloud computing companies trade at, an 8x price to sales ratio for this high-growth unit is on the conservative side, I'd say.

Ant Group, which was hyped-up before the failed IPO last fall, has likely lost significant value over the last year due to worries about regulation, but it seems, to me, pretty clear that the value must be north of $0. Bloomberg has, in spring, run a story that sees Ant Group being valued at somewhere between $29 billion and $115 billion. Going with the midpoint of that, $72 billion, and accounting for the fact that BABA owns roughly one-third of Ant Group, BABA's stake could be worth around $24 billion. Note that other analysts see Ant Group be worth a lot more than $115 billion still, thus this estimate is not especially bullish. A case could be made that BABA's stake is worth a lot more than $24 billion.

Ele.me, a China-based online food delivery platform that is fully-owned by Alibaba, is another hidden gem that is not really accounted for when looking at BABA's shares. Ele.me is not publicly traded, which makes it hard to find a fair value for the business. Seeking Alpha contributor Bluesea Research has estimated a value of $120 billion this spring, based on a comparison to peer Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGF). Let's cut this by one-third to be on the conservative side, and the company would be worth around $80 billion. In total, the cloud computing business, the Ant Group stake, and Ele.me are thus worth around $200 billion -- with estimates generally on the conservative side.

There are additional, smaller investments and companies that BABA owns that have some value, such as Lazada (e-commerce primarily in the Philippines), Cainiao (a logistics company), AutoX (self-driving cars), and so on. Last but not least, we should also account for BABA's significant net cash position. According to the most recent 6-K filing, BABA had a cash position of $72 billion at the end of the last quarter, partially offset by about $15 billion of long-term debt. Add the net cash position to what we have calculated above, and we get to more than $250 billion. What is the market-ascribed value of the core business and the smaller investments we didn't account for when we subtract the $260 billion for Ant Group, the cloud business, Ele.me, and net cash? Based on a current market capitalization of $560 billion, you would get core commerce and the smaller investments for just $300 billion.

For reference, $300 billion is in the ballpark of valuations that companies such as PayPal (PYPL) or Adobe (ADBE) trade at -- with the difference being that BABA generates massively higher profits and cash flows:

Data by YCharts

Due to the fact that most profits are generated in core commerce, as Alibaba Cloud, for example, is not profitable yet, we can indeed assume that core commerce, and the smaller investments, which are valued at around $300 billion in total, are trading at a single-digit free cash flow multiple.

Is Alibaba A Good Stock To Buy?

Core commerce is still growing fast, trading at a valuation that is well below the valuation the broad market trades at, and last but not least, the core commerce business will continue to benefit from long-term megatrends. Online sales as a portion of total retail sales will most likely continue to climb, and strong economic growth in China allows for a fast-growing middle class that can spend more and more money on consumer goods -- both of these megatrends should remain in place for a long time, and both will help BABA grow its core business for many years to come. To me, it looks like the market is clearly undervaluing BABA, especially once we account for the many hidden gems that the company owns and that hold significant value, even if they do not generate strong profits yet.

This brings up the question of why the market is undervaluing Alibaba Group, of course. I believe that the answer is two-fold: The market fears Chinese regulators, and the market deems BABA too complicated -- BABA is not as clear-cut as, for example, Netflix (NFLX), as there are so many different elements and business units, investment stakes in other companies, and so on.

Worries about regulation in China are not entirely unjustified, of course, but I believe that they are overblown. I doubt that it is in the interest of China or Chinese regulators to hurt their high-growth tech pioneers that spend a lot on R&D too much, which is why I see the share price decline in BABA, Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), and others as overblown. There are regulatory risks for US-based companies as well, in the US and abroad, and yet they trade at massive premiums compared to Chinese tech mega-caps. Famed investor Charlie Munger recently stated that he sees regulatory risks as overblown and that he is bullish on investment opportunities in China, and I agree with that. Risks aren't zero -- they never are -- but it seems to me that risks aren't insurmountably high, either. BABA is a stock that could have a lot of upside potential if things go right, as just a return to the old 52-week high would allow for 55%+ returns. I think the risks are not too high for a company with that much upside, and I thus continue to like BABA here -- at least for a diversified portfolio. One should, of course, never fall in love with a stock and go for an unreasonably high allocation, but that does not mean that BABA should be avoided altogether.

Will Alibaba Stock Go Up?

The market is, I believe, not always rational, thus there is no guarantee that BABA will go up in the near term. There is, however, a pretty good chance that shares will rise in the long run, I believe. Management could help with that, e.g. by spinning off some businesses, selling investment stakes, and using the proceeds for share repurchases. This would send a clear signal to the market that execs see a disconnect between price and value, and that they want to close it. But even if that does not happen, BABA's shares will, I believe, still rise over the coming years. The market will eventually realize that current worries are overblown -- the same has happened for many other tech stocks, such as Facebook (FB) and Apple (AAPL). I have no idea where BABA will trade in a month, but I am pretty confident that shares will be substantially higher five or ten years from now, which is why I own shares of this inexpensive high-growth player that should continue to benefit from strong growth tailwinds in its home market and abroad.