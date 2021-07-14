thad/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Montreal-based Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE: NYSE:OR) announced preliminary Q2 2021 production and asset update on July 12, 2021.

Important Note: All numbers indicated here are converted in US$ with a ratio of 0.799914. This article is an update of my article published on May 19, 2021.

Osisko Gold Royalties is part of the seven streamers that I regularly cover on Seeking Alpha.

The company is a good alternative in the streamer segment, especially for those who want to trade the short-term. The stock price could be considered a beat rich, but there is a lot of potential here.

We can compare OR with Sandstorm Gold (NYSE: SAND), even though the business model is slightly different. My long-term streamers are Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) and Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV).

Investment Thesis: I recommend buying a small long-term position at or below $13.

OR is outperforming the group and is now up 31% year over year, well above its competitors, with Sandstorm gold lagging.

Sandeep Singh - President and Chief Executive Officer, said in the press release:

We are pleased to have posted another solid quarter in terms of GEOs and record operating cash margin. We expect a strong second half of the year with the start-up of the Santana mine and increasing deliveries from the Eagle mine. Infill work and new discoveries from the extensive drill campaign at the Canadian Malartic mine continue to strengthen our flagship asset. Additionally, there have been important advancements in our earlier stage development portfolio with assets such as Upper Beaver, Casino and Horne 5 taking significant strides forward. The depth of our portfolio is truly coming to the foreground.

Note: On March 31, 2021, Osisko held an interest of 75.1% in Osisko Development Corp. (TSXV) Osisko Development's main asset is the Cariboo gold project in Canada.

Financials And Production Including recent preliminary data for 2Q 2021 (in US$)

Note: Values can differ a little due to the conversion from CAD to USD. Osisko Gold Royalties indicates CAD$ results with an exchange rate (CAD vs. USD) of 0.799914 on July 14, 2021. It is what I applied to the table below.

Osisko Gold Royalties 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 1Q'21 2Q'21 Total Revenues (included off-take interest) in US$ Million 30.08 42.11 50.40 53.24 45.76 Net Income in US$ Million 9.63 9.5 3.6 8.4 - EBITDA US$ Million 22.45 25.0 25.3 25.1 - EPS diluted in US$/share 0.06 0.06 0.02 0.00 - Operating cash flow in US$ Million 11.38 27.30 25.5 17.0 - Capital Expenditure in US$ Million 20.98 21.61 45.7 31.5 - Free Cash Flow in US$ Million -9.60 5.69 -20.2 -14.5 - Total Cash US$ Million 164.61 137.77 238.9 257.85 - Long-term Debt in US$ Million 311.1 318.7 312.6 319.25 - Dividend per share in US$ 0.038 0.038 0.038 0.038 - Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 164.82 166.4 162.5 167.17 - GEOs 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 1Q'21 2Q'21 Estimated Production gold equivalent Oz Eq. 12,386 16,739 18,829 19,960 20,178 Gold price realized in US$ per ounce 1,711 1,909 1,874 1,794 1,815 Estimated Silver price realized in $US per ounce 16.00 24.00 24.39 26.26 -

Source: Company release.

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Production Details (in US$)

1 - Revenues were US$45.76 million in 2Q'21 (including revenues from offtake interests)

Osisko Gold Royalties posted revenues of US$45.76 million in the second quarter of 2021 (including offtake interests), up from US$30.08 million the same quarter a year ago.

The cash operating margin was slightly up 94% QoQ. The cash operating, including Renard production, is 97%.

2 - Production in gold equivalent ounce and details

Osisko Gold Royalties produced 20,178 GEOs in the second quarter of 2021, up 62.9% from 2Q'20 and up 1.1% sequentially. This amount is not including the GEOs from the Renard Diamond stream. It was another good production.

Gold price increased this quarter to an estimated $1,815 per oz.

3 - Guidance 2021 remains the same

Guidance for 2021 is 78K to 82K GEOs, up 17% from 2020.

Source: Presentation

4 - Assets update

Malartic Exploration Update: On July 8th, Agnico Eagle released an exploration update for the ongoing 141,400 m drill program on their Malartic property. Infill drilling continues to return solid results in the core of the East Gouldie deposit. Recent results in the Chert zone suggest adding additional mineral resources between the East Malartic and East Gouldie deposits. At East Amphi, recent work suggests that the mineralization remains open at depth below the historical underground mine.

On July 8th, Agnico Eagle released an exploration update for the ongoing 141,400 m drill program on their Malartic property. Infill drilling continues to return solid results in the core of the East Gouldie deposit. Recent results in the Chert zone suggest adding additional mineral resources between the East Malartic and East Gouldie deposits. At East Amphi, recent work suggests that the mineralization remains open at depth below the historical underground mine. Kirkland Lake Exploration: Update Agnico updated the 52,200m drill program on the Kirkland Lake project on July 8th. Significant new intersects were encountered in all areas of the Upper Beaver deposit at shallow levels ranging from near-surface to less than 300m vertical depth. Robust gold intersections obtained so far in 2021 within the Footwall Zone are expected to significantly impact the size and a potentially average grade of this zone in the next mineral reserve and mineral resource estimate update. Osisko holds a 2% NSR royalty on Agnico Eagle's Kirkland Lake project, including Upper Beaver.

Update Agnico updated the 52,200m drill program on the Kirkland Lake project on July 8th. Significant new intersects were encountered in all areas of the Upper Beaver deposit at shallow levels ranging from near-surface to less than 300m vertical depth. Robust gold intersections obtained so far in 2021 within the Footwall Zone are expected to significantly impact the size and a potentially average grade of this zone in the next mineral reserve and mineral resource estimate update. Osisko holds a 2% NSR royalty on Agnico Eagle's Kirkland Lake project, including Upper Beaver. Osisko Development Grows Cariboo: The company begins Drilling in San Antonio. Osisko Development expects exploration potential to expand both oxide and sulfide resources. Osisko holds a 5% NSR royalty on Osisko Development's Cariboo and Bonanza Ledge II projects, as well as a 15% precious metals stream on the San Antonio project.

The company begins Drilling in San Antonio. Osisko Development expects exploration potential to expand both oxide and sulfide resources. Osisko holds a 5% NSR royalty on Osisko Development's Cariboo and Bonanza Ledge II projects, as well as a 15% precious metals stream on the San Antonio project. New Discovery and Expansion at Windfall

Western Copper and Gold: Announces Strategic Investment by Rio Tinto and Casino PEA Update

Announces Strategic Investment by Rio Tinto and Casino PEA Update The first Production at Santana Expected this Month

Best Hole Ever at Island Gold - Alamos Gold

- Alamos Gold Others ( Falco/Glencore, Talisker investment from NewGold, Shovelnose, Highland Copper, etc.)

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

In my previous article Osisko Gold Royalties is a well-run company that offers great growth potential and is supported by its Canadian Malartic royalty. Canadian Malartic is an exciting prospect for Osisko, with the Odyssey underground project that has been sanctioned recently.

Source: Company Presentation

Gold equivalent production is expected to increase again in the second half of 2021.

Technical Analysis (Short Term)

OR forms an ascending triangle pattern with resistance at $14.25 and support at $13.25. The trading strategy is to sell about 30% of your position between $14.2 and $14.45 and accumulate at or below $13.25.

OR is moving with the gold price. If the gold price continues to climb and cross $1,835 on its way to $1,900, OR will probably retest $14.25 and eventually cross it (breakout) to retest $15.

However, if the gold price turns bearish suddenly due to the FED's action, OR could eventually break down to $12.15.

The gold price is climbing because the market believes the FED will not act against inflation despite its recent hawkish stance. However, it is not a done deal, and the FED could be forced to act sooner to slow down concerning inflation.

In this case, the gold price could fall back below $1,700. The best strategy now is to trade short-term the ups and downs using the TA chart. Watch gold like a hawk.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant.

