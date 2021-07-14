The Retirees' Dividend Portfolio: John And Jane's June Taxable Account Update

Yingko/iStock via Getty Images

The last year we have seen one of the strongest period of market returns, particularly for those invested in stocks. The major indexes (shown below) have seen some of the strongest returns on record over the last 12 months.

It should come as no surprise that the returns during this period have been so strong and that is because the negative consequences from COVID fully took effect by this time last year (and was actually on the rebound).

The Taxable account is largely invested in blue chip stocks that are focused on providing growing dividends and have stable business models. When I measure the account balances from the month-end of June 2020 to month-end June 2021 we can see that the account balance in total is up 35.8% and is very much in line with the gains shown above. In fact, if we add back in the $14,000 was committed towards Traditional IRA contributions ($7,000 for Jane, $7,000 for John) would have resulted in gains of 39.6%.

Background

For those who are interested in John and Jane's full background please click the following link here for the last time I published their full story. Here are the key details about John and Jane that readers should understand.

This is a real portfolio with actual shares being traded.

I am not a financial advisor and merely provide guidance based on a relationship that goes back several years.

John retired in January 2018 and now only collects Social Security income as his regular source of income.

Jane has now officially retired and she is collecting Social Security as her only regular source of income.

John and Jane have other investments outside of what I manage. These investments primarily consist of minimal risk bonds and low-yield certificates.

John and Jane have no debt and no monthly payments other than basic recurring bills such as water, power, property taxes, etc.

I started helping John and Jane with their retirement accounts because I was infuriated by the fees they were being charged by their previous financial advisor. I do not charge John and Jane for anything that I do and all I have asked of them is that they allow me to write about their portfolio anonymously in order to help spread knowledge and to make me a better investor in the process.

Generating a stable and growing dividend income is the primary focus of this portfolio and capital appreciation is the least important characteristic.

Dividend Decreases

No stocks cut their dividend/distribution that was payable during the month of June.

Dividend And Distribution Increases

Four company paid increased dividends/distributions or a special dividend during the month of June in the Taxable Account.

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR)

Otis Worldwide (OTIS)

Parker-Hannifin (PH)

Raytheon (RTX)

Arbor Realty - ABR is one of the best investments in the Taxable portfolio from the perspective of total return. At the current price of $18.28/share has returned 102.88% with no dividends reinvested. ABR has a cost per share of $9.01 and a total cost basis of $6,757.77 while generating $2,523.04 of dividends since August of 2017. The current YOC with the new dividend is 15.1%. In the current economic environment the risks associated with ABR's stock is extremely low and makes the current yield that much more attractive. During COVID we were able to increase the position by purchasing shares near the bottom which boosted the overall YOC. We will consider adding to the position in ABR on any pullbacks with the most recent purchase when shares dropped to $15.47/share.

The dividend was increased from $.33/share per quarter to $.34/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 3% and a new full-year payout of $1.36/share compared with the previous $1.32/share. This results in a current yield of 7.44% based on a share price of $18.28.

Otis Worldwide - OTIS shares were the result of United Technologies (UTX) spin-off (when it merged the remainder of the company with Raytheon (RTX)) and has been maintained in the portfolio because we didn't see a reason to sell. UTX's spin-off of OTIS and Carrier (CARR) has resulted in solid returns and the dividends have followed. OTIS was resilient in 2020 and based on Q1-2021 result it appears that the stock is getting back to double-digit revenue growth and a major boost to the dividend. OTIS is definitely on the potential buy list but the current dividend yield means it is not nearly as attractive as other investments. Any pullback to the mid-$70/share range would like result in adding more shares to the portfolio.

The dividend was increased from $.20/share per quarter to $.24/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 20% and a new full-year payout of $.96/share compared with the previous $.80/share. This results in a current yield of 1.00% based on a share price of $83.82.

Parker-Hannifin - PH has been on an absolute tear and the recent dividend increase suggests that it isn't anywhere close to stopping. Now, just because the growth story isn't over doesn't mean that the stock is a screaming buy because shares are richly valued and based on some pretty lofty EPS growth estimates. While I don't double PH can hit these, I would simply suggest waiting for a pullback before building or adding to a position in PH. The most recent pullback got shares back into the $280/share range which would result in a yield of about 1.47%. This price point is more in-line with previous dividend yield history relative to the current yield of 1.17% which represents one of the lowest yields PH has ever recorded. With that said, investors who believe they can capture PH at a 2.00%+ yield are living in a fantasy world as growth prospects would need to erode significantly before the market would reprice shares.

The dividend was increased from $.88/share per quarter to $1.03/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 17% and a new full-year payout of $4.12/share compared with the previous $3.52/share. This results in a current yield of 1.31% based on a share price of $309.80.

Raytheon - RTX stock continues to climb as it bags nearly $5 billion of military contracts. RTX looks primed for future growth as the EPS is set to explode after the merger with United Technologies (UTX). The FastGraphs image below demonstrates that post-merger the market has struggled to assign a value to shares and now that the growth trajectory is in sight we are looking at massive earnings growth over the next few years. I currently rate RTX as a buy and would specifically look to add to the position if shares drop below $80/share.

The dividend was increased from $.475/share per quarter to $.51/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 7.4% and a new full-year payout of $2.04/share compared with the previous $1.90/share. This results in a current yield of 2.37% based on a share price of $85.33.

Positions

The Taxable Account currently consists of 42 unique positions as of the market close on July 12th, 2021. There were two trades in the Taxable Account during the month of June.

Clorox (CLX) had a rare dip into the mid-$170/share range which hasn't been seen in over a year. What makes this dip more compelling is that it gets back into the peak yield range of 2.50% which is typically in the upper threshold of yield for CLX stock.

As for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) this continues to be a great place to park money while generating dividends and providing exposure to stocks (some of which do not pay a dividend) such as Alphabet (GOOG).

June Income Tracker - 2020 Vs. 2021

Income for the month of June was up considerably year-over-year and was largely due to ABR not paying its dividend in June 2020. The addition of positions like Equinix (EQIX) and EVT helped offset the loss of dividend income from companies like British Petroleum (BP) and Helmerich & Payne (HP) which paid their last full dividend payments in June 2020 (both were cut subsequently after).

We are happy to say that we expect the income provided by the Taxable Account to increase a whopping 10.2% year-over-year (and this is before any potential dividend increases announced for the remainder of 2021 or trades). This is a major increase from the 8.2% estimated in the May article. We expect this to jump even further now that EPR Properties (EPR) has announced it will resume its dividend at $.25/share per month.

SNLH = Stocks No Longer Held - Dividends in this row represent the dividends collected on stocks that are no longer held in that portfolio. We still count the dividend income that comes from stocks no longer held in the portfolio even though it is non-recurring. All images below come from Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

Here is a graphical illustration of the dividends received on a monthly basis. I have begun updating the chart to also reflect the dividends earned going back to January of 2018.

The table below represents all income generated in 2020 and collected/expected dividends in 2021.

Below gives an extended look back at the dividend income generated from when I first began writing these articles.

The Taxable Account balances below are from June 30th and all previous months are taken from the end-of-month statement provided by Charles Schwab.

The next image is the new table that indicates how much cash John and Jane had in their Taxable Account at the end of the month as indicated on their Charles Schwab statements.

There were large changes in cash at the end of 2019 and then again in 2020 (this was from the purchase of a physical asset and the sale of another). John and Jane started off 2020 with approximately $40K less than what was in the account before October 2019. (This increase in October 2019 was from a CD rolling over and was pre-planned because we had discussed the purchase that took place in November 2019). A lot of cash was deployed in March and April of 2020 as the pandemic caused share prices to plummet.

The next image provides a history of the unrealized gain/loss at the end of each month going back to the beginning in January of 2018.

The main reason for including this is to help readers understand that the key to this strategy is to accept the risk and I personally find that this table is an excellent representation of the volatility in the account. It is important to remember that tolerance for risk can vary significantly, but John and Jane are ok with additional risk because they are focused on generating income from these stocks.

In an effort to be transparent about John and Jane's Taxable Account, I like to include an unrealized Gain/Loss summary. The numbers used are based on the closing prices from July 12th, 2021. Account balances have dropped since last month's article by about $6K giving a new account balance of $511.7K.

You will notice that the image above includes a new column that shows what the estimated annualized yield is. This was requested in the comment section of one of my previous articles. When reading this column it is important to understand that the dividend yield is dependent on whether or not we have received a full-year of income (this is the only way to keep it mostly accurate without requiring a lot of manual input or calculation on my part). For example, John and Jane's portfolio is set to receive three quarters of dividend payments for EQIX because we did not own shares early enough to receive the March dividend payment. This results in a dividend yield of 1.04% when the true annualized yield is 1.42%. I actually prefer the dividend yield to reflect how it currently does because this indicates the actual yield within the portfolio.

Lastly, I wanted to include the Monthly Year-Over-Year Income Comparison to show how the Taxable Account is trending.

Conclusion

Inflation represents one of the biggest risks to the economy at this point in time and the fear once generated by COVID seems to be virtually non-existent at this point. It's great news for the economy that people are finally getting back to living their lives again but the inflation index has continued to climb to new 10-year highs.

Just like the conclusion in last month's article, looking at the inflation rates over the long term suggest that this is a drop in the bucket, however, the next several months will be a true indicator of how severe this escalation will be and whether not or not we will see the highest levels of inflation since the 1980's.

We believe that John and Jane's portfolio is diversified enough to help combat higher levels of inflation and with so many major dividend increases announced I personally believe that the portfolio will continue to provide John and Jane with the dividend stream they need to live comfortably in retirement.

What does your dividend growth portfolio look like? I'd love to hear feedback on your personal strategy and potential stocks you think I should consider.

In John and Jane's Taxable Account, they are currently long the following mentioned in this article: Apple, Arbor Realty (NYSE:ABR), Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM), BP (NYSE:BP), Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR), Clorox (NYSE:CLX), Cummins (NYSE:CMI), Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV), Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Advantage Fund A (MUTF:EAFAX), Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD), EPR Properties, Equinix, Energy Transfer, Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT), General Mills (NYSE:GIS), Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON), Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP), Hormel (NYSE:HRL), Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM), Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), Altria (NYSE:MO), Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB), New Residential (NYSE:NRZ), Realty Income (NYSE:O), Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI), Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS), Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH), Ryder System (NYSE:R), Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX), Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), Southern Company (NYSE:SO), Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), AT&T (NYSE:T), Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC), Verizon (NYSE:VZ), Washington Trust (NASDAQ:WASH), Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLKP), W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC), and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).