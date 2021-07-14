felixmizioznikov/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Regardless of how hard we try to forget what happened during the global financial crisis of 2008, the memories continue to haunt us whenever we think about the possibility of a market crash. I believe this is exactly why Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) stock declined more than 50% between February 18 and March 23 last year, when the market realized that the United States economy was heading into rough seas. Even at the height of uncertainty back then, I strongly believed in Bank of America's ability to weather the storm to see light at the end of the tunnel because of its strong liquidity position. More than a year later, BAC is up over 100%, and the bank recently announced a decision to hike the quarterly dividend by 17% starting from the third quarter of this year. Even on the back of the stellar performance of Bank America stock in the last 16 months, I am convinced that the stock is still a very attractive buy for both value and income-oriented investors.

What is Bank of America's current dividend?

Bank of America currently pays a quarterly dividend of 18 cents per share, which has not changed since the third quarter of 2019. Last year, the Fed limited the ability of banks and other financial institutions to distribute capital to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. The Fed, however, changed its stance on dividends and buybacks after evaluating the latest stress test results in June. As illustrated below, the actual capital ratios in the fourth quarter of 2020 were much higher than the minimum capital ratios that would be required to weather "severely adverse" macroeconomic conditions.

Exhibit 1: Aggregate capital ratios

Source: Federal Reserve

With the Fed allowing banks to increase dividends once again, Bank of America jumped on the opportunity to reward its shareholders by announcing a 17% boost to its quarterly dividend from 18 cents to 21 cents per share, starting from the third quarter. For those of you wondering when Bank of America pays the quarterly dividend, the bank has consistently distributed the dividends in the following months for many decades.

March June September December

If we take a look at the dividend history of Bank of America, the worst hit came during the financial crisis when the bank was forced to cut the dividend almost entirely (from an annual payout of $2.24 in 2008 to just 4 cents in 2009). The bank could not raise the dividend until 2014, but since then, the payout has increased every year through 2020. When we talk about the dividend history of Bank of America, long-term-oriented investors should know that the bank did raise the dividend even during the dot-com bubble. The virus-induced recession was also managed successfully, which confirms that the financial crisis of 2008 was a one-off event in which the bank failed to make ends meet.

Here's a summary of Bank of America's dividend growth metrics courtesy of Seeking Alpha Premium.

Exhibit 2: Dividend growth summary

Source: Seeking Alpha

Adjusting for the expected increase in the quarterly dividend, Bank of America stock is now trading at a forward yield of just over 2%, which is not eye-popping yet very attractive considering my expectations for continued dividend growth in the next few years. More on this in the next segment.

Is BAC stock a good buy now?

At Leads From Gurus, my premium research service here on Seeking Alpha, we have designed 3 model portfolios to cater to the different investment objectives of our members: value, growth, and dividend. For income-oriented investors, I often stress the importance of investing in companies that have what it takes to grow their earnings rather than focusing on just the dividend yield itself. As a dividend investor, it's quite easy to mechanically look for and invest in companies that have already built a reputation as dividend stocks, but assuming that you would want the dividends to trickle down your way for a long period of time (throughout your retirement), it makes sense to invest in companies that have the potential to report strong earnings growth as excess earnings will likely go into the pockets of shareholders one way or the other in the long run.

In addition to earnings growth potential, I believe there are a few other important metrics that dividend investors should consider when selecting stocks for their portfolios.

Free cash flow coverage of dividends. The payout ratio. Profitability metrics such as return on invested capital and return on equity.

In this segment, I will briefly evaluate each of these metrics to determine whether Bank of America is a good dividend stock to invest in. The bank has consistently covered the dividend with free cash flow in the last decade, although FCF per share has been quite volatile.

Exhibit 3: Free cash flow coverage

Source: GuruFocus

The dividend payout ratio currently hovers around 30%, suggesting that Bank of America is distributing a small percentage of its earnings as dividends to shareholders, and I believe there is room for improvement in the coming years when the macroeconomic outlook turns favorable.

Following the massive decline in profitability during the global financial crisis, Bank of America has done a tremendous job in getting the house in order, which is evident from the noteworthy increase in ROE. Bank of America suffered financial and reputational losses as a result of questionable acquisitions during the financial crisis, including that of Merrill Lynch and Countrywide Financial. The bank, however, has come a long way since then to improve its efficiency, and below are some of the key takeaways from its transformation story.

Since 2008, Bank of America has divested assets worth more than half a billion dollars to streamline the business model with a view of focusing on profitable businesses. Bank of America attracted a lot of criticism for its actions in the period leading up to the financial crisis and eventually paid billions of dollars to settle legal cases. Since Brian Moynihan's appointment as CEO in 2010, however, the bank has largely avoided controversial deals and focused on its core business lines. In the meantime, the bank rightfully reached settlements with the Justice Department for its actions during the crisis. Bank of America started embracing digitalization under the leadership of Mr. Moynihan. As a result, the branch count has declined from a staggering 6,100+ in 2008 to just 4,241 at the end of 2020, helping the bank realize substantial cost savings. The bank has largely abandoned its international expansion plans for its retail banking segment, which has enabled the management to focus on the opportunities available in the United States. Bank of America has implemented structural changes since 2010 to focus on prime customers. The strong financial performance in 2020 is a testament to the success of this strategy.

All these factors have helped the profitability profile of Bank of America, and ROE is clearly trending in the right direction.

Exhibit 4: Return on Equity

Data by YCharts

Based on the findings of my research so far, it seems safe to conclude that Bank of America is a good pick for dividend investors. None of this, however, matters as much as the outlook for corporate earnings, so let's look at what the future holds for Bank of America.

First, let's look at the outlook for interest rates as nearly 50% of Bank of America's revenue comes in the form of net interest income. According to the latest dot plot released by the Federal Reserve, we can expect at least 2 rate hikes in 2023. In my opinion, we will see interest rate hikes in 2022 as inflation is already making some waves. The Fed has pledged to let inflation heat up above its long-term target of 2% as there is some catching up to do, but I do not think that it would be sustainable to keep rates at this level through the end of 2022.

Exhibit 5: The dot plot released in June

Source: Federal Reserve

When the Fed finally decides to hike policy rates, Bank of America will immediately be a big winner not just because it relies on interest income but also because of the expected improvement in market sentiment toward financial services companies. The financial services sector, as illustrated below, is the second cheapest sector in the S&P 500 Index today, and I can only think of one reason behind this: the negative sentiment of investors. Things, however, are bound to change when the Fed begins to tighten the money supply.

Exhibit 6: Shiller P/E by sector

Source: GuruFocus

Second, let's look at the massive scale of Bank of America, which I believe will help the company report stellar earnings growth in the coming years. Bank of America is the second-largest retail bank in the United States with assets north of $2 trillion. The bank is also among the top investment banks in the country. With over 58 million credit cardholders, Bank of America is one of the leading credit card issuers in the country as well. With client balances in excess of $3.5 trillion, Merrill Lynch has also turned into one of the leading advisory firms in the industry. It would be reasonable to say that Bank of America enjoys competitive advantages because of its leading position in many complementary business segments, and I believe this scale will lead to a sticky customer base that would remain loyal to Bank of America for a long period of time. The bank is also likely to emerge as a cost leader in the industry because of the increasing efficiency of its business operations, which in return is likely to help Bank of America further strengthen its position as a low-cost financial services provider for American consumers.

Third, the millions of dollars invested by Bank of America in improving its digital presence will fuel earnings growth in the future. The bank added more than 1 million new digital users in the first quarter of this year, which brought the total number of digital users to 40.3 million. More than 70% of Bank of America client households are now engaging digitally.

Exhibit 7: Digital banking users and household penetration

Source: Q1 presentation

Over the last few years, the company has been laser-focused on introducing innovative digital solutions, including virtual assistant Erica, peer-to-peer payment platform Zelle, financial planning solution Life Plan, and digital tools such as CashPro to help business account holders. Combined with Bank of America's massive scale, I believe this digitalization push will help the bank attract and retain many new consumers in the future, and I expect this digital drive to reduce operating costs of the bank as well.

After taking into account all these factors, I believe Bank of America is well-positioned to report slow and steady earnings growth in the next few years, which confirms that BAC deserves a place in the watchlist of any dividend investor.

The final piece of the puzzle is to determine whether Bank of America Corp. stock is attractively valued. A good company is not necessarily a good investment, and a good understanding of this difference is what differentiates good investors from bad investors. To calculate an intrinsic value estimate, I used a multi-stage dividend discount model as my focus here is on dividend investors.

Exhibit 8: Selected valuation assumptions

Source: Author's calculations and assumptions

Using conservative estimates for net income growth and dividend payout, I assign Bank of America stock a 12-month target price of $43, which implies an upside of close to 8% from the current market price. Although this is not an eye-popping expected return, I feel confident in categorizing Bank of America as a fairly valued company in the market, which makes it suitable for dividend investors.

Takeaway: Is BAC stock a good fit in your dividend portfolio?

Bank of America has come a long way since falling apart during the global financial crisis, and the bank successfully navigated the virus-induced recession. The announced dividend increase in June, in my opinion, will be the first of many, and the bank has already boosted its stock repurchase program as well. With a forward yield of 2%, exciting prospects for dividend growth in the next few years, and a fairly valued stock, Bank of America seems a good candidate for every dividend investor's portfolio.