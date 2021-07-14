This Earnings Season Will Be Make Or Break For The Market
Summary
- The second quarter earnings season has started.
- This may prove to be one of the most important in a long time.
- If upward revisions fail to come through, the market could be in trouble.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Reading The Markets get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Earnings season may take on a special meaning this time around, especially given the recent advance in the S&P 500 over the past couple of weeks. The market appears not only to be anticipating a strong earnings season but strong upward revisions.
We have seen this before. In fact, it has happened a couple of times over the past two years. For the most part, this process has worked to the S&P 500 favor. The question is if it will continue to work.
Earnings and Price
The S&P 500 has a history of anticipating earnings. A historical chart of the S&P 500 trailing earnings and prices shows how tight the relationship between earnings and price has been over time. The only thing that seems to change is how much investors are willing to pay for those earnings, giving us the PE ratio.
Of course, it isn't the trailing earnings the S&P 500 is anticipating. It's the forward earnings that the index is worried about. During this most recent cycle, earnings have been upgraded rather regularly as the S&P 500 index has risen. As a result, investors are willing to pay a lot for future earnings, much more than at any other point since the late 1990s.
Anticipation
Since the middle of June, the index is running up again because the expectation is for this upward revision trend to continue. Going back to October 2020, there has been a clear relationship in the cycle, and the market is rising again, ahead of what's hoping to be another big cycle of upward revisions.
This is evident through the PE ratio moving higher since the middle of June, expanding from 20.9 to 21.6. But notice that the PE ratio has steadily been seeing a series of higher lows, making the current earnings season perhaps more important than most.
Slower Growth
The PE ratio is contracting because future earnings growth is expected to fall from 19.5% to 11.6% based on current 2022 earnings growth rates. That will lead to the PE ratio of the S&P 500 falling to account for that slowing growth. Therefore, if those revisions should fail to come through, coupled with the prospect of slowing earnings growth in coming quarters, it will leave the index vulnerable to what could amount to a large correction.
Additionally, if the market doesn't get the big earnings revisions as expected, it will be dependent on multiple expansions or the PE climbing to see prices rise. However, if growth is slowing, and slower growth normally ushers in lower PE ratios, it would suggest that either the S&P 500 trades sideways until earnings can again catch up with the move in the market, or the S&P 500 needs to come down in value.
What matters more than results this quarter will be the guidance that companies choose to provide. If the guidance is strong enough to warrant upward earnings revisions, the market should be fine for some while longer. If the guidance doesn't usher in higher earnings revisions and growth is set to slow, leading to a lower PE ratio, the recent push higher in the S&P 500 could disappear quickly.
Reading The Markets is designed to provide members with a better understanding of the stock market and to provide stock ideas. Just like the free articles you have grown to love reading.
Additionally, you get to see the stocks being tracked for long-term investments opportunities.
To Find Out More Visit Our Home Page
This article was written by
Mott Capital Management writes short-to-medium-term focused articles on where stocks may go. We do not write articles on investing for the long-term. In a typical article, we will tell readers where Mike thinks a stock may go over a short period of time. This allows readers to understand why a stock may be rising or falling based on an analysis of fundamental, technical, and options trading activity.
We do not trade stocks for compliance purposes and to provide our readers with an unbiased opinion. Mike is a long-term growth investor and discloses if he holds a position in his long-only portfolio.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.