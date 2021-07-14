Ergin Yalcin/E+ via Getty Images

Instead of an investment thesis

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) is a southeast US bank, having $87 billion assets on its balance sheet (with a market cap of just over $9 billion) and operating through three segments (mainly in Tennessee ): regional banking, specialty banking, and corporate. Unlike many other regional banks, FHN has fairly good coverage here, on Seeking Alpha: 3 articles have already been written since the beginning of 2021, and 12 for 2020.

I decided to analyze this bank thanks to one comment under my recent article on Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF):

All regionals are mostly fairly priced now, so it is really a matter of relative valuation. Take a look at FHN. Very interesting. Have owned previously, but not currently. Source: Comment

Well, let's take a look at the relative valuation that the commentator wrote about and see if FHN is really that interesting.

Defining a group of comparable companies

Any relative valuation begins with an answer to the question: "Who are the peers of our company?"

There are currently 344 regional banks operating in the US, according to the FinViz screener (if duplicate names are excluded). But due to the different geographic locations, we cannot just take this whole huge sample. Therefore, I tried to find some "clarifications" of which regions the specific regional banks of this dataset belong to. It turned out that in the "undercover stock" section, Seeking Alpha always lists the exact group of all the US-based regional banks: "Southeast", "Midwest", "Mid-Atlantic", "Northeast", etc. First Horizon belongs to the "Regional - Southeast Banks" group, and in addition to it, there are 7 more banks. So, I concluded that FHN has the following peers, with whom I will make comparisons:

Regions Financial Corporation (RF); Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI); F.N.B. Corporation (FNB); BancorpSouth Bank (BXS); Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (AUBN); Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (CSTR); Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP).

FHN is in second place in terms of market capitalization ($9.32 billion versus RF's market cap of ~$19.10 billion). Over the last month, only PNFP showed positive stock price growth, while the rest fell by an average of 5.68%:

As you can see, FHN fell more than average by 1.86%. However, the stock's YTD return is ahead of the average by an impressive 13.79%:

In a longer-term timeframe (up to 3 years), FHN also grew stronger than other banks on average. This fact gives hope for a more rapid recovery of the stock (amid the other peers) after the monthly correction described above.

A little diversion to FHN's dividends

As for dividends, I can note that FHN's dividend yield is approximately at average levels, as is the payout ratio:

Key dividend data FHN RF CTBI FNB BXS AUBN CSTR PNFP Average Dividend Yield (FWD) 3.55% 3.10% 3.83% 3.93% 2.77% 2.95% 1.18% 0.80% 2.76% 4 Year Average Yield 3.53% 3.32% 3.53% 4.43% 2.45% 2.47% 0.86% 1.08% 2.71% Payout Ratio 33.70% 28.76% 34.57% 43.68% 30.89% 48.43% 11.79% 12.24% 30.51% Dividend Growth 3 Yr (CAGR) 12.62% 19.87% 5.27% 0.00% 10.47% 3.09% - 6.69% 8.29% Dividend Growth 5 Yr (CAGR) 18.20% 20.41% 4.43% 0.00% 13.55% 2.96% - 5.51% 9.29% Consecutive Years of Div. Growth 10 0 20 0 8 20 2 3 7.88

However, it is worth noting that the active growth of FHN's dividends began back in 2012, so the 9-year CAGR is actually 40.29%:

In 2019, dividend growth amounted to 16.67%, YoY. For obvious reasons, the bank stopped raising dividends in 2008, when payout dropped 77.78%, YoY.

As we know from financial theory, the Discount Dividend Model (DDM) is one of the most commonly used valuation methods for banks, which takes as assumptions the dividend growth rate (depending on model specification), as well as the cost of equity. Let's reverse the traditional equation and try to understand what the market thinks about the future growth of FHN's dividends:

Source: Author's calculations

So, in both options, I assumed that the current market price is fair.

On the left side, I assume that the cost of capital amounts to 7.5%. Using the usual "What-If-Analysis" ("Goal Seek" function) I conclude that the market expects FHN's dividend payment to rise ~3.80% in perpetuity. This seems rather small considering that the average dividend payout has grown by 23.32% since 1989 (including outlying values). Of course, this double-digit growth rate is impossible in perpetuity, but it's obvious that the market significantly underestimates the growth potential of the company's dividend payment. The underestimation is confirmed if we adjust the cost of equity to the expected increase in dividends (the right side table above).

However, my calculations will only work if we're certain of an average increase in dividends of more than 3.8% in foreseeable future. So why am I sure of that?

As Sheen Bay Research, another Seeking Alpha contributor writes:

The merger with IBERIABANK last year will likely boost net interest income this year. Further, synergies and cost savings from the merger will support the bottom line. Source: First Horizon: Positive Earnings Outlook Due To Merger, Lower Provisions

In addition to the merger with IBERIABANK, whose assets, by the way, accounted for 75% of FHN assets at that time, the bank bought 30 branches in North Carolina (20), Virginia (8), and Georgia (2) from SunTrust Bank (now Truist Bank). Such an emphasis on expanding the geography of presence in the long term should have a positive effect on the dividend payout.

Also, even despite the obvious pressure on the quality of the bank's loan portfolio due to the coronavirus, when many people were left without work in 2020, the bank managed to increase dividends by 7.14% (YoY), while the average increase for the analyzed peer group was -1.48 % (median value is 5.01%):

Even the market itself predicts a prosperous year for First Horizon:

Source: From "Analysts' Top Banks For Year Ahead And Report Card On Picks Since 2017"

As for FHN, it has been an analyst Top 10 favorite multiple quarters in recent years. Source: From the article above

Based on the foregoing, I do not doubt that dividend payments will grow >3.8% in the foreseeable future, which in turn suggests that with the cost of equity of 7.5% (or below), FHN becomes a rather undervalued bank.

Back to relative valuation

I propose to continue the comparison of First Horizon and the selected peer group. First, I decided to take a look at how banks' Price-to-Tangible-Book-Value (PTBV) multiples match with the growth of Tangible Book Value in 1Q 2021:

FHN RF CTBI FNB BXS AUBN CSTR PNFP current price 16.85 19.72 40.00 11.74 26.94 35.08 20.05 88.10 shares outstanding, M 552.37 961.29 17.83 319.39 102.71 3.57 22.09 76.09 TBV, 1Q 2021 ($M) $85,663 $147,635 $5,216 $35,613 $24,562 $974 $3,101 $33,440 TBV growth (last Q) 4.03% 4.13% 4.38% 3.26% 7.54% 3.90% 5.58% 1.12% P/TBV (last Q data) 0.109 0.128 0.137 0.105 0.113 0.128 0.143 0.200

Source: Author's calculations

As you can see, in terms of P/TBV First Horizon can only be compared with FNB. At the same time, the growth of FHN's TBV is higher than FNB's one. However, the growth of First Horizon's TBV is slightly below average: 4.03% versus 4.24%.

To complete the picture, let's look at some other metrics like Price-to-Earnings (FWD) multiple, EPS growth (diluted, FWD), and ROE:

Source: Author's calculations

As you can see, in both cases, when comparing P/E multiple with key business indicators of the banks, FHN appears to be in one of the most advantageous positions: the bank has the highest ROE in the peer group amid forwarding EPS growth of 5.88% (compared to 4.75% average); at the same time, the bank's P/E multiple is only 10.79, which is also below the average (by 7.9%). That is, the bank is clearly performing better than the industry average while trading at a multiple below the industry average. This fact also suggests a possible undervaluation.

However, you should also consider some risks associated with this purchase.

Risk to my conclusions

Firstly, the conclusions of my DDM model are based on fairly "clumsy" assumptions. The fact is that these assumptions are easy to manipulate if I, for example, set out to "overvalue" the bank (and it works the other way too). Who knows for sure: the cost of equity of 7.5% is a lot or not? I used this discount rate because it meets my personal required rate of return. If your discount rate is higher than 7.5%, then the company may be overvalued (based on the DDM model).

Secondly, if FHN fails to successfully integrate the new branches and business of IBERIABANK into its structure, one can forget about good dividend growth maintenance. In addition, statistical data shows that banks that have gone through takeovers have historically lagged behind their peers:

<...> My analysis of 5 years of bank merger data (2014-2019) for the Risk Management Association (available only to RMA members) showed that bank acquirers underperformed the peer group ETF over multiple timeframes (up to 3 years) from the day of merger announcement. <...> Source: From Richard J. Parsons' comment

But it's also fair to note another statistical fact:

<...> almost always these higher performing (i.e., share price appreciation growth superior to the bank peer ETF) acquiring banks almost always created revenue growth ABOVE industry growth rates. <...> Source: From Richard J. Parsons' comment

Therefore, despite the existing risks, I'm positive about the future of First Horizon. I recommend buying FHN at its current levels, especially considering that the correction, which began in early June 2021, began to gradually subside, resting against the local support level:

