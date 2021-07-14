NicoElNino/iStock via Getty Images

Quick Take

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) has filed to raise $151 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company provides enterprises with database-as-a-service technologies.

BASE is growing top line revenue and gross profit but operating losses are high and increasing, a negative in the current IPO market environment.

I'll pass on the IPO due to lack of credible path to operating breakeven.

Company and Technology

Santa Clara, California,-based Couchbase was founded to provide multiple database configurations into a single subscription service-based platform including public clouds, hybrid environments, and distributed structures.

Management is headed by president and CEO Matthew M. Cain, who has been with the firm since April 2017 and was previously president of Worldwide Field Operations for Veritas Technologies.

Below is a brief overview video of the Couchbase architecture:

(Source)

Couchbase has received at least $301 million in equity investment from investors including Accel, North Bridge, GPI Capital, SCP Couchbase Acquisition, Mayfield Fund, and Adams Street.

Customer/User Acquisition

The firm pursues a "land and expand" sales and marketing approach among medium and large size enterprises via a direct sales force and through ecosystem partners.

In January 2018, about 45% of its customers used its products as a system of record for at least one of their business systems.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended upward as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended April 30, 2021 73.8% FYE January 31, 2021 68.0% FYE January 31, 2020 70.1%

(Source)

The Sales & Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales & Marketing spend, dropped to 0.2x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Sales and Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Three Mos. Ended April 30, 2021 0.2 FYE January 31, 2021 0.3

(Source)

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.

BASE’s most recent calculation was negative (29%) as of April 30, 2021, so the firm needs much improvement in this regard per the table below:

Rule of 40 Calculation Recent Rev. Growth % 21% EBITDA % -50% Total -29%

(Source)

The firm’s dollar-based net revenue retention rate for the past five reporting quarters was 115%, a solid result.

The dollar-based net revenue retention rate metric measures how much additional revenue is generated over time from each cohort of customers, so that a figure over 100% means that the company is generating more revenue from the same customer cohort over time, indicating good product/market fit and efficient sales and marketing efforts.

Market and Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by MarketsAndMarkets, the global cloud database and DBaaS market was an estimated $12 billion in 2020 and is forecast to reach $24.8 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 15.7% from 2020 to 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a rising demand for 'self-driving' cloud database functionalities.

Also, the consumer goods and related retail sector is expected to lead demand for DBaaS services due to the need to process a large quantity of invoices and to buttress their business continuity and competitiveness requirements.

Below is a chart showing the historical and projected industry growth:

(Source)

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Oracle (ORCL)

IBM (IBM)

Microsoft (MSFT)

Amazon (AMZN)

MongoDB (MDB)

Google (GOOG) (GOOGL)

SAP (SAP)

EnterpriseDB

Redis Labs

Neo4j

DataStax

MariaDB

MemSQL

Others

Financial Performance

Couchbase’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing top line revenue

Increasing gross profit but slightly lowered gross margin

Growing operating loss and negative operating margin in Q1

Uneven cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended April 30, 2021 $ 27,955,000 21.3% FYE January 31, 2021 $ 103,285,000 25.2% FYE January 31, 2020 $ 82,521,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended April 30, 2021 $ 24,563,000 20.6% FYE January 31, 2021 $ 91,668,000 22.7% FYE January 31, 2020 $ 74,719,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Three Mos. Ended April 30, 2021 87.87% FYE January 31, 2021 88.75% FYE January 31, 2020 90.55% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended April 30, 2021 $ (14,109,000) -50.5% FYE January 31, 2021 $ (33,080,000) -32.0% FYE January 31, 2020 $ (30,343,000) -36.8% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Three Mos. Ended April 30, 2021 $ (14,599,000) FYE January 31, 2021 $ (39,983,000) FYE January 31, 2020 $ (29,257,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended April 30, 2021 $ (3,189,000) FYE January 31, 2021 $ (39,178,000) FYE January 31, 2020 $ (21,757,000) (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As of April 30, 2021, Couchbase had $53.4 million in cash and $95.6 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended April 30, 2021, was $20.6 million.

IPO Details

BASE intends to sell 7 million shares of common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $21.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $150.5 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (ex- underwriter options) would approximate $696 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 17.47%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds we receive from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures. We may use some of the net proceeds we receive from this offering to repay all or a portion of the outstanding debt under the Credit Facility. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Barclays, RBC Capital Markets, William Blair, Stifel, Baird, and Oppenheimer & Co.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of the firm’s relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $861,565,222 Enterprise Value $696,055,222 Price / Sales 7.96 EV / Revenue 6.43 EV / EBITDA -18.37 Earnings Per Share -$1.05 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 17.47% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $21.50 Net Free Cash Flow $20,573,000 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 2.39% Revenue Growth Rate 21.31% (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As a reference, a potential public comparable would be MongoDB; shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric MongoDB (MDB) Couchbase (BASE) Variance Price / Sales 33.02 7.96 -75.9% EV / Revenue 36.20 6.43 -82.2% EV / EBITDA -113.99 -18.37 -83.9% Earnings Per Share -$4.62 -$1.05 -77.2% Revenue Growth Rate 38.7% 21.31% -44.95% (Glossary Of Terms)

(S-1/A, Seeking Alpha and Yahoo)

Commentary

BASE is seeking to go public to fund its general corporate growth plans and possibly to pay down some debt, though the firm has little in the way of debt.

The company’s financials indicate strong top line revenue growth and gross profit growth but high operating losses with no obvious path to operating breakeven.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended April 30, 2021, was $20.6 million.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenue has increased, indicating reduced capital efficiency in this regard; its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate dropped and its Rule of 40 result was disappointing.

The company’s dollar-based net retention rate was 115% for each of the past five quarters according to management. A figure above 100% means the firm is generating more revenue over time from the same cohort of customers.

The market opportunity for providing database-as-a-service capabilities is large and expected to grow at over 15% through 2025, so the firm enjoys strong industry dynamics in its favor.

Morgan Stanley is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 20.3% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the number of competitors of all sizes, from small to large and the potential for large competitors to bundle additional services into their offerings placing BASE’s offerings at a disadvantage.

As for valuation, compared to fast-growing high flyer MongoDB, BASE is asking investors to pay a much lower valuation based on revenue and EBITDA multiples.

BASE is growing top line revenue and gross profit but operating losses are high and increasing, a negative in the current IPO market environment, so I'll watch the IPO from the sidelines.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: July 21, 2021.