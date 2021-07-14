AM-C/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Following the 17% drop in the share price of Vodafone since early May, investors can find an attractive entry point. The last time the share price was that low was in November 2020 - before the big hike in European shares started to happen. Today, the shares are trading at very attractive levels, and investors should pay close attention to this compelling opportunity.

Why did the slide start?

Vodafone's (NASDAQ:VOD) shares started sliding since the company announced its full year numbers on the 18th of May 2021. The company's financial year ends in March, meaning it captured the full impact of the Covid-19 lockdowns more than other companies in its full year numbers, given that calendar Q1 of 2021 witnessed severe lockdowns across much of Europe due to a spike in infections while the vaccines were starting to be rolled out. The main trigger of the southward slide of Vodafone's shares was the hit to its free cash flow generation that resulted from an acceleration of capital expenditures. Management sees these capex investments as necessary and that they will pay off in making Vodafone's network and service more efficient and competitive.

Fundamental analysis is reassuring

Vodafone's financial performance has been compelling, and the company has been a bedrock for investors during the pandemic. In the financial year ending 31 March 2021, service revenues were stable at EUR 37 billion, while EBITDA margin dropped by a fraction to reach 32.8%. Not bad in an end-to-end pandemic year. Net free cash flow witnessed the big drop from EUR 4.9 billion to EUR 3.1 billion, as capital expenditures accelerated, but still comfortably covering the dividend payment of EUR 2.6 billion. The company reiterated several times during the annual results publication that they will maintain a minimum of 9 cents per share as the dividend in the medium term, implying that although investors are not likely to experience much of an increase in the dividend, the 9 cents are expected to be set in stone. Given the current dividend yield is around 6.5%, income-seeking investors can be satisfied with that high return flowing into their pockets in the foreseeable future. (Vodafone's Full Year Presentation)

Valuation is compelling

Following the 17% slide since early May, Vodafone is now trading at 1.9x market cap to operating cash flow - below most European peers. Dutch telecom company KPN is trading at 5.5x the comparable ratio, Norwegian Telecom company Telenor is at 4.5x, and UK peer BT is at 3.2x. The current valuation of Vantage Towers leaves Vodafone's valuation even more compelling. The current market cap values the masts business at EUR 15 billion out of a total valuation of EUR 33 billion for Vodafone. A simple subtraction means the rest of Vodafone's business - ex-Vantage Towers - is valued at EUR 18 billion. Vantage Towers' current valuation is an astronomical P/E of 60 times, and market cap to operating cash flow of a similar parameter. This leaves Vodafone's valuation, excluding Vantage Towers, at a market cap to operating cash flow of 1x. If that is not a bargain, I do not know what is.

Technical analysis levels support the thesis

Although I mainly focus on fundamental analysis, a look at some technical indicators does not hurt in giving visibility on entry points. From the technical analysis perspective, there seems to be also compelling evidence that Vodafone's share price can be bottoming out. The RSI indicator on a 1-day interval starting ticking above the oversold 30 level, indicating the stock was oversold and that the share price is starting to recover. The Stochastic indicator is showing the same, also ticking above the oversold 20 level. The 1-day Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is indicating that the share price could have bottomed after weeks of selling, and that the direction is starting to reverse upwards. The share price is trading above the pivot point, and comfortably about recently established support levels, also indicating a bullish sentiment could be developing.

Management has been proactive and disciplined

Following the years of hype of IT and telecoms in the late 1990s and early 2000s, management of Vodafone has been largely conservative and disciplined over the past decade. With its former CFO, Nick Reed, on the helm, financial and investment decisions seem to have been more fine-tuned. The group avoided many of the pitfalls and misguided ambitions that turned into unfortunate adventures for many of Vodafone's peers. First, Vodafone focused on its core business of being a telecom operator and resisted the false dreams of being also a content provider as AT&T and Verizon in the US. Both AT&T and Verizon threw the towel recently on their content adventures by disposing or winding down their content assets, only a few years after massive spending of shareholders' money and accumulation of mountains of debt for these rash investments. Other peers have looked to emerging markets for achieving growth and escaping tough competition in developed markets, and many have been burned in the process. Norway's Telenor, Spain's Telefonica and France's Orange all ventured heavily into tough emerging markets and have suffered from typical emerging markets downsides; weakening local currencies, political and economic instability, and regulatory surprises. Vodafone's expansion into emerging markets has been measured, and only India was the failed adventure due to a combination of irrational market dumping-based competition and deadly regulatory clampdown. Vodacom, Vodafone's Africa venture, has been a solid and main contributor to both revenue growth and profitability generation - contributing 10% of revenues, contributing 11% and 13% of revenues and EBITDA, respectively, in the financial year ending 31 March 2021. (Vodafone's Full Year Presentation)

Vodafone's divestments have also been well-measured, well-executed, profitable and timely. The company make a huge profit out of disposing of its 45% Verizon stake in 2014, and executed very well the partial divestment and listing of its masts business, Vantage Towers, which was partially floated in March of this year, raising EUR 2.8 billion for an 18.3% stake. The proceeds were used mainly in reducing Vodafone's leverage. (Vantage Towers IPO)

Vodafone is a solid income investment for income-seeking investors, and it is trading near bottom levels of recent times, providing new investors with a chance to enter and existing investors with a tempting opportunity to increase their holdings.