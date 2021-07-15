Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images News

Introduction

ITV (OTCPK:ITVPY) (OTCPK:ITVPF) is one of the largest TV stations in the UK and I’m mainly attracted to it because it also creates its own content (which, in some cases, it's able to sell to third parties resulting in an additional revenue stream). While I’m not necessarily a big fan of old school TV as I do believe streaming services will gain momentum, it doesn’t mean ITV should be written off as an investment possibility.

ITV has its main listing in the UK where it’s trading on the London Stock Exchange with ITV as its ticker symbol. The average daily volume in London is usually around 5-10 million shares, making it a very liquid listing. The company has just over 4 billion shares outstanding which results in a market cap of just over 5B GBP. I will use the GBP as base currency throughout this article.

ITV: One of the UK’s largest TV stations successfully battling the pandemic fallout

I'm mainly interested in networks that actually also produce their own content, and in ITV’s case, about half of the consolidated revenue is generated by ITV Studios. About 35% of the ITV Studios revenue comes from sales to the own ITV stations, but this means that about 65% of the Studios revenue is generated from the sale of content to third parties.

Having a strong content division is a bonus for ITV and despite the 28% decrease in revenue from the sale of content to third parties during the pandemic year, I think this division will prove its value going forward.

ITV’s total revenue in FY 2020 decreased from 3.31B GBP to 2.78B GBP, and while the company was fortunately able to reduce its COGS by more than 10%, the operating profit was clearly hit hard with a reported operating income of 356M GBP, down from 535M GBP. This does include an increase of 34M GBP in ‘exceptional items) and the EBITA (not a typo) fell from 693M GBP to 561M GBP.

There also was some good news as the net financing costs decreased from 68M GBP to just 44M GBP, mainly due to some non-recurring items (a buyback premium incurred in 2019 on the early repayment of debt). Of interest is the decrease of the actual interest payments, which went down from 31M GBP in 2019 to 27M GBP in 2020.

That helped to keep the reported income drop limited to just under 200M GBP as ITV reported a net income of 281M GBP, and as there was a 4M GBP loss attributable to non-controlling shareholders, the net income attributable to the shareholders of ITV was approximately 285M GBP for an EPS of 7.1 pence. This includes all non-recurring items and exceptional costs. The EPS adjusted for those elements was 10.9 pence, still down from 13.9 pence the year before, but keeping the revenue and net income decrease relatively limited speaks volumes and shows ITV was actually pretty resilient.

ITV also remained cash flow positive. The company reported an operating cash flow of 525M GBP which actually is an increase compared to the 469M GBP in FY 2019 but this included a positive contribution of 137M GBP from changes in the working capital (vs. a 63M GBP working capital investment in 2019). So on an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow was roughly 388M GBP.

Not only does that 388M GBP include the net 68M GBP cash outflow related to exceptional items, it also includes a tax payment of 88M GBP although only 44M GBP was due based on the income statement. We also should deduct the 1M GBP payment to non-controlling interests and the 22M GBP lease expense and end up with an adjusted operating cash flow of 409M GBP (note, this still includes the 68M GBP exceptional items and the 59M GBP payment to the pension fund).

The total capex was just 66M GBP, resulting in a free cash flow of 343M GBP, or 8.5 pence per share. Excluding the cash outflow related to exceptional items, the free cash flow per share would exceed 10 pence. If we would exclude the payments into the pension fund, the underlying core free cash flow per share was closer to 12 pence per share. As the pension deficit is almost completely gone thanks to the top-up payments, I expect ITV will be required to make much lower payments from 2022-2023 on. This year, a 75M GBP top-up payment will still be required which will weigh on the reported cash flows.

The comparable results in 2021 are improving vs. last year

The first quarter started relatively strong for ITV as it reported a 2% revenue increase to 709M GBP. That’s a good result as most of the ads are pre-paid so Q1 2020 wasn’t hit too bad by the pandemic yet. So a 2% revenue increase compared to a quarter with limited impact from the pandemic is a good result. It was mainly ITV studios that pushed the revenue higher as Studios reported a 9% revenue increase to 372M EUR.

Advertising revenue was down 6% in the first quarter, but the trends have been relatively positive lately: In its trading update, ITV confirmed it was expecting the May and June advertising revenue to be boosted by 85% and 90% compared to the revenue in the same months in 2020. A good result and I expect a stronger online revenue and a higher contribution from Studios to help offset the lower advertising revenue. That being said, the total advertising revenue in the first half of the year should be up by 26% and this, in combination with ITV’s cost reduction program (30M GBP in 2021 and about 100M GBP from next year on) should have a positive impact on both the earnings and the free cash flow result in 2021.

Investment thesis

I was looking at ITV in January when the share price moved down to just below 100 pence. I didn’t buy any as I already had some exposure to other TV stations (and content providers) in Europe, and I didn’t want to have too much exposure to what likely will remain a very volatile sector with uncertain advertising revenues.

But in hindsight, I always should have bought a resilient cash flow story. As the annual results confirmed ITV is and remains a strong cash flow story, the company is still priced relatively attractive at the current levels. The one caveat is that ITV Studios needs to continue to be an important content creator. It’s TV stations without their own creative input that will suffer from dwindling advertising revenues.

For 2021, the results may upset the market as ITV has been guiding for a cash conversion ratio of just 30% from net income to free cash flow, but that really is just a "reversal to the mean" given the strong contribution from working capital elements last year. Going forward, the reported free cash flow should continue to track at 80-85% of the reported profit.

I don’t have a position in ITV, but I'm planning to initiate a long position on a dip as I like the risk/reward ratio at the current valuation.