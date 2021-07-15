Angelo D'Amico/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Big picture wheels are spinning concerning future energy independence. Industry giants want lithium and need it from domestic sources. The Biden administration is backing this push for lithium energy independence from China.

Looking at potential lithium mines in the United States, many small players exist but very few have the funding and the water rights to attract a partner. Yet a few do; my favorite United States potential junior miner is Cypress Development (OTCQB:CYDVF). Referring to the novel "The Lord of the Rings", Cypress has a ring of lithium and water rights that everyone is going to want.

In this article, we will focus in on Cypress Development and attempt to explain why they are the premier choice for the discerning speculative investor concerning the Clayton Valley lithium plays.

Why Cypress Development?

You have heard it all before from me concerning lithium plays in Nevada. Proximity to Tesla (TSLA) comes into play, though many mines are close to Tesla. What sets Cypress apart is a unique combination of what one needs for a successful mine. First, you need a resource that is attractive for a joint venture. Many mines exist, but they are plagued with issues such as deposits that are too deep. This results in having to spend capital to remove and then store overburden. This costs capital and makes funding projects less than favorable. Other miners suffer from real environmental concerns. These might manifest as endangered species on the property that only exist on a few sacred acres on planet Earth. Ioneer (INR.ASX) suffers from having such rare species that only covers a few acres on its property. Tiehm's Buckwheat is so rare, in fact, they have put out wanted posters that offer $5,000 to anyone that locates the species on another property.

(Source: Ioneer)

The second factor is resource size. The mine needs to be of size to support large extraction rates for decades. If the site is too small, they might have problems storing mine waste or just having proper size to work in. Some of the small mines are most likely trying to locate resources and then sell the company to a larger company (rather than take the project to completion). Nothing is wrong with this method, but it's something to be aware of. Moving on, grade of lithium comes into play (higher is better) and lastly impurities. High impurities = higher cost to remove them.

The third point is capital. Any project needs some degree of capital to drill holes; test samples; construct pilot plants to get to a PFS, and ultimately a DFS. Capital is the lifeblood of a project and without it the majority of projects languish or enter into deals where they sell parts of the mine off at very unfavorable terms.

Fourth (and one of the most important aspects) are water rights. You can have all of the above in spades, but if you lack H2O you are dead in the water. Depending on where a mine is operating, water can be scarce and rights difficult or expensive to obtain (if not impossible).

Albemarle Expansion, Water Rights of Clayton Valley, and How This Might Impact Cypress

Last January, Albemarle (ALB) announced plans to expand its silver peak mine. Per Albemarle: "Albemarle's investment in Silver Peak, which produces lithium from brine extracted from the Clayton Valley basin, will support this increased demand for domestic supply of lithium. Beginning in 2021, the company plans to invest $30 million to $50 million to double the current production at the Nevada site by 2025, making full use of its brine water rights."

This is a key sentence. Basically, they are putting Clayton Valley on notice that they will use all the water rights allocated to them and if you are using the water then the government should not take it away for non-use. This puts anyone without water rights in a very weak position. Water rights can be found if you go to the Water.nv.gov. Once you visit the site, select Basin = 143, Use = UG Underground, Status = CER Certificate + VES Vested Right + PER Permit. This will bring up all the water rights in the Clayton Valley. Now, looking at the rights, it is divided by who has ownership and the duty rights. My rough understanding is duty rights = acre feet/year which is the volume of one foot of water on one acre per year. I've been told the valley has 20,000 afa of water recharge which is the max theoretical use that can be taken without drawing down the aquifer. The basin has 23,910 afa allocated. The takeaway here is new permits are extremely unlikely given the over allocation and the fact existing companies have "senior use" rights.

Clayton Valley Water Rights

Albemarle has the bulk of the rights at 20,000 afa of water use. The second largest holding is Intor Resource Corp (aka Nevada Sunrise) at 1,770 afa which Cypress Development is in the process of buying. Lastly, Scorpio Gold (SNG: TSX) (OTCPK:SRCRF) controls the Mineral Ridge Gold claim and has 1,610 afa water rights. Given the property has gold, buy in agreements, along with various owners, it is very improbable they would transfer the rights. (Source: Water.nv.gov)

The rest of the water rights are very small amounts mostly controlled by ranchers and are not large enough to supply any lithium mining. This leaves all the lithium plays in that valley who do not have water rights in a very difficult position. Basically, they are at the mercy of Albemarle. Perhaps Albemarle will acquire some of them for its brine pond expansion, but at what terms?

The Eye of Sauron (ALB) is watching Clay, Clay, and MOAR Lithium Clay

Besides expanding its ponds and drilling at Silver Peak, Albemarle is eying clay assets much like the Eye of Sauron. Per Albemarle "Additionally, in 2021 the company plans to commence exploration of clay and evaluate technology that could accelerate the viability of lithium production from clay resources in the region."

Looking at Albemarle jobs for its Silver Peak location, we see plans are in fact moving forward for the planned expansion of the Silver Peak brine operation.

( Source: Albemarle)

In my discussions with various sources, I've been told that the clay that Albemarle has is buried deep at 250 or more feet. I need to confirm the depth of the clay, but the general idea is mining deep clay is unattractive from an economic perspective.

Optimal clay would be on the surface. Guess who has clay on the surface and is located on the adjacent property? The answer is Cypress Development.

So, You Want to be a Lithium Miner

That's easy, find a lithium deposit (easy according to Elon Musk), gather up hundreds of millions of funding (Lithium Americas (LAC) made it look easy enough), and then acquire water rights. Water rights are going to be a big problem in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Frankly, the valley is already oversubscribed concerning water with the bulk going to Albemarle.

Cypress Secures a Pilot Plant and Direct Lithium Extraction Technology from Chemionex.

In one of the most simplistic yet well-structured deals I've seen in quite some time, Cypress managed to secure additional pilot plant equipment, a direct lithium extraction technology license, and technical support for minor dilution of stock. This preserves capital while de-risking the project. It also strengthens any future discussions for joint ventures or funding of the lithium project. Details of the project include:

"Under the terms of the Agreement, Cypress shall acquire a 100% ownership in a numbered private company (“NewCo”), incorporated in Ontario and held 100% by the Sellers. NewCo owns the Pilot Plant Equipment and a license to use the Lionex Process for Cypress’ Clayton Valley Lithium Project. The purchase price for NewCo, payable at closing, comprises CAN$100,000 cash payment to the Sellers, CAN$250,000 cash payable into escrow (“Escrow Cash”) and one million Cypress shares to be transferred into escrow (“Consideration Shares”) (together the “Purchase Price”)." and "The Purchase Price grants full ownership of NewCo to Cypress with no further payment or royalty obligations for the use of the Lionex Process."

It should be noted that with 120.68 million shares outstanding this represents less than 1% dilution of the stock.

The Cypress Development Geothermal Lease

Besides the water rights that Cypress Development is in the process of acquiring, the company has a geothermal lease. This could provide extra water and power for company operations to the south. Per the Cypress Development Cypress Development NI 43-101 (page 30):

"Cypress holds a geothermal lease with the BLM, NV-19-09-027, acquired in 2019 (BLM, 2019). The lease totals 640 acres in all of section 24, T1S, R40E, Mt. Diablo Meridian (Figure 4-3). The lease is located five miles north of the project near Pearl Hot Springs and Paymaster Canyon. The annual holding cost is $8,000 and the lease is subject to U. S. Federal royalties upon production." (Source: Cypress Development NI 43-101)

Cypress Key Ratios

While catalysts can be interesting, we do need to glance at some key ratios to make sure the company has the umph to weather time. Market cap is 92.12 million, cash is 20.38 million with no debt. Share count is a respectable 120.68 million. Sometimes when viewing smaller companies, we can see they have diluted the company to keep things rolling. Such is not the case here.

The Lithium Price Trend is Your Friend

Rising lithium prices bode well for lithium projects.

(Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence)

(Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence)

Craig's Lithium-Cobalt Catalyst Tracker

As part of my ongoing tracker that looks at big picture investments in lithium and cobalt, several updates have been added since my last article. These should be looked at through the lens of a sea change of massive weight that is coming to the EV sector.

Additional Lithium news since my last published article

Previously published catalysts that are in the works (ordered from oldest to newest news):

The main takeaway for the above catalysts is that demand is going to be high.

Lithium Lagniappe

In a bit of unrelated news Lithium Americas announced today they are acquiring a position in Arena Minerals (OTCPK:AMRZF).

" The strategic ownership in Arena Minerals will provide Lithium Americas future optionality to advance exploration in Argentina in proximity to the Caucharí-Olaroz lithium project (“Caucharí-Olaroz”), which is being jointly developed by the Company and Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd. ("Ganfeng"). Ganfeng also holds a 18.7% equity investment in Arena Minerals. Both Lithium Americas and Ganfeng are expected to leverage their deep technical and operational experience to support Arena Minerals’ exploration."

and

"The investment is part of a C$10 million non-brokered private placement of subscription receipts of Arena Minerals (the “Offering”). The proceeds of the Offering will be applied by Arena Minerals to the acquisition of the Sal de la Puna lithium brine project in Salta, Argentina, exploration and development expenditures on the Company's lithium assets and for general corporate purposes. Lithium Americas currently does not hold any securities of Arena Minerals. On closing, assuming completion of the full $10 million offering by Arena Minerals, the Company will own approximately 12.9% (14.6% on a fully diluted basis) of the issued and outstanding shares of Arena Minerals."

This is an interesting development as it shows Lithium Americas is looking past Thacker Pass and eying growth via taking positions in other potential miners.

Risk

Given any microcap stock with limited resources, much risk is inherent in the stock by default. Cypress has adequate cash reserves, but long term they will most likely need to pair up with a partner to fund the project to completion. No guarantee that this occurs. Yet, being one of three water rights holders in Clayton Valley, I view them as having high odds of a joint venture as opposed to all the other mines in the valley that do not have (and most likely will never have) water rights. This places other potential lithium mines at a distinct disadvantage in any negotiations. This is not to say that other companies might not get bought out for the lithium assets they possess or simply for the land to pile spent tailings on, but without water they are in a position of weakness. Cypress does not suffer from this (assuming the water rights finalize).

Cypress Development Take Away

Cypress has done much to de-risk the stock from raising capital to now acquiring a pilot plant and a direct lithium extraction process. The last key item is obtaining water rights which are pending. Once the water is obtained, then the game is simply sitting back and waiting to see the test results from the pilot plant. If they are favorable, I would expect deals for funding or a joint venture this spring (give or take) but that is just what my crystal ball sees. If you enjoyed this article remember to follow me and share it.