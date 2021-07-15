RoschetzkyIstockPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In no huge surprise, insiders are filing to sell shares of ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) with the stock up substantially from the IPO and PIPE prices. The timing though is questionable since ChargePoint has recently fallen from the highs and took another 10% hit on the offering news. My investment thesis remains very negative on the stock and the EV charging station space due to weak financial results and ramping up competition.

Source: FinViz

Insiders Dumping

ChargePoint completed the SPAC business combination back in March so insiders dumping shares aren't that surprising. The secondary offering includes 12.0 million shares by selling shareholders and another 1.8 million over-allotment shares for a total of 13.8 million shares. The company won't receive any of the proceeds from the offering.

According to the S-1 filing, the group of selling shareholders controls ~150 million shares, or over 40% of the outstanding shares. The group isn't even selling 10% of their shares and will still control nearly 140 million shares after the offering. Linse Capital LLC now controls over 87 million shares and is only selling ~8 million shares, leaving the investment firm with over 79 million shares after the offering.

Source: ChargePoint S-1

While insiders have lots of reasons to unload shares, investment firms usually make these moves to invest in better opportunities elsewhere. BOD member Michael Linse controls the Linse Capital LLC and usually isn't in the same position of executives in needing to cash out shares in order to live a new lifestyle or diversify assets.

The worst part of the offering is the stock is already down to $26 from a recent high above $35 and a SPAC high of $49. At $25, the selling shareholders will collect $345 million, but these investment firms and other insiders still control $3.5 billion worth of shares, likely limiting the upside of ChargePoint in the near future. A lot of investors won't want to initiate a position in the stock until these insiders have materially reduced their positions placing a cap on the related stock.

The average trading volume for ChargePoint is ~6 million shares, but the market will have to absorb a lot of shares before these insiders would come anywhere close to unloading all of their shares.

Ramping Up Competition

Yet another EV charging station company appears set to go public via a deal with SPAC DHC Acquisition (DHCA). The deal hasn't been formally announced, but startup FreeWire could suddenly be valued at $1 billion and have access to $300+ million in cash. The company is unique in the industry by allowing for quick deployment of ultrafast EV charging stations without the need to upgrade electrical infrastructure.

Other competitors like EVgo (EVGO) and EVBox (TPGY) have completed or are close to completing SPAC to go public. In addition, Blink Charging (BLNK) was already public and has seen their market valuation soar to $1.5 billion.

Investors should have great concerns about a stock with increasing competition where insiders are dumping shares after a major rally. Remember, the stock has a premium valuation of $10.0 billion based on a fully diluted share count of 387 million shares when including warrants and stocks options while revenue estimates for out years such as FY24 are dropping. The current FY24 revenue estimate is down to only $581 million from the internal target at the time of the SPAC deal at $602 million.

Data by YCharts

The stock still trades at 17x FY24 revenue estimates. The selling stockholders likely see the stock fully valued at $26 while the ramping up competition could easily restrict ChargePoint from hitting the original revenue targets. The charging station demand could easily grow exponentially without existing charging station network operators seeing the same financial benefits due to more competition.

The biggest issue for investors here is that ChargePoint has to achieve 3-5 years of substantial growth before the stock reaches attractive valuation points. If the stock traded at the $10 IPO or PIPE price, investors might have a better reason to find the stock appealing.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that insiders probably wouldn't dump 13.8 million shares, if they saw the stock quickly running back to previous highs. The problem here is that ChargePoint would need a market valuation of $20 billion to reach a price target of $50. Investors should take note of insiders willing to unload shares at this price and quickly realize the insanity of the stock trading at 17x FY24 revenue expectations. Realizing the charging station network leader needs sales to nearly triple from current levels to even achieve this revenue target, ChargePoint should be sold along with the insiders.