Graphic Source: Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation

Introduction: What is Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation?

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:AGTC) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing genetic therapies for rare and debilitating diseases. AGTC's initial focus is on ophthalmology (study of medical conditions relating to the eye), central nervous system disorders, and otology (study of the ear).

Founded in 1999, AGTC has grown to 83 employees and a market cap of ~$167M. Applied Genetic Technologies holds promise as an ocular-focused genetic engineering specialist, but their clinical results thus far haven't persuaded the author. The company is still in the mid-stage for its lead therapeutic and early-stage for its second lead therapeutic, but neither has been overwhelmingly positive. The orphan status of their candidates does create an advantage for the company both now and nearer to the FDA's decision, but it is a high-risk investment for investors.

Products/Pipeline

AGTC's initial focus is on ophthalmology (study of medical conditions relating to the eye) where AGTC has active programs for X-linked retinitis pigmentosa ("XLRP"), achromatopsia ("ACHM"), and optogenetics. AGTC also has a preclinical program in Stargardt disease and age-related macular degeneration ("AMD"). AGTC's second focus is on the central nervous system with two pre-clinical programs covering frontotemporal dementia ("FTD") and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis ("ALS"). AGTC's last focus is on otology with one preclinical program. AGTC has two ongoing collaborations. One coloration is for the optogenetics program being developed with Bionic Sight LLC and the second for the otology program with Otonomy (OTIC). AGTC's pipeline has several important upcoming milestones and appears to be in a strong position for advancing such programs, even if their results thus far have cast doubt. Their technical and manufacturing partnerships should aim to satisfy the complexities of developing such therapies following clinical trials and include notable companies as with AskBio's subsidiary, Synpromics Limited covering synthetic promoter development, and with the University of Florida for vector design and novel capsids.

Management

Leading AGTC is Sue Washer, M.B.A., President, and CEO. Sue brings 10+ years of experience in pharmaceutical management and research at Abbott Labs (ABT) and Eli Lilly (LLY). On top of such pharmaceutical experience, Sue spent 26+ years in senior management for various start-ups and entrepreneurial firms. Since joining AGTC, Sue has shown her experience securing private and public investments worth over $290M. Additionally, Sue has been instrumental in establishing two major collaborations that have since resulted in over $150M in cash flow and major scientific milestones developed. She additionally has a wide network serving on the boards of BIO and BioFlorida.

Financial position

AGT Corporation is in a reasonable financial position evidenced by 2+ years of cash runway driven by a low-cash burn (TTM: -$53M) and cash of $111M (March 2021). Management has also stated they believe they can fund currently planned research and discovery programs into 2023. Two strong partnerships aid the development of their therapeutic line enabling the multi-therapeutic simultaneous development. AGTC is still non-revenue producing (excl. milestones) with a net loss at FYE 2020 of ~-60M. Analysts expect on average for commercialization to begin by 2025-2026 with revenues growing from $155M (2025) up to peak sales of $454M by FYE 2028. Profitability is expected by 2026 with an EPS target of $0.78/share peaking by 2029 at $4.7/share. These estimates are current on clinical success and warrant caution.

Risk discussion

AGTC is pursuing genetic therapies which are ridden with high risks, often in excess scrutiny under public and regulatory eyes especially for pediatric patients. There is no guarantee that AGTC will be able to commercialize any of its therapeutics. Additionally, near-term clinical announcements have the ability to radically affect share price volatility evidenced by the 52W share price range fluctuating as low as $3.53 and as high as $9.67. This volatility will continue as AGTC's lead candidates have offered varying levels of clinical success. Investors should be accepting of such risks which are higher in biotechnology companies than in other sectors and particularly heightened in the unchartered territory of genetic therapies.

Pipeline & partnerships (expanded)

Graphic Source: Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation

Lead Clinical Candidate (1): X-linked retinitis pigmentosa

XLRP is being targeted by AGTC's lead orphan-designated therapeutic, RPGR, currently in a Phase 2/3 Vista study (data expected: 3Q 22) and a Phase 1/2 expansion trial known as Skyline (data expected: 4Q 21). XLRP is a rare genetic eye disease that damages light-sensitive cells in the retina due to the loss of a protein that results in degeneration of rods and cones leading to loss of sight over time. There are no current treatments, but there are competing trials.

Graphic Source: Vista Trial - Investor Presentation (Feb. 2021)

AGTC's lead trial Vista is expected to enroll ~60 patients randomized over three dose arms (low, high, and untreated control). The primary endpoint is visual sensitivity of at least 7 decibels in 5 pre-specified loci at the 12-month mark. AGTC in partnership with a 3rd party vendor is using machine learning algorithms (using microperimetry data from Phase 1/2) to stratify patients on predicted loci to improve baseline visual sensitivity.

Masked interim analysis (6-month mark) is expected to be presented by 4Q 2022 leading also to a potential trial adjustment for outcome optimization. Initial data from the Phase 1/2 trial showcased 2/8 evaluable patients responded at month 12 with a 3rd patient falling just below the criterion. All 8 total evaluable patients showcased stable or improving visual acuity.

At the sixth month data for groups 5 and 6, there was 5/11 showing respondence at month 6 with 9/11 showing improved visual acuity. There is room for further improvement with patient stratification that may be able to strengthen the response to 62%. At the 12-month mark (May 2021), XLRP Phase 1/2 results were posted for 11 patients (Group 5 and 6). There were issues though with patient stratification which has led AGTC to state that 3 patients from the same groups wouldn't meet the inclusion criteria for the Skyline and Vista trials whereby results of earlier studies would've shown 50% response in the treated patient population thus meeting the new endpoint. These results would indicate a stark improvement over competing therapies in trials. Results from the 24-month mark show strong durability in the therapy. Lastly, the early clinical results for all 28 patients across the 6 groups showcase a favorable safety profile with no dose-limiting inflammatory responses or clinically significant inflammation not manageable with steroids.

Graphic Source: Skyline Trial - Investor Presentation (Feb. 2021)

The new Skyline trial intends to dose 12 additional patients in two groups. The goal is to evaluate correlation with a new mobility navigation course developed for use with RP-patients with the primary endpoint as visual sensitivity at certain pre-specified loci. The overall design will remain the same as XLRP Vista.

Upcoming catalysts:

November 2021: 12-month trial results from the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial at the AA Ophthalmology Annual Meeting

4Q 2021: Skyline trial results from the 3-month masked interim analysis

3Q 2022: Skyline trial results from the 12-month data

4Q 2022: Vista trial results from the 6-month masked interim analysis/

Next Update: 4Q 2021 | 3-month Skyline Data

Clinical Candidate (2): Achromatopsia

ACHM CNGA3 and CNGB3 are both orphan drug candidates currently in Phase 1/2 studies targeting Achromatopsia. Achromatopsia ("ACHM") is an inherited condition driven by mutations. Two of the most common mutations are being targeted in these trials and cover either the CNGB3 or the CNGA3 genes. ACHM is associated with poor visual acuity (e.g. legally blind), extreme light sensitivity, and complete loss of color discrimination.

In Jan. 2020, AGTC provided 3-month data showing evidence of biologic activity in dose-escalating portions in the A3 and B3 trials improving on light discomfort. 12-month data (posted Nov. 2020) was provided across 3 dose cohorts, 6-9 month data for two higher dose cohorts, and pediatric subjects (11-17-year-olds, n=6). All patients that reported have shown a favorable safety profile with some patients showing improvements in at least 1 visual measure, but with no consistent sustained improvements on a "Groupwise basis". Non-quantitatively, patient-reported outcome surveys reported experiencing improvement in vision. In Jan. 2021, further data was provided for 26 patients across the dose groups. Compiled with past data, 7/16 patients from the three highest dose groups from the B3 trial showed improvements in visual sensitivity in the treated area; however, no consistent results were seen in other dose groups. Improvements in electrical signaling were seen. For the A3 trials, AGR had reported data for 18 patients. Of the four highest dose groups, there were 16 patients and of those only 3 showed improvements in visual sensitivity. No consistent results were seen in other dose groups. The three patients that showcased some visual improvement did not have evaluable ERGs.

The next step AGTC has stated is their plan to focus on completing enrollment of pediatric patients within the two highest dose groups across both trials. The trial is being amended for patients as young as 4 years old and to cover fMRI and improved color brightness tests. 2Q 2021 will be a critical time. 12-month adult patient data will most likely not be promising and for 3-month data of pediatric patients, the results are not forecastable but may showcase an improvement announced in 4Q 2021.

Next Update: 2Q 2021 | 12-month ACHM Adult Data

Other therapeutic updates

Retinitis Pigmentosa is being targeted through the AGTC gene therapy in Phase 1/2 trial (in progress) advancing towards higher dose groups and conducted in partnership with Bionic Sight.

For more information on updates regarding the science and priorities of the therapeutic line, please see the most recent investor presentation or the 10Q.

Price target and upcoming catalysts (1-12 months)

Wall Street analysts following Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation have outlined a "Very Bullish" projection with a price target of $15.78/share. This is contingent on clinical success, which is questionable at this point until further data is provided. The price target is quite far off from being realized. Investors may seem to assume this target is near term or low, but the orphan status of the lead pipeline candidates showcase stunted upside that was previously outlined in total sales potential of ~$450M. The next major milestone that may provide upside is expected from the Phase 1/2 expansion trial known as Skyline (data expected: 4Q 21).

Graphic Source: Seeking Alpha, Inc: Wall St. Analysts Rating

Upcoming catalysts:

2Q 2021: ACHM trial results from the 12-month adult patient data

Nov. 2021: 12-month trial results from the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial at the AA Ophthalmology Annual Meeting

4Q 2021: ACHM trial results from the 3-month data of pediatric patients

4Q 2021: Skyline trial results from the 3-month masked interim analysis

3Q 2022: Skyline trial results from the 12-month data

4Q 2022: Vista trial results from the 6-month masked interim analysis

Conclusion / Investment thesis

To summarize, AGTC is a high-risk opportunity in ocular genetic engineering with a complex array of less-than-adequate clinical results. It is too soon to say whether or not AGTC's lead therapeutics have potential but it is not looking like a persuasive investment. The trials targeting X-linked retinitis pigmentosa seem to evidence more promise than those targeting Achromatopsia, but neither has proven the clinical potential the FDA will most likely require; though, AGTC's low-bar clinical results benefit from the orphan status of their indications. Later trials with stronger patient stratification or pediatric focus may open new avenues for clinical efficacy and durability, but it is not without a high level of risk. Preclinical IND filings may provide new avenues for upside, but at present AGTC is not recommended to be a "buy".

In summary, the author projects Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation as a high-risk "hold".