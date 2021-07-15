Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

The Federal Reserve position on inflation: "Powell Expects Inflation To Moderate, But Will Likely Remain Elevated This Year." And the stock market rises.

Jerome Powell, chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, is testifying before the Committee on Financial Services of the U.S. House of Representatives in Congress this morning. His testimony can be found here.

The key points are these:

1) At our June meeting, the FOMC kept the federal funds rate near zero and maintained the pace of our asset purchases ($120.0 billion per month). 2) We continue to expect that it will be appropriate to maintain the current target range for the federal funds rate until labor market conditions have reached levels consistent with the Committee's assessment of maximum employment and inflation has risen to 2 percent and is on track to moderately exceed 2 percent for some time. 3) We are continuing to increase our holdings of Treasury securities and agency mortgage-backed securities at least at their current pace until substantial further progress has been made toward our maximum-employment and price-stability goals. 4) While reaching the standard of "substantial further progress" is still a ways off, participants expect that progress will continue. 5) We will continue these discussions in coming meetings. 6) We will provide advance notice before announcing any decision to make changes to our purchases.

In other words, for the time being, we are not changing our policy. And stock futures rose.

The Federal Reserve Seems To Own The Stock Market

You can see on the following chart that stock futures began to rise soon after Mr. Powell's testimony was released:

On Wednesday morning, by 10:30 am, the Standard & Poor's 500 Stock Index had recorded a gain of more than 17 points. The Dow Jones Industrial index was up by more than 100 points.

The stock market seems to be so responsive to the actions or statements of the Federal Reserve.

Analysts continue to write how the stock market is dependent upon the earnings reports and by changes in their market conditions, yet the only real noise that seems to be made these days comes after the Federal Reserve speaks or after the Federal Reserve does something.

The markets have been specifically sensitive these days about the continuous new information about rising inflation.

Then on Tuesday, the news was released that the Consumer Price Index for June came in 5.4 percent higher than one year ago. And this was the largest increase in the rate of inflation since August 2008.

And so the debate has been going on about the threat of further accelerating increases in the rate of inflation and what the Fed was going to do about it.

The stock market is very sensitive to all that is surrounding the Fed right now, which puts all the more pressure on the Fed to try and maintain some order to the evolution of monetary policy and the developments in the real economy.

Mr. Powell has stuck by his story

Chairman Powell has become more pointed as the confrontation has grown. Rising rates of inflation will be around for several more months, Mr. Powell reiterates, but the rate increases will moderate and the Fed can then continue providing reasonable support to the growing economy.

We are constantly assessing the situation, Mr. Powell continues, and will change direction should the conditions require it. Before Congress today, Mr. Powell stated this even more strongly.

"The U.S. central bank is ready to intervene if inflation spiraled out of control."

It is just too early for the Fed to "back off" from its current position.

The Dilemma

The problem is that Mr. Powell and the Federal Reserve are in a real dilemma, a dilemma of their own creation.

As I have recently argued, the Fed is facing the fact that during the last period of economic recovery and into the last economic recovery, inflation did not respond to the monetary stimulus and the Quantitative Easing that was injected into the economy.

Many economists and others kept arguing that the excessive ease being provided to the economy by the central bank was going to generate a substantial amount of inflation.

The substantial amount of inflation at that time never developed.

The Fed faces the possibility that this might also be the case this time around. The Fed, therefore, is hesitating.

Other economists argue that the previous case, coming from 2009, 2010, and 2011, will not occur this time around. Excessively easy monetary policy is going to result in accelerating inflation and that will only make the effort to contain inflation going forward that much more difficult.

The fact that the inflation rate is already up to 5.4 percent just gives them more substance to their side of the story.

And The Stock Market?

But, on Wednesday morning, the stock market is up, given Mr. Powell's testimony.

This, to me, is the story right now.

Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC

The spread of the Covid-19 pandemic became noticeable in early 2020 and the current economic recession began in February of 2020. The S&P 500 Stock Index peaked on February 20, 2020, and then hit a trough on March 23, 2020, and, as they say, the rest is history.

From there on out, the Fed's attitude has been to err on the side of monetary ease. And, they did.

The Standard & Poor's 500 Stock Index has hit 59 new historical highs since this Federal Reserve push began, the latest new high coming last Thursday.

There is a real possibility that a new S&P historical high will be hit today.

And The Value Of The Dollar?

The other side of the picture is that with this Federal Reserve stance, there is a strong possibility that the value of the U.S. dollar will continue to decline.

On Wednesday morning, the value of the U.S. dollar had fallen.

For example, at the close of business on Tuesday, it took $1.1750 to acquire one euro.

In the late morning, Wednesday, one euro cost $1.1830.

As has been the case recently, as the Federal Reserve continued to signal excessive ease from the monetary side of the equation and the stock market responded positively, hitting further historical highs, the value of the U.S. dollar continued to decline in the foreign-exchange markets.

More monetary ease, weaker dollar.

This seems to be the direction Mr. Powell and the Federal Reserve want to follow.

Some of us, myself included, are not sure that this path is the best long-term direction for the economy, for the stock market, and for investors.