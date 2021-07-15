courtneyk/E+ via Getty Images

Psychology plays a huge role in investing, even if most people don't recognize it when it's happening. Over the past several months, the markets have gotten a bit volatile, with money rotating between different "niches" such as mega-cap tech, small/mid-cap growth, and industrials, and "reopening" stocks. The sentiment among investors seems to change along with these rotations.

Lately, I have been reading comments and social media posts about artificial intelligence-powered lending originator Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST). After seeing shares soar to the $190s, the stock has pulled back down to the $110s, and many investors are beginning to question Upstart's prospects, business model, etc. Therefore, I felt it was prudent to look at just what makes Upstart a compelling investment idea and reiterate why sometimes being patient is the hardest part of investing.

So What's Going On With Upstart?

Since going public in December, Upstart has been a rollercoaster of volatility. Overall, the stock is up 284% since going public, but the swings along the way have been enormous. Volatility is a double-edged sword. For investors looking to accumulate or trade a stock, it presents multiple opportunities over time. But if you are trying to hold on as an investor, the swings can be maddening and make you doubt yourself.

The volatility behind Upstart isn't a result of one thing, but several factors that are pushing the stock price around:

Outsized earnings results

Newly public companies can find it hard for analysts and investors to figure out because they have little/no track record as a public company. A company with years of earnings results is easier to project than one that does not.

Upstart has only had two quarters as a public company, but they have both been stellar, easily beating analyst estimates.

This has two effects. It means that analysts aren't sure how to read Upstart - if they could, the estimates would have been more accurate. Secondly, it can cause a rapid change in sentiment around the stock, which has happened with Upstart. Each earnings report resulted in huge spikes in the stock's price.

Lock-up expiration

When a company goes public, there is a sizeable chunk of shares held by insiders, employees, and pre-IPO investors that aren't allowed to be traded. After a certain amount of time, this window (called a lock-up) expires.

These insiders often are sitting on huge capital gains, so selling is normal, but it also results in a large increase in the supply of shares available to the public. It sometimes creates selling pressure, dragging the share price down.

Upstart's lock-up expired June 13th, and we can see how the stock has fared since then:

New investors and institutions eventually consume these shares, and the supply/demand rebalances over time.

Weakness in "hyper-growth" names

Lastly, many speculative investments have been out of favor with the market since the early part of the year. Growth stocks, SPACs, cryptocurrencies, are all off of highs. Look at how ARK Invest's innovation fund has traded over several months - very similar to Upstart.

As investors, you need to sort through the factors that matter over the long run, and the factors that don't matter. In my opinion, the short-term rotations between "value versus growth" or a company's lock-up expiry have nothing to do with the actual business. What I think matters is that the business continues to perform at a high level, and through two quarters since IPO, Upstart has done just that.

Why Patience Is Required

Investors need to recognize how a business works when investing in it and understand the patience needed for catalysts to translate to the stock price.

There are two primary growth levers for Upstart to pull over the short-medium terms. These are customer expansion and vertical expansion (breaking into new lending categories). The primary example of the latter is Upstart's entry into automotive loans.

For each growth lever, patience is needed. Upstart's onboarding process for new bank partners is time-consuming, taking anywhere between 6-15 months. That means that a new bank partnership could take 3-6 quarters before impacting Upstart's financials.

Why does it take so long? Upstart's lending software is very intrusive; banks essentially reinvent how their lending decision process works.

From Upstart's S-1:

"Our sales and onboarding process with new bank partners can be long and typically takes between six to 15 months. As a result, revenues and results of operations may vary significantly from period to period. Prospective bank partners are often cautious in making decisions to implement our platform and related services because of the risk management alignment and regulatory uncertainties related to their use of our AI models, including their oversight, model governance and fair lending compliance obligations associated with using such models. In addition, prospective banks undertake an extensive diligence review of our platform, compliance and servicing activities before choosing to partner with us. Further, the implementation of our AI lending model often involves shifts by the bank partner to a new software and/or hardware platform or changes in their operational procedures, which may involve significant time and expense to implement. Delays in onboarding new bank partners can also arise while prospective bank partners complete their internal procedures to approve expenditures and test and accept our applications. Consequently, we face difficulty predicting the quarter in which new bank partners will begin using our platform and the volume of fees we will receive, which can lead to fluctuations in our revenues and results of operations."

For Upstart's expansion into automotive lending, a similar story. The company's acquisition of Prodigy closed just a couple of weeks ago. The company will need to integrate Prodigy's data into Upstart's business and format it in a way that can be successfully applied to Upstart's existing and prospective customers. This is important to understand, as the investment thesis catalysts for Upstart are potentially quarters away from showing up on the financials.

Priced For Upside

We have already discussed Upstart's volatility, but again, the stock is roughly 40% off its 52-week highs, trading at around $113 per share.

With an enterprise value of $9 billion, the stock is currently trading at an EV/sales multiple of just 15X, despite triple-figure revenue growth this year. Additionally, Upstart is already profitable despite being a hyper-growth stock.

Some analysts call for a slow-down in growth, but I think a dramatic slowdown in growth is unlikely when you factor in the incoming automotive lending business. In a market where many rapidly growing - but unprofitable businesses are valued at 20X, 30X revenues, Upstart is a bargain at this level.

Wrapping Up

The short-term volatility of rapidly growing businesses can be scary for investors, but it's important to focus on the fundamentals. Upstart has executed through two quarters as a public company, and we will see how it performs when its upcoming quarter is reported. If Upstart continues to perform above expectations, patient investors could be nicely rewarded.