REIT Rankings: Self-Storage

Self-Storage REIT Sector Overview

The "comeback kids" of the real estate sector, Self-Storage REITs have delivered as impressive of a turnaround as any property sector in recent memory, catalyzed by the ongoing housing boom and the acceleration in housing market turnover. In the Hoya Capital Self-Storage REIT Index, we track the six self-storage REITs, which account for roughly $90 billion in market value: Public Storage (PSA), Extra Space (EXR), CubeSmart (CUBE), Life Storage (LSI), National Storage Affiliates (NSA), and Global Self Storage (SELF). We also track business storage REIT Iron Mountain (IRM), which is also discussed in our Data Center REIT report.

Self-storage REITs are appropriately viewed as an extension of the residential real estate sector, and naturally, the 'suburban revival' has been a boon for these REITs which had entered the pandemic as perennial underperformers with challenged fundamentals and a strained outlook amid oversupply headwinds. The Producer Price Index for self-storage facilities - which has historically exhibited a near-perfect correlation with same-store revenue growth metrics - showed a continued reacceleration through the end of Q2. The most recent June PPI report showed the strongest year-over-year rise in self-storage rents since the last "boom" in early 2016.

All six REITs are well-positioned for the "suburban revival" theme with a high percentage of their portfolios in Sunbelt and suburban markets. The three largest REITs - Public Storage, CubeSmart, and Extra Space - operate relatively higher-rent portfolios in more primary markets, while Life Storage, National Storage, and Global Self Storage operate facilities with generally lower rents in secondary and tertiary markets. Revenue management technology, brand value, and cost of capital have historically given these REITs a competitive advantage over private market competitors and smaller brands.

As discussed in our Real Estate Earnings Recap, self-storage REITs earned the lone 'A+' grade in the first quarter after an ensemble of impressive earnings results indicated that the pandemic-driven rebound was no fluke. Storage REITs now project to have one of the strongest growth rates of any sector this year as each of the five major storage REITs boosted both their full-year outlook for same-store Net Operating Income ("NOI") and Funds From Operations ("FFO"). Storage REITs now expect FFO to rise 10.2% this year, on average, nearly three full percentage points above the prior quarter guidance.

Storage REITs hit 'rock bottom' of a multi-year downtrend early in the pandemic after reporting a sharp slowdown in leasing activity, but green shoots began to emerge around this time last year. Initially dismissed as a short-term blip, these REITs have reported substantially improving trends in each of the subsequent quarters. Following years of heavy discounting and "free rent," pricing power has strengthened considerably over the last year with move-in rental rates surging by roughly 30% year-over-year as of the most recent reported metrics in late Q1 and early Q2 with all signs pointing towards continued momentum in recent months including Google Search trends for "storage unit" rising to all-time highs last month.

Storage demand is ultimately driven by "change" - particularly housing unit turnover and home sales, which climbed to multi-decade highs in early 2021. The residential rental markets have taken the reigns from the ownership markets of late as multifamily and single-family rents are soaring at the fastest pace on record as discussed recently in Rents Roar as Hiring Rebounds. Recent data from Zillow (Z) showed that rent growth in the median U.S. apartment market climbed to 5.7% in May with essentially all of the nation's top-60 markets reporting a sequential acceleration.

The pandemic tested - and perhaps confirmed - our belief that the self-storage industry is aptly viewed as an extension of the U.S. housing industry, which has been a consistent leader throughout the pandemic. While supply growth remains a concern and valuations are again towards the upper-end of their historical range, our long-term outlook remains favorable as the sector should continue to benefit from compelling demographic-driven trends in the housing sector while we also see opportunities amid the recent dislocations for these REITs to assert their competitive advantage to fuel accretive growth.

Self-Storage REIT Performance

Along with their residential REIT peers - apartments and single-family rental REITs - self-storage REIT have ridden the tailwinds of the red-hot housing market to robust share price gains through the first half of 2021. Self-storage REITs are the third-best-performing property sector this year with gains of more than 40%, nearly doubling up the 23.9% returns from the broad-based Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) and nearly triple the gains from the S&P 500 (SPY) which has gained 16.7%. The strong performance this year follows returns of 12.9% in 2020, second only to the high-flying data center sector and well above the -8.0% total returns of the Equity REIT Index.

Among the consumer-focused storage REITs, Extra Space has led the way this year with gains of more than 26% followed by CubeSmart and National Storage. Interestingly, performance trends over the past two years have been very tightly correlated with all five of the large-cap consumer-focused REITs delivering returns within a 10% range both in 2020 and so far in 2021 - a lower level of dispersion than in any other prior year. Over the last five years, National Storage - which focuses on secondary and tertiary markets - has been the top overall performer in the sector with average annualized returns of 22.1% since 2015, followed by Extra Space with average returns of 18.8% and CubeSmart with 14.0% average returns.

A much-needed reversal of fortunes, self-storage REITs entered 2020 having lagged the REIT Index in three of the past four years, a stretch of underperformance that came after a half-decade of sector-leading growth early in the 2010s. The self-storage sector's record-setting six-year streak of outperformance earlier last decade from 2010-2015 was broken last year by manufactured housing REITs, which delivered a remarkable eighth straight year of outperformance, riding similar housing industry tailwinds.

Deeper Dive: Self-Storage Fundamentals

There are roughly 50,000 self-storage facilities in the United States, and proximity to one's home (generally 3-5 miles) is typically cited as the most important feature. One in ten US households rent a self-storage unit, and 70% of self-storage customers are residential, with the other 30% split between businesses, students, and the military. Nearly half of renters stay longer than two years, and about a quarter rent for at least a decade. The self-storage industry remains a highly fragmented industry, and these six REITs own roughly 20% of the total square footage in the US.

The pre-pandemic trends towards smaller homes in dense urban markets have been reversed by the pandemic as households seek additional space and more at-home amenities. Storage demand has exhibited particularly high correlations to moving rates into suburban markets, and recent reports from U-Haul (UHAL) and Zillow (Z) confirmed this "urban exodus" out of many higher-tax and less business-friendly urban metros into Sunbelt and suburban markets. Zillow sees a "Great Reshuffling" with sustained levels of higher moving rates into lower-cost Sunbelt and secondary markets driven by the flexibility to work-from-home and propelled by efficiencies in the home moving process gained through real estate technology.

Self-storage REITs comprise roughly 5-8% of the broad-based "Core" REIT ETFs and also comprise roughly 3-4% of the Hoya Capital Housing Index, which tracks the performance of the US housing industry. Rent collection has remained essentially spotless throughout the pandemic, consistent with our predictions early in the pandemic in which we projected that collection rates should remain resilient because rents are essentially "collateralized" by a renter's stored possessions as unpaid rents result in the repossession and auction of the goods within the storage locker. Storage units are the "Hotel California" of the REIT sector: once you're checked in, "you never leave."

Self-storage REITs operate with some of the most well-capitalized balance sheets across the real estate sector. On average, self-storage REITs operate with debt ratios that are well below the REIT sector average of 35%, led by Public Storage, which operates with perhaps the most conservative balance sheet within the REIT sector with one of the few, coveted "A-rated" long-term bonds. All six consumer-focused REITs operate with debt ratios below 40% while business-focused Iron Mountain maintains higher debt levels.

Additionally, the operating efficiency of the self-storage business is second to none in the real estate sector, commanding some of the highest NOI margins in the real estate space at over 70% while requiring minimal ongoing capital expenditures to maintain the facilities. A double-edged sword for these REITs, the ease and efficiency at which operators can enter the market has resulted in a wave of speculative supply growth coming online over the last half-decade, a large chunk of which has come from developers with limited previous experience in the self-storage business.

Fundamental Performance of Storage REITs

Fortunes have changed rapidly for self-storage REIT fundamentals, which were among the softest in the REIT sector heading into the coronavirus crisis. After producing REIT-leading NOI growth above 10% in late 2016, same-store NOI growth underperformed the REIT sector average in 2018 and 2019 but rebounded in 2020 with the third-highest NOI growth among REIT sectors. Storage REITs recorded NOI growth of 7.4% in Q1 according to NAREIT T-Tracker data, trending above their upwardly revised full-year guidance which calls for average growth of 6.4% this year.

The darlings of the REIT sector in the early 2010s, self-storage REITs had fallen on tougher times in recent years as developers and new operators flocked to the sector and added new supply at a furious rate, weakening fundamentals. Consistent with recent construction spending data from the Census Bureau, self-storage REITs have noted signs of moderating supply growth in recent earnings calls as COVID uncertainty and the lagged effects of the weak pre-pandemic fundamentals appear to be suppressing speculative development, which should help to alleviate the acute oversupply issues in the self-storage sector over the next several years.

Acquisition and consolidation opportunities should be plentiful over the next decade for these storage REITs as a result of this supply boom, and we did indeed acquisition activity ramp-up over the past several quarters as these REITs have now acquired more than $3.6B in assets over the past year. In April, Public Storage closed on its $1.8B acquisition of ezStorage - the largest self-storage company in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington DC - buying a portfolio comprised of 48 properties and 4.2 million net rentable square feet. PSA expects the transaction to be immediately accretive to FFO.

Self-Storage REIT Dividend Yield

Under pressure by their robust share price appreciation over the past year, storage REITs now pay an average dividend yield of 2.3% which is below the market-cap-weighted REIT sector average of 3.1%. Self-storage REITs pay out only 55% of their available cash flow, however, well below the REIT sector average. Self-storage REITs were one of the only property sectors that went completely unscathed by the wave of coronavirus-related dividend cuts that sweep across the REIT universe over the past year. Four of the six storage REITs - EXR, NSA, CUBE, and LSI - are paying dividends above their pre-pandemic rates.

Diving deeper into the sector, we note that the dividend yield ranges from 2.3% to 2.8% for the five major self-storage REITs while micro-cap SELF pays a dividend yield of 5.0% and business-focused Iron Mountain pays a dividend yield of 5.6%. CubeSmart, National Storage, and Extra Space have been among the leaders in dividend growth across the REIT sector over the past five years with double-digit average annual dividend growth rates.

Investors willing to forego some upside potential but capture a relatively steady stream of income have the option of going the "preferred route." Public Storage is the single-heaviest issuer of preferred stock within the REIT sector with a suite of 14 securities including its 4.95% Series D Preferred which PSA announced will be redeemed on July 20. PSA's suite of preferreds pays an average current yield of 4.4%, well below the REIT Preferred average of 6.0%. National Storage also has an outstanding preferred issue, a 6.00% Series A that pays a current yield of 5.59% and callable beginning next October.

Self-Storage REIT Valuations

The self-storage sector's 40% this year - and more than 100% rebound from the lows last March - has pushed valuations back towards the upper-end of its historical range. After briefly trading at valuation discounts, self-storage REITs again trade at premium valuations to the REIT sector average with an average forward Price-to-FFO ("Funds from Operations") multiple of roughly 25.2x, above the REIT average of 23.6x, but still below the sector's peak multiples of around 28x. Self-storage REITs achieved FFO growth of above 8% over the past five years, which is above the REIT sector average of 5%.

Reasons to Be Bullish & Bearish on Storage REITs

Key Takeaways: Housing Boom Tailwinds

Self-Storage REITs have delivered as impressive of a turnaround as any property sector in recent memory, catalyzed by the ongoing housing boom and the acceleration in housing market turnover. The 'suburban revival' has been a boon for self-storage REITs, which had entered the pandemic as perennial underperformers with challenged fundamentals and a strained outlook amid oversupply headwinds. An ensemble of impressive earnings results indicated that the pandemic-driven rebound was no fluke as storage REITs now expect to have one of the strongest growth rates of any sector this year.

Occupancy rates climbed to record-highs in Q1 driving a nearly double-digit surge in NOI and recent indicators suggest that booming demand has continued while supply growth continues to moderate. These REITs are no longer "cheap" and the oversupply issues that dragged on the sector in recent years remain a concern, but we believe that the sector's exposure to the compelling secular growth trends of the housing industry combined with their strong balance sheets, low cap-ex profile, and above-average external growth potential warrant a premium multiple relative to other REIT sectors.

