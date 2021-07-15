Cedar Fair Facing Higher Costs, Higher Debt, And Lower Attendance

Jupiterimages/PHOTOS.com>> via Getty Images

On July 14th France will celebrate National Day, or what many of us in the United States refer to as Bastille Day. In several ways it is similar to our July 4th Independence Day celebrations. What has this to do With Cedar Fair, LP (NYSE:FUN) and this Seeking Alpha article?

Failure To Issue Snapshot Of YTD Attendance

Most of the past decade that I have been writing about Cedar Fair, one of the first indications about the financial performance would be announced shortly after the July 4th holiday weekend. Historically, all of its parks would be open and the company would issue press releases with attendance comparisons. Last year, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, most of its parks were fully closed for the first half of the year and several would not re-open. However, there was one July press release issued by the company announcing that one of its parks would be opening. Prior to 2020 we would see mostly positive headlines in early July, like:

July 10, 2019: Cedar Fair Reports 3% Increase in Net Revenues Through the July 4th Holiday Weekend

July 11, 2018: Cedar Fair Reports Revenues Through July 4th Holiday Weekend

July 06, 2017: Cedar Fair Reports Positive Attendance And Revenue Trends Through July 4th

July 06, 2016: Cedar Fair Reports 4% Increase In Net Revenues Through July 4th Holiday Weekend

July 08, 2015: Cedar Fair Reports 5% Increase In Net Revenues Through July 4th Holiday Weekend

Even the 2018 press release had put a positive spin on the disappointing first half results:

When compared with the same period a year ago, net revenues were down 2%, or $10 million, the result of a 3%, or 314,000-visit, decrease in attendance. This was partially offset by a 3%, or $2 million, increase in out-of-park revenues, including resort accommodations, and a slight increase in average in-park per capita spending when compared with the same period last year. Cedar Fair's President and CEO Richard Zimmerman said, "We came into this year with a clear focus on enhancing the guest experience and a business plan designed to drive additional attendance, especially in the second half of the year which includes the peak vacation months of July and August and the expansion of our WinterFest events in November and December. Although early-season attendance at our seasonal parks through this past weekend has not met our expectations, we are encouraged by the positive guest response to our new rides and attractions, in particular our new coasters Steel Vengeance at Cedar Point and Hang Time at Knott's Berry Farm. We are also pleased with the growth of in-park guest spending where we are seeing year-over-year increases in food, merchandise and extra charge attractions."

Note how each of these press releases was issued no later than July 11th. Am I reading too much into this failure to issue a press release and being overly pessimistic about results for the second quarter? I don't think so, and I believe that those that thought there would be pent up demand and a sudden snapback in attendance will be disappointed in the results for 2021.

Perhaps even more important is the apparent impact of COVID-19 on the company's already high cost of labor. Cedar Fair is being forced to pay more - much, much, more - in wages for its seasonal labor. Labor costs are not a new issue for Cedar Fair. They have been putting pressure on margins for several years, but this would seem to be quite different and despite prior planning, it appears to have caught CEO Richard Zimmerman flat-footed. In the past, the issue had been increases in state mandated minimum hourly rates, but those were often mitigated by price increases. Here's a bit of what Zimmerman had to say during the Q1 conference call:

The third and final productivity initiative is the optimization of park level labor. As we have noted, seasonal labor represents close to 30% of our total operating costs, and is an area that has seen significant pressure in both availability and affordability. To address these challenges, several years ago, we established a workforce optimization committee tasked with tightening up our labor models. We also began a gradual implementation of a new Kronos-based workforce management solution, which will be operational on opening day at all but our two Schlitterbahn Waterparks, both of which will be up and running on the new system at the start of the 2022 season. The Kronos platform provides our park teams with better tools for managing their labor force in real-time, as well as improved data analytics that will help us better align staffing with guest demand. Optimizing seasonal labor will be even more important going forward as we confront the growing challenges with labor availability. We believe maximizing labor hour efficiencies will be key to offsetting some portion of the pressures we're seeing on seasonal wage rates.

Clearly, the "Kronos-based workforce management solution" hasn't been able to anticipate the impact of COVID-19 on labor availability and cost. The problem has been so severe that earlier this season, the company's flagship park, Cedar Point was unable to stay open seven days a week due to the shortage. In a May 22nd article in the Detroit Free Press:

... Cedar Point announced Friday that the Ohio amusement park will reduce the days that it will be open during the month of June because it doesn't have enough employees to work. The park will not be open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in June and its regular schedule will resume in the last week of the month, according to the park's booking calendar. ... Although the park has over 300 full-time, year-round positions and has increased the wage to $20 for its part-time and seasonal associates, the park said on Facebook that despite its efforts of recruitment, the seasonal labor is not available.

That article also included the following image:

Note the statement that they introduced a $500 seasonal sign on bonus and that $20/hour rate is a 100% increase over the 2020 pay rate. All of the above is a clear indication that 2021 won't be a good year. Then, in a June 11th ABC12 News item,

Cedar Point CEO Richard Zimmerman says the park’s new $20 per-hour wage is doing the trick and attracting new, high-quality job applicants. “We’ve seen great response over the last few weeks as we raised our wages,” Zimmerman said while speaking at the 2021 Goldman Sachs Travel & Leisure Conference. “We’ll continue to add back hours and add back days as we get deeper into June.” As the Ohio amusement park continues to add employees, Zimmerman said it will add more hours and eventually more days to the park’s schedule. Currently, Cedar Point is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays each week through June 23. Additionally, the park reduced operating hours, closing at 8 p.m. on many days. The park opened last month with its signature Frontier Days event.

Workforce availability and state mandated minimum wage increases, especially in states like California, had been an issue for years. Now, the wage spike appears to be far larger than anticipated, and well above any state mandated minimums. How badly it impacts the company's cash flow plans remains to be seen, but it is almost certain that it will put a dent in the company's cash flow plans, increase the planned cash burn rate and be a focus of the Q2 earnings call early next month.

Disclosures

Before going further, I want to point out that I have been long Cedar Fair for more than a decade and mentioned the company in one of my first articles for Seeking Alpha in June of 2011. At the time the unit price was under $20 and new management was looking to quickly restore the distribution to prior levels. The recommendation was based on the potential for a turnaround, a projected doubling of the distribution within two years and continued growth thereafter. At the time I wrote:

Following distributions totaling $0.33 during the first 2 quarters, management stated the following, "Assuming results continue to meet our expectations, we intend to pay $1 per unit in distributions in 2011. To that end, the board has already declared the quarterly cash distribution of $0.10 per limited partner unit payable on June 15. Looking ahead with that same assumption, our goal is to double the $1 per unit distribution in 2011 to $2 or more per unit in 2013." Based on a current unit price under $20, yield for 2011 would exceed 5% and 10% by 2013. And for those with a less serious bent, what's not to like about a company with the ticker symbol of FUN?

Management exceeded those 2013 objectives, and continued growing the distribution at 4%-5% per year, more or less in line with the growth in Adjusted EBITDA, for several more years. Even as growth began to falter, Cedar Fair continued increasing the distribution at the 4%-5% rate until late 2019 when there was only a token $0.01 quarterly increase. Unfortunately, after two quarterly payments of $0.935 in late 2019 and early 2020, the distribution was eliminated as management finally came to grips with the reality of COVID-19. While management was able to extend debt maturities and take on significant amounts of new debt to cover its cash burn requirements, I have no expectations that a significant distribution will be restored any time soon.

Regardless, I am currently long, although it is only a token position of less than 150 Units as I write this. More importantly, I have actively traded the Units over the past year (nearly two dozen trades), and will certainly continue to do so in order to take advantage of the volatility. I may even make a purchase or sale before this article is completed and published. While I make every attempt to be objective in my analysis and articles, it is possible, and perhaps probable, that some bias will creep into the articles.

The Debt

The company had cash and cash equivalents $271.7 million as of the end of Q1, a decline of $100 million from year-end 2020, and up from $26 million at the end of 2020. I would be surprised if the cash has increased since the end of Q1 and fully expect to see it decline in Q2. After all, the company has added staff, had to pay more for that staff, continued to prepare for the opening of its parks and then failed to keep the parks opened once the season began. What about attendance and ticket sales? Much of the company's attendance and revenue is generated from season pass sales. When the parks failed to open in 2020, prior season pass sales were extended into 2021, and in some cases into 2022. Deferred revenue of $190 million was on the books as of the end of Q1, and while that revenue will be recognized as the year progresses, it will not contribute any cash.

Equally important, the company's debt has ballooned to $2.95 billion from a pre-pandemic level of $2.15 billion at year end 2019. And, net of cash, the net debt has increased from $1.96 billion at year end 2019 to $2.69 billion at the end of Q1. The company recently announced that it will release results for Q2 before the market opens on August 4th and that it will host a conference call with the investment community, starting at 10 a.m. EDT, to provide additional detail regarding the 2021 second quarter and discuss the Company’s business outlook.

That outlook will certainly include the cash burn rate and whether the company will need to raise more debt. On the plus side of this is that interest rates have remained low, and the Fed is in no hurry to start moves to increase the low rates. Should Cedar Fair need to take on more debt, or pay modestly higher rates, it should eventually be able to survive and resume a distribution.

The Distribution

Cedar Fair was paying an annualized Distribution of $3.74 before it was suspended, and it had been the main reason I had owned Cedar Fair. I suspect most other investors that had held this equity had the same reason. More importantly, I can't see any reasonable circumstances that will have Cedar Fair begin paying any distribution for two years and perhaps as much as five years before a Distribution can return the $3.74 annual rate.

With the timetable for the resumption of the Distribution unclear, and that Distribution reaching its prior level even less certain, I am surprised that the price of this equity has held up as well as it has.

Summary

When I began writing this article, I anticipated giving it a bearish rating because the price was in the upper-middle $40's. As I got closer to submission, the price had pulled back below $43 and I will now give it a neutral rating. It's not as though I believe a price above $40 is justified, or the debt will be brought down any time soon, but the market has clearly disagreed with my view.

So, why give it a neutral rating? Two quotes come immediately to mind: "Don't fight the Fed" and "Don't fight the tape".