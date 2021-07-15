PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

I expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to deliver significant sales growth from 2022 with positive free cash flow. I ran two DCF models with a WACC of 8%-10% and a growth rate of 3.6%-4.1%. They revealed that the company is undervalued. My fair price is somewhere between $33 and $53. The company also has a significant amount of cash and expects to review strategic options in the coming years. Everything I read from the annual report and the most recent quarterly earnings tells me that it is time to study GPS.

GPS Learnt A Lot About Online Shopping In 2020 And Prepared A Transformation

The Gap, Inc. owns a collection of lifestyle brands providing personal care products, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children.

The COVID-19 crisis represented a revolution for GPS, which had to close stores and sell online. I believe that the company learnt a lot in the process. According to a recent quarterly presentation, GPS noted a 44% increase in customers shopping online as compared to that in 2019. The company could also increase its customer database. In Q4 2020, 183 million customers were part of the company’s file, which represents 14% more than that in the same period one year ago:

Source: Investors Presentation

I believe that it is the right time to study GPS’s financial projections. Keep in mind that the company is currently conducting strategic reviews on its European business. If the company sells any division or acquires other companies, I expect the market to appreciate the transformation. I will explain later in the article that most analysts in the market believe that GPS will see sales growth in the coming years:

In particular, in January 2020, we announced that we would no longer pursue our previously announced plan to separate into two independent publicly traded companies, and in October 2020 and March 2021, respectively, we shared that we are conducting strategic reviews of our European business and our Intermix business. We incurred significant costs and expenses in connection with our planned separation and may incur such expenses in connection with our strategic reviews, which require significant attention from our senior management and employees. Source: 10-k

Balance Sheet: GPS Has A Significant Amount Of Cash

There are two things that I like about the company’s balance sheet. First, GPS reports a significant amount of cash. As of May 1, 2021, the company reported $2 billion in cash. GPS will be able to pay a significant amount for advertisement campaigns to push up revenue growth. In addition, GPS could buy other competitors:

Source: 10-Q

Concerning the level of debt, I don’t believe that the leverage is significant. As of May 1, 2021, the company had long-term debt of $2.2 billion. If we assume 2022 EBITDA of $1.61 billion, the company’s total amount of debt is below 2x 2022 EBITDA. In any case, with $2 billion in cash, I don’t expect any investor to be afraid of the company’s total amount of financial debt.

Source: 10-Q

Expectations Include Sales Growth And FCF Growth

If you are looking for a company that will recover from the COVID-19, GPS is definitely one of such companies. The investment community believes that GPS will sell more and more from 2022. In my opinion, once customers can go shopping without the COVID-19 restrictions, GPS will sell more products. If you are at home all the time, you don’t need to wear shirts or elegant clothes. Sales are expected to increase from $13.8 billion in 2021 to more than $17 billion in 2022. EBITDA is also expected to grow from $420 million to $1617 million:

Source: The Gap, Inc.: Financial Data Forecasts Estimates

Most market analysts are expecting positive FCF in 2022. FCF is expected to grow from $780 million in 2022 to $824 million in 2024. I used approximately the same figures in my model. I wanted to inform readers that my numbers are not very different from that of other analysts:

Source: The Gap, Inc.: Financial Data Forecasts Estimates

In my assumptions, I included sales of $1.7 billion per year from 2022 to 2024, and $1.8 billion in 2025 and 2026. I also expect FCF to be $912-$983 billion and capital expenditures to be $700-$755 million from 2022 to 2026. I believe that my numbers are in line with other market analysts and are overall conservative:

Source: My Forecast

Base Case Scenario: Growth Rate Of 4.1% And WACC of 8%

Most financial advisors believe that the company’s WACC should be between 7.5% and 8.3%. The beta ranged from 1.47 to 1.9 in the past, so the cost of equity and the WACC may change over time. With this in mind, I decided to run two case scenarios.

Source: Finbox

I used a WACC of 8% with long-term growth of 4.1% in my base case scenario. With the assumptions in the free cash flows that I noted above, the sum is equal to $3.78 billion:

Source: My Forecast

The terminal value equals $17.4 billion with a growth rate of 4.1% and a terminal FCF of $1 billion. By assuming a share count of 374 million, I obtained a fair price of $53. Notice that the company’s terminal value is the most important part of the model. If the growth rate changes, the terminal value changes a lot. If the interest rate in the next ten or twenty years changes, I believe that we could see a significant decline in the valuation of WACC. With that being said, given the current interest rates, I believe that there is an upside potential in the share price. The implied share price is way more significant than the market price:

Source: My Assumptions

Very Conservative Scenario: Growth Rate Of 3.6% And WACC of 10%

Let’s design a conservative case scenario. If the market starts to decline, the company’s beta could increase, which may lead to a decrease in the WACC. We could use a WACC of 10%. In the worst-case scenario, we could also see a growth rate of 3.6%, which is below the growth of the global textile market:

The global textile market size was estimated at USD 1000.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1,041.8 billion in 2021. What is the textile market growth? b. The global textile market is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 4.4% from 2021 to 2028 to reach USD 1,412.5 billion in 2028. Source: Textile Market Size | Industry Analysis Report, 2021-2028 (grandviewresearch.com)

With a WACC of 10% and a growth rate of 3.6%, the present value of the terminal value is $9.88 billion. If we use the same share count of 374 million shares, the implied share price is $33. The fact that the market price is below $33 shows that GPS is undervalued:

Source: My Assumptions

Negotiations With Landlords And Talent Acquisition Risks

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, GPS temporarily closed stores and didn’t pay the rent. Now, the company needs to negotiate with landlords to negotiate rent deferrals or terminate the leases. GPS has a significant amount in cash because the company didn’t have to pay the rent. However, to operate, the company may have to reopen the same stores. In that case scenario, I would expect the cash in hand to decline, which may lead to a decline in the company’s share price:

Beginning in April 2020, we suspended rent payments under the leases for our temporarily closed stores. We are currently negotiating with the counterparties under those leases to defer or abate the applicable rent during the store closure period, to modify the terms (including rent) of our leases going forward after the stores reopen, or in certain instances to terminate the leases and permanently close some of the stores. However, there can be no assurance that we will be able to negotiate rent deferrals or rent abatements, or terminate the leases, on commercially reasonable terms or at all. If we are unable to renegotiate the leases and continue to suspend rent payments, the landlords under a majority of the leases for our stores in the United States could allege that we are in default under the leases and attempt to terminate our lease and accelerate our future rents due thereunder. Source: 10-k

GPS lost a significant number of employees due to COVID-19. In April 2020, GPS reported 128k employees. Now, the company’s headcount is equal to 117k:

Source: YCharts

GPS will need to hire a lot of employees to report the sales growth expected by the market. It may not be easy. Employees may demand higher salaries or may not be interested in the company. If the company cannot hire new employees, sales growth may not increase, which may lead to a decline in the company’s valuation:

Our ability to anticipate and effectively respond to changing apparel trends depends in part on our ability to attract and retain key personnel in our design, merchandising, sourcing, marketing, and other functions. In addition, several of our strategic initiatives, including our technology initiatives and supply chain initiatives, require that we hire and/or develop employees with appropriate experience. We must also attract, develop, and retain a sufficient number of qualified field and distribution center personnel. Competition for talent is intense and the turnover rate in the retail industry is generally high, and we cannot be sure that we will be able to attract and retain a sufficient number of qualified personnel in future periods. Our ability to meet our labor needs while controlling costs is subject to external factors such as unemployment levels, prevailing wage rates, minimum wage legislation, and overtime regulations. Source: 10-k

Conclusion

GPS learnt a lot about online shopping during the COVID-19 crisis, and most analysts expect the company to recover successfully. GPS is not only reviewing several strategic options, the company also has a significant amount of cash in hand to transform the business. Using my own assumptions and those from other market analysts, my DCF model revealed a fair price of $33-$53. Among my beliefs, I included a WACC of 8%-10%, a growth rate of 3.6%-4.1%, and a terminal FCF of $1 billion. With these assumptions and taking a look at the current share price, GPS appears very undervalued.