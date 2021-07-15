Manuel Milan/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

If we look at a weekly chart of Repsol (OTCQX:REPYY), we see that shares have actually given a sell signal (crossover) on the MACD indicator. This indicator is particularly useful on long-term charts as it is a solid play on both momentum and trend. Furthermore, the best sell signals make themselves known when they take place well above the zero line. Suffice it to say, with Repsol shares trading currently at approximately $11.34, they are still well above their 50-week moving average of approximately $10.11. Time will tell if indeed the shares will swoop to this level or even further to the downside.

This brings us to Repsol's dividend which is the big calling card with this stock. Before though we get into the key financial metrics which make up the dividend, let's make one thing perfectly clear. True income or dividend orientated investors prefer low prices in their underlyings. The reason being is that compounding within a dividend growth portfolio takes place much faster when the respective investor can pick up more shares of stock for the same amount of capital. The balance of the portfolio should always come in a distant second to the cash flow or dividends the portfolio generates every month or quarter. Dividend investors first focus on yield. Capital gains is an added bonus.

Therefore, true dividend investors will have no problem if Repsol potentially loses 20% to 40% in this current downtrend. In fact, an aggressive down-move would prompt them to buy more while others may be selling. The real question which we must answer is that the company will not reduce its dividend in a significant down-move. This is the number 1 priority of dividend investors – that the pay-out will not be jeopardized.

Therefore, let's dig into the main financial metrics which make up the dividend. We will start off with Repsol's very attractive dividend yield which currently comes in well over 6%.

Dividend Yield

Repsol's trailing dividend yield of approximately 6% currently is close to its 2-year low but well ahead of the company's 5-year average of 5.55%. This is an encouraging sign straight off the bat. Many dividend investors use the yield as a barometer when ascertaining whether shares are cheap compared to the firm's historic averages. Repsol's current valuation confirms the trend we are witnessing here with the current yield. Shares currently trade with a forward sales multiple of 0.32, which is ultra-low compared to both the sector (1.39) as well as Repsol's 5-year average (0.5).

Dividend Growth

From a growth perspective, the 5-year dividend growth rate (CAGR) comes in at 3.32%. Investors may be looking for more here considering how rising inflation may eventually lead to hikes in interest rates. Strong dividend growth rates send a strong signal to shareholders about future profitability. Furthermore, when the underlying growth rate is multiple points above the core inflation rate, purchasing power is protected somewhat which is key in an inflationary environment.

Pay-Out Ratio

To see if growth has been subdued by the lack of solid sustained cash flow, we go to the cash flow statement. Approximately EUR 325 million of dividends was paid out over the past four quarters from a cash flow kitty of EUR 1.57 billion. This gives us a pay-out ratio of just under 21% which is attractive. In fact, Repsol's five-year average pay-out ratio comes in at just under 23% so from a safety standpoint, we do not see an issue at present.

Sometimes though, the pay-out ratio can look better than it really is. This can be done through outside financing or by rejigging the balance sheet to ensure positive operating cash flow is always generated. We therefore must turn to the balance sheet to see how shareholder equity and liabilities have been trending as the strength of these key line items are key for the sustainability of the dividend.

Balance Sheet Trend

In Repsol's last report, EUR 20.55 billion of equity and EUR 30.75 billion of liabilities was reported. This gives us a liabilities to equity ratio of just under 1.5. This ratio has been steadily rising since 2016 when it came in at a mere 0.91. We would caution investors here not just to focus on the company's long-term debt load (EUR 9.43 billion) which has come down over the past five years but on its liabilities as a whole. The fact of the matter is that Repsol's equity over the past five years has been declining as its assets have been deteriorating much faster than its liabilities. This trend is unsustainable. The interest-bearing debt to equity trend alone has doubled from 0.3 in 2016 to come in at roughly 0.60 at present.

Earnings Estimates

What invariably turns around the adverse trend on the balance sheet is sustained earnings growth and this is what analysts who follow Repsol have earmarked for the company going forward. Revenues are expected to surpass $56.46 billion this year (41% growth) which in turn is expected to produce EPS growth of 259% ($1.68 - EPS). Trends such as this will significantly take some pressure off the balance sheet as well as the income statement due to more EBIT being available to pay the company's interest expense as well as the dividend.

Conclusion

Therefore, to sum up, although Repsol's dividend looks sustainable at present, there are some adverse trends on the balance sheet which warrant watching. The company pays out a very attractive yield but growth of the same has been muted at best. Yes, the company is expected to significantly grow its sales and earnings this year, but this is only one part of the story and is still unproven. As long as the firm can hit the numbers which the market expects, we do not foresee any problem in the near term. Ultimately though, long-term dividend investors will want that balance sheet trend to turn around in order to keep on buying aggressively. We look forward to continued coverage.