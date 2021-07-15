5 High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats That Could Double In 5 Years

Alena Ivochkina /iStock via Getty Images

Understandably the idea that you can put new savings to work in the stock market today seems absurd to some. After all the S&P 500 is 30% historically overvalued, and offering paltry consensus returns for the next five years.

S&P 500 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

S&P 500 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Even the aristocrats, famous for beating the market by 2% annually since 1990, are expected to deliver about 6% annual returns, half what investors have enjoyed for the last three decades.

Fortunately, it's always a market of stocks, not a start market. Even with the S&P 500 at record hights, all kinds of investors can find reasonably to attractively valued blue-chips for any kind of investing goal.

Today, I wanted to highlight the easiest way retirees can find what they crave, high-yield aristocrats that you can safely buy for your diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio.

In a world where Vanguard’s high-yield ETF (VYM) is offering 2.8% income, and bonds yield negative rates adjusted for inflation, generous, safe, and growing dividends in all economic and market conditions can still be found, if you know where to look.

How To Find The Best High-Yield Aristocrats Even With The Market At Record Highs

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

Dividend Kings offers 10 specialty watchlists that allow members to very easily find the best quality companies for any given need or risk profile.

Master List: The entire DK investable universe (520 companies currently)

Top Buy List: the best investing ideas from all the Dividend Kings

Phoenix: my personal watchlist and what all DK portfolios (including my retirement portfolios) are using, the blue-chips most likely to rise like a Phoenix from the ashes of this recession and soar to new heights

Ultra SWANs: 12/12 quality companies, as close to perfect quality as will ever exist on Wall Street (think wide moat aristocrats)

Dividend Kings: any company with a 50+ year dividend growth streak

Dividend Aristocrats: S&P companies with 25+ year dividend growth streaks

Dividend champions: any company with a 25+ year dividend growth streak (including global aristocrats)

Hyper-growth: companies with 15+% CAGR long-term analyst consensus growth forecasts = more than double earnings every 5 years

Safe Midstream: the 13 safest midstreams you can own (the only ones we recommend)

Low volatility: companies with 20% or less 15-year average annual volatility vs 28% average companies and 24% average aristocrats

Monthly Payers: the safest monthly dividend stocks you can buy

Strong ESG: companies with 70th industry percentile long-term risk management scores from all rating agencies (or better)

Foreign dividend stocks: foreign paying dividend companies

When trying to find the best aristocrats, I recommend using the Dividend Champion watchlist, since it includes all aristocrats, even the global ones.

Dividend Champions Sorted By Yield

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

In order to find the 5 best high-yield aristocrats, I merely sort by yield and then select the 5 highest yielding blue or green color-coded companies that are blue-chip quality (9/12) or better.

Excluding PBCT (which is being acquired) we find that even with the market at record highs the best high-yield blue-chip aristocrats retirees can safely buy are:

Altria (MO): 7.3% very safe yield Enbridge (ENB): 6.9% very safe yield Philip Morris International (PM): 4.8% very safe yield IBM (IBM): 4.6% safe yield Consolidated Edison (ED): 4.2% very safe yield

Altria: The Best Dividend King Bargain On Wall Street

Further Research Including Comprehensive Risk Analysis

This is an exclusive comprehensive deep-dive analysis of MO's safety, dependability, quality, valuation, and short, medium, and long-term return potential.

This video article provides a comprehensive analysis of the risk profile, courtesy of 26 experts that have studied this business for decades and know it better than anyone other than management.

Enbridge: The Dividend Growth King Of Midstream

Further Research Including Comprehensive Risk Analysis

This is an exclusive comprehensive deep-dive analysis of ENB's safety, dependability, quality, valuation, and short, medium, and long-term return potential.

This video article provides a comprehensive analysis of the risk profile, courtesy of 33 experts that have studied this business for decades and know it better than anyone other than management.

Philip Morris International: The Global Nicotine Growth King

Further Research Including Comprehensive Risk Analysis

This is an exclusive comprehensive deep-dive analysis of PM's safety, dependability, quality, valuation, and short, medium, and long-term return potential.

This video article provides a comprehensive analysis of the risk profile, courtesy of 26 experts that have studied this business for decades and know it better than anyone other than management.

Consolidated Edison: Boring Is Beautiful

Further Research Including Comprehensive Risk Analysis

This is an exclusive comprehensive deep-dive analysis of ED's safety, dependability, quality, valuation, and short, medium, and long-term return potential.

This video article provides a comprehensive analysis of the risk profile, courtesy of 26 experts that have studied this business for decades and know it better than anyone other than management.

Fundamental Summary For These 5 High-Yield Aristocrats

In the short term, luck is 17X as powerful as fundamentals.

In the long term, fundamentals are 11X as powerful as luck.

So let’s take a look at the fundamentals of MO, ENB, PM, IBM, and ED, which will ultimately determine what kind of income and returns you are likely to enjoy.

Yield: 5.6% vs 2.8% VYM (Vanguard high-yield ETF), 2.1% aristocrats, and 1.5% S&P

Growth consensus: 7.9% CAGR vs 6.4% S&P 500 and 8.9% aristocrats

Valuation: 10% undervalued vs S&P 30% overvalued and aristocrats 28% overvalued

Long-term consensus total return potential: 5.6% yield + 7.9% growth = 13.5% CAGR vs 7.9% S&P 500 and 11.0% aristocrats

5-year consensus return potential: 15.6% CAGR vs 4.4% S&P 500 and 6.0% aristocrats

Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns

5-Year Consensus Annualized Total Return Potential 15.60% Conservative 50% Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential (From JPMorgan) 7.80% Bullish 50% Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential 23.40% Conservative Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return (40% probability that analysts are wrong about any given company's growth rate, according to Peter Lynch, John Templeton, and Howard Marks) 4.68% Bullish Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return (20% probability that analysts are wrong about any given company's growth rate) 18.72% Mid-Range Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return Potential 11.70% Ratio vs S&P 500 3.57 Bankruptcy Risk 2.50% Probability Of No Bankruptcy 97.5% Risk-Adjusted Expected Total Return 11.41% Ratio vs S&P 500 3.48

The risk-adjusted expected returns from this 5.6% yielding collection of aristocrats, is 11.4%, 3.5X higher than the 30% overvalued S&P 500.

Over the long-term analysts expect these five companies, if equally weighted, to deliver about 13.5% annual returns, far better than the overvalued aristocrats.

13.5% returns from these modestly growing companies? That might sound ridiculous to anyone who has owned an equally weighted portfolio of these five names and enjoyed just 6.5% CAGR returns over the last five years.

But it’s precisely because most of these high-yield aristocrats are in multi-year bear markets, that analysts expect future returns to be so attractive.

5 Highest-Yielding Aristocrats Total Returns Since 2009 (Annual Rebalancing)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

2009 yield: 5.4% (lower than it is today)

Today’s yield on cost: 22.6%

Until recently these five were outperforming the market over the last 12 years. And including the recent bear market, they’ve still delivered excellent returns of 12.1% CAGR, similar to the 13.5% analysts expect in the future. They more than tripled investor money adjusted for inflation in 12 years.

From periods of attractive valuation, such as today, they’ve averaged 10-year returns of 14%, similar to the 15.6% analysts expect over the next five years.

5 Highest-Yielding Aristocrats Vs S&P 500 Vs Aristocrats Inflation-Adjusted Long-Term Return Forecast: $1,000 Initial Investment

Time Frame (Years) 5.9% LT Inflation-Adjusted Returns (S&P Consensus) 9.0% Inflation-Adjusted Returns (Aristocrat consensus) 11.5% Inflation-Adjusted Returns (Analyst Consensus) 5 $1,331.93 $1,538.62 $1,723.35 10 $1,774.02 $2,367.36 $2,969.95 15 $2,362.87 $3,642.48 $5,118.27 20 $3,147.16 $5,604.41 $8,820.58 25 $4,191.79 $8,623.08 $15,200.98 30 $5,583.14 $13,267.68 $26,196.67 35 $7,436.33 $20,413.97 $45,146.11 40 $9,904.63 $31,409.42 $77,802.70 45 $13,192.23 $48,327.29 $134,081.55 50 $17,571.06 $74,357.52 $231,069.90

Time Frame (Years) Ratio S&P vs Aristocrat Consensus Ratio S&P vs Analyst consensus 5 1.16 1.29 10 1.33 1.67 15 1.54 2.17 20 1.78 2.80 25 2.06 3.63 30 2.38 4.69 35 2.75 6.07 40 3.17 7.86 45 3.66 10.16 50 4.23 13.15

Over several decades these high-yield aristocrats are expected to deliver far better returns than both the aristocrats and S&P, adjusted for inflation. In fact, analysts expect these five high-yield aristocrats to potentially outperform the S&P 500 by 13X over the next 50 years.

Bottom Line: Even In Market Bubbles Safe High-Yield Aristocrats Are Always Available

I can personally vouch for the likely accuracy of analyst consensus forecasts for four of five of these high-yield aristocrats.

IBM is the only one I don’t personally own, and the reason for that is the turnaround has not gone well for big blue.

IBM has missed two-year growth forecasts for seven consecutive years, though the 2020 pandemic was a terrible year for all IT-focused tech companies.

Thus I’m not personally confident enough in IBM’s 6.8% long-term growth consensus to believe that big blue is actually likely to achieve the 11.5% long-term returns analysts think are likely.

But the point is that anyone seeking maximum safe blue-chip yield from aristocrats today can achieve a very generous 5.6%, which is nearly 4X the yield of the S&P 500 and twice the yield of the Vanguard high-yield ETF.

IBM’s future growth prospects might be questionable, but it’s highly likely the safe dividend will keep growing as it has for 26 consecutive years.

In other words, if you’re a retiree seeking generous, safe, and steadily growing income in all economic and market conditions, MO, ENB, PM, IBM, and ED represent the five best high-yield aristocrats you can buy today.

This is just another example of how it's a market of stocks, not a stock market, and no matter your goals or risk profile, something wonderful is always reasonably or attractively valued.

Whether the market is highly overvalued, insanely overvalued, or undervalued, the right watchlists can help you find the best quality companies for your specific needs.

By focusing on safety and quality first, and prudent valuation, and sound risk management always, you can stop praying for luck on Wall Street, and start making your own.

Decades of disciplined financial science is all it takes to achieve the rich retirement you deserve.