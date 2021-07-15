5 High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats That Could Double In 5 Years
Summary
- The market keeps climbing to new highs, causing many investors to worry that no good bargains remain on Wall Street.
- Even with the market 30% overvalued, plenty of bargains are available, for any goal or risk profile, even among dividend aristocrats.
- Today, MO, ENB, PM, IBM, and ED represent the 5 best high-yield aristocrats retirees can safely buy with the market at record highs.
- They yield 5.6%, 2X that of the Vanguard high-yield ETF. They are also 10% undervalued vs the aristocrats 28% overvaluation.
- Analysts expect 13.5% CAGR long-term total returns vs 7.9% S&P 500 and 11.0% aristocrats. That's similar to the 12% annual returns they've delivered since 2009, including their recent bear market. Over the next five years, analysts think these five aristocrats could more than double, thanks to their combination of quality, yield, growth, and attractive valuation.
Understandably the idea that you can put new savings to work in the stock market today seems absurd to some. After all the S&P 500 is 30% historically overvalued, and offering paltry consensus returns for the next five years.
S&P 500 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
S&P 500 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
Even the aristocrats, famous for beating the market by 2% annually since 1990, are expected to deliver about 6% annual returns, half what investors have enjoyed for the last three decades.
Fortunately, it's always a market of stocks, not a start market. Even with the S&P 500 at record hights, all kinds of investors can find reasonably to attractively valued blue-chips for any kind of investing goal.
maximum safe yield
deep value
hyper-growth
maximum total returns
maximum safety and quality
Low volatility
ESG, etc
Today, I wanted to highlight the easiest way retirees can find what they crave, high-yield aristocrats that you can safely buy for your diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio.
In a world where Vanguard’s high-yield ETF (VYM) is offering 2.8% income, and bonds yield negative rates adjusted for inflation, generous, safe, and growing dividends in all economic and market conditions can still be found, if you know where to look.
How To Find The Best High-Yield Aristocrats Even With The Market At Record Highs
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
Dividend Kings offers 10 specialty watchlists that allow members to very easily find the best quality companies for any given need or risk profile.
Master List: The entire DK investable universe (520 companies currently)
Top Buy List: the best investing ideas from all the Dividend Kings
Phoenix: my personal watchlist and what all DK portfolios (including my retirement portfolios) are using, the blue-chips most likely to rise like a Phoenix from the ashes of this recession and soar to new heights
Ultra SWANs: 12/12 quality companies, as close to perfect quality as will ever exist on Wall Street (think wide moat aristocrats)
Dividend Kings: any company with a 50+ year dividend growth streak
Dividend Aristocrats: S&P companies with 25+ year dividend growth streaks
Dividend champions: any company with a 25+ year dividend growth streak (including global aristocrats)
Hyper-growth: companies with 15+% CAGR long-term analyst consensus growth forecasts = more than double earnings every 5 years
Safe Midstream: the 13 safest midstreams you can own (the only ones we recommend)
Low volatility: companies with 20% or less 15-year average annual volatility vs 28% average companies and 24% average aristocrats
Monthly Payers: the safest monthly dividend stocks you can buy
Strong ESG: companies with 70th industry percentile long-term risk management scores from all rating agencies (or better)
Foreign dividend stocks: foreign paying dividend companies
When trying to find the best aristocrats, I recommend using the Dividend Champion watchlist, since it includes all aristocrats, even the global ones.
Dividend Champions Sorted By Yield
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
Green = potentially good buy or better
Blue = potentially reasonable buy
Yellow = hold
In order to find the 5 best high-yield aristocrats, I merely sort by yield and then select the 5 highest yielding blue or green color-coded companies that are blue-chip quality (9/12) or better.
Excluding PBCT (which is being acquired) we find that even with the market at record highs the best high-yield blue-chip aristocrats retirees can safely buy are:
Altria (MO): 7.3% very safe yield
Enbridge (ENB): 6.9% very safe yield
Philip Morris International (PM): 4.8% very safe yield
IBM (IBM): 4.6% safe yield
Consolidated Edison (ED): 4.2% very safe yield
Altria: The Best Dividend King Bargain On Wall Street
Enbridge: The Dividend Growth King Of Midstream
Philip Morris International: The Global Nicotine Growth King
Consolidated Edison: Boring Is Beautiful
Fundamental Summary For These 5 High-Yield Aristocrats
In the short term, luck is 17X as powerful as fundamentals.
In the long term, fundamentals are 11X as powerful as luck.
So let’s take a look at the fundamentals of MO, ENB, PM, IBM, and ED, which will ultimately determine what kind of income and returns you are likely to enjoy.
Yield: 5.6% vs 2.8% VYM (Vanguard high-yield ETF), 2.1% aristocrats, and 1.5% S&P
Growth consensus: 7.9% CAGR vs 6.4% S&P 500 and 8.9% aristocrats
Valuation: 10% undervalued vs S&P 30% overvalued and aristocrats 28% overvalued
Long-term consensus total return potential: 5.6% yield + 7.9% growth = 13.5% CAGR vs 7.9% S&P 500 and 11.0% aristocrats
5-year consensus return potential: 15.6% CAGR vs 4.4% S&P 500 and 6.0% aristocrats
Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns
|
5-Year Consensus Annualized Total Return Potential
|
15.60%
|
Conservative 50% Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential (From JPMorgan)
|
7.80%
|
Bullish 50% Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential
|
23.40%
|
Conservative Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return (40% probability that analysts are wrong about any given company's growth rate, according to Peter Lynch, John Templeton, and Howard Marks)
|
4.68%
|
Bullish Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return (20% probability that analysts are wrong about any given company's growth rate)
|
18.72%
|
Mid-Range Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return Potential
|
11.70%
|
Ratio vs S&P 500
|
3.57
|
Bankruptcy Risk
|
2.50%
|
Probability Of No Bankruptcy
|
97.5%
|
Risk-Adjusted Expected Total Return
|
11.41%
|
Ratio vs S&P 500
|
3.48
The risk-adjusted expected returns from this 5.6% yielding collection of aristocrats, is 11.4%, 3.5X higher than the 30% overvalued S&P 500.
Over the long-term analysts expect these five companies, if equally weighted, to deliver about 13.5% annual returns, far better than the overvalued aristocrats.
13.5% returns from these modestly growing companies? That might sound ridiculous to anyone who has owned an equally weighted portfolio of these five names and enjoyed just 6.5% CAGR returns over the last five years.
But it’s precisely because most of these high-yield aristocrats are in multi-year bear markets, that analysts expect future returns to be so attractive.
5 Highest-Yielding Aristocrats Total Returns Since 2009 (Annual Rebalancing)
(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)
2009 yield: 5.4% (lower than it is today)
Today’s yield on cost: 22.6%
Until recently these five were outperforming the market over the last 12 years. And including the recent bear market, they’ve still delivered excellent returns of 12.1% CAGR, similar to the 13.5% analysts expect in the future. They more than tripled investor money adjusted for inflation in 12 years.
From periods of attractive valuation, such as today, they’ve averaged 10-year returns of 14%, similar to the 15.6% analysts expect over the next five years.
5 Highest-Yielding Aristocrats Vs S&P 500 Vs Aristocrats Inflation-Adjusted Long-Term Return Forecast: $1,000 Initial Investment
|
Time Frame (Years)
|
5.9% LT Inflation-Adjusted Returns (S&P Consensus)
|
9.0% Inflation-Adjusted Returns (Aristocrat consensus)
|
11.5% Inflation-Adjusted Returns (Analyst Consensus)
|
5
|
$1,331.93
|
$1,538.62
|
$1,723.35
|
10
|
$1,774.02
|
$2,367.36
|
$2,969.95
|
15
|
$2,362.87
|
$3,642.48
|
$5,118.27
|
20
|
$3,147.16
|
$5,604.41
|
$8,820.58
|
25
|
$4,191.79
|
$8,623.08
|
$15,200.98
|
30
|
$5,583.14
|
$13,267.68
|
$26,196.67
|
35
|
$7,436.33
|
$20,413.97
|
$45,146.11
|
40
|
$9,904.63
|
$31,409.42
|
$77,802.70
|
45
|
$13,192.23
|
$48,327.29
|
$134,081.55
|
50
|
$17,571.06
|
$74,357.52
|
$231,069.90
|
Time Frame (Years)
|
Ratio S&P vs Aristocrat Consensus
|
Ratio S&P vs Analyst consensus
|
5
|
1.16
|
1.29
|
10
|
1.33
|
1.67
|
15
|
1.54
|
2.17
|
20
|
1.78
|
2.80
|
25
|
2.06
|
3.63
|
30
|
2.38
|
4.69
|
35
|
2.75
|
6.07
|
40
|
3.17
|
7.86
|
45
|
3.66
|
10.16
|
50
|
4.23
|
13.15
Over several decades these high-yield aristocrats are expected to deliver far better returns than both the aristocrats and S&P, adjusted for inflation. In fact, analysts expect these five high-yield aristocrats to potentially outperform the S&P 500 by 13X over the next 50 years.
Bottom Line: Even In Market Bubbles Safe High-Yield Aristocrats Are Always Available
I can personally vouch for the likely accuracy of analyst consensus forecasts for four of five of these high-yield aristocrats.
IBM is the only one I don’t personally own, and the reason for that is the turnaround has not gone well for big blue.
IBM has missed two-year growth forecasts for seven consecutive years, though the 2020 pandemic was a terrible year for all IT-focused tech companies.
Thus I’m not personally confident enough in IBM’s 6.8% long-term growth consensus to believe that big blue is actually likely to achieve the 11.5% long-term returns analysts think are likely.
But the point is that anyone seeking maximum safe blue-chip yield from aristocrats today can achieve a very generous 5.6%, which is nearly 4X the yield of the S&P 500 and twice the yield of the Vanguard high-yield ETF.
IBM’s future growth prospects might be questionable, but it’s highly likely the safe dividend will keep growing as it has for 26 consecutive years.
In other words, if you’re a retiree seeking generous, safe, and steadily growing income in all economic and market conditions, MO, ENB, PM, IBM, and ED represent the five best high-yield aristocrats you can buy today.
This is just another example of how it's a market of stocks, not a stock market, and no matter your goals or risk profile, something wonderful is always reasonably or attractively valued.
Whether the market is highly overvalued, insanely overvalued, or undervalued, the right watchlists can help you find the best quality companies for your specific needs.
By focusing on safety and quality first, and prudent valuation, and sound risk management always, you can stop praying for luck on Wall Street, and start making your own.
Decades of disciplined financial science is all it takes to achieve the rich retirement you deserve.
This article was written by
Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.
The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).
I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.
My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.
With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ENB, MO, PM, ED either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: DK owns ENB, MO, PM, and ED in our portfolios.