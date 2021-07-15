AvigatorPhotographer/iStock via Getty Images

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) has acquired a number of new vessels through two separate transactions in the past month. Both of these are expected to be accretive to earnings by the third quarter. The company seems to have purchased both at reasonable prices and the new vessels offer the company significant rechartering upside over the next few years.

Gemini JV Buyout

Danaos recently bought out the remaining equity in their Gemini joint venture for a net cost of $72.3 million. With the current charters attached to the five vessels owned by Gemini, the acquisition is expected to contribute $31 million to Danaos through the second quarter of next year. This acquisition should be immediately accretive to earnings. As charter rates continue to rise, all of these vessels remain employed well below current rates, which offers the potential for rechartering upside. The vessels are all employed on charters for the next twelve months. According to the last quarterly report, two of the vessels were due to be rechartered in September of this year, so the rate at which they are currently employed is unknown. The next rechartering date will not be until August of 2022 - a 6,422 TEU vessel - which should be able to substantially improve its rate over the current $18,000 rate it is employed at since the HARPEX rate for such a vessel stands at $78,000.

Acquisition of Six New Ships

Danaos announced, on July 14, an acquisition of six 5,466 TEU vessels for $260 million - or $43.3 million per vessel. The company is acquiring these vessels using cash on hand, presumably from the recent sale of some of their ZIM shares and the bonds they cashed out. These vessels are all on charters with an average duration of two years remaining. Based on the contracted revenue of $71 million and the weighted two-year duration of the charters, we can calculate (roughly) the charter rate of these vessels. Assuming a 98% fleet utilization for these vessels, we get an average charter rate of $16,527 for these vessels. This is likely lower than the actual charter rates for the vessels because they would have had been fixed at the very bottom of the market, judging by the HARPEX chart below (the purple line being for 6,500 TEU vessels and the blue line for 4,250 TEU vessels)

Source: Harper Petersen & Co

More likely, the charter rates are slightly higher on these vessels, but their charters are skewed to end sooner. This is both good and bad news for the company: undoubtedly these vessels are fixed at below-market rates, but it also means that there is significant upside for the company's earnings when they can recharter them. Given that these vessels have an average age of 6.8 years, they still have a long service life ahead of them and the current market does not look ready to let up for a few years, which should give Danaos plenty of opportunities to take advantage of higher market rates. The ships are expected to be delivered towards the end of the second quarter.

Dividend

The acquisitions above have no direct implication for Danaos' dividend, but I believe they may explain why management has been hesitant to commit to future dividend hikes. I think that these significant capital expenditures make it less likely that they will hike the dividend in the near future, but the positive earnings effect of these acquisitions, in the long term, should support a higher dividend payout.

Updating Valuation

The following valuation updates my valuation model for Danaos to assume the new earnings expected from their recent acquisitions. This chart assumes the same balance sheet, but with a $70 million increase in EBITDA from the two acquisitions, as projected by the company.

EV/EBITDA Share Value Percent Increase 6.5 $97.8 48% 7 $108.2 64% 10 $170.9 158%

If we account for the recent acquisitions and remove that cash from the net debt calculation in our valuation model, it significantly affects the results.

EV/EBITDA Share Value Percent Increase 6.5 $83 26% 7 $93.5 42.6% 10 $156 136%

This model actually yields a lower valuation for both the 6.5 and 7 ratios than my previous valuations but a higher valuation - by $4 - for the 10 EV/EBITDA ratio because of the accretive effect of the new earnings.

I think that completely discounting the cash as effectively lost from these acquisitions does not paint a fair picture of the benefits this will provide for the company. As such, I think that a $95 valuation for Danaos remains a fair assessment, but I could still see it going higher, especially if we get some strong recharterings on the new vessels in 2022.

Additionally, the company's recent selloff offers a great entry point in the mid-$60s range.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

In the past month, Danaos has acquired six new vessels and the remaining 51% interest in five others. These acquisitions appear to be at a reasonable cost to the company and should quickly be accretive to earnings. The acquisitions remain slightly surprising to me, given management's cautious tone from the last earnings call, but make sense in light of the company's refinancing and significant cash balance thanks to ZIM equity and other debt owned. Overall, these acquisitions strengthen Danaos' earnings potential going into a continually strong market and haven't negatively affected the company's debt load which seems all positive.