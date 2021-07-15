DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX) provides investors with an effective way to profit from increased interest rates.

PFIX's complicated, leveraged holdings make the fund an appropriate choice only for more aggressive traders wishing to speculate on higher treasury interest rates. Leverage means small position sizes are ideal, think 10% or lower.

More conservative investors looking to hedge or profit from increased interest rates should consider other funds. The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (IVOL) is quite similar to PFIX, but less leveraged. I last covered the fund here.

Interest Rate Hedge Security / Options Analysis

PFIX's strategy is quite simple.

The fund invests 50% of its assets in 5 year treasuries. These are simple holdings, and mostly provide the fund with a little bit of income.

The fund invests the other 50% of its assets in 7-year OTC payer swaption on the 20-year treasury rate. These are not so simple holdings, but, luckily for us, I've had some experience with these options in the past, so hopefully I can explain how they work in simple terms.

Let's say you are a bank, and you invest $100 million in 20 year treasuries yielding 2%.

You are concerned that yields will rise, what with rising inflation, strong economic growth, and the possibility of a massive infrastructure spending plan. All signs point towards rising yields, to combat inflation, and as the economy seems strong enough to withstand less support from the Fed.

Treasuries, however, have fixed interest rates. Doesn't matter what the Fed or the market does, you are stuck with that 2% yield for 20 long years.

Not an ideal situation, but one with an easy solution.

Go to another bank, and ask them to swap the fixed 2.0% treasury yield for a variable yield. Let's say 1.8% plus the Federal Funds rate, adding up to 1.9% as of today.

Higher Federal Funds rates would immediately result in higher yields, courtesy of your counterparty.

Lower Federal Funds rates would immediately result in lower yields, courtesy of the same.

Intuitively, net profits are dependent on higher yields.

Less intuitively, net profits are likely to be negative, as there are costs to these swaps. Costs generally take the form of spreads. In the example above, we swapped a fixed 2.0% rate for a variable 1.9% rate, with the bank's counterparty pocketing the 0.1% spread.

Banks and other large financial institutions use swaps like this to hedge their interest rate exposure.

Importantly, the swaps can also be used for speculation: just buy the swaps without the treasuries. This way, you potentially profit from rising rates, and don't have to invest in low-yielding treasuries.

PFIX invests in similar swaps to the ones above, with the caveat that the swaps only kick in when rates, specifically 20 year treasury rates, rise to 3.5%.

PFIX's swaps and strategies have several important characteristics.

Because the swaps don't kick in until rates have risen by a lot, costs, spreads, and fees are low. Insurance against improbable events is quite cheap, because the insurance company knows reimbursements are unlikely. Same principle here.

Lower costs directly increase (decrease by less) shareholder returns, and are a significant benefit for the fund and its shareholders.

Because the swaps are cheap, the fund can buy a lot of these, and so the fund is extremely leveraged. How leveraged is not an easy question to answer, plus leverage is undefined / subject to change for options, but since the fund's inception in May rates have decreased by about 0.30%:

Data by YCharts

With the fund suffering losses of about 19.1%, more than sixty times the movement in interest rates. As a comparison, long-term treasuries were up by only 7.1%, so PFIX had about three times the leverage of its underlying asset.

Data by YCharts

Because the swaps don't kick in until rates rise to at least 3.5%, you see (comparatively) small gains from small interest rate increases, mostly from speculators, and vice versa. As an example, technically the fund's swaps are as unprofitable now as when rates were 0.30% higher, but when rates were higher more investors wanted to buy the options, and so these traded with (marginally) higher prices.

A corollary to the above is that gains would be much higher if rates rise by a lot. Expect significant gains, think triple-digits, if rates rise above 3.5%.

Because the swaps are ultimately unprofitable until rates rise above 3.5%, your expectation should be for significant losses unless market conditions change abruptly / rates rise. In other words, think of PFIX's value proposition as 'I lose money unless rates rise', don't expect gains from sideways movements, or from small rate increases.

Due to the above, I would only consider trading PFIX for short periods of time, and would lock-in gains / sell if rates do rise.

For investors that know about options, PFIX's swaps have some of the same characteristics as long-dated OTM put options on 20 year treasuries.

Due to PFIX's highly leveraged holdings and options, a small allocation should be sufficient for the vast majority of investors. Extremely few reasons to go above 10%, and even that is quite high. At a 10% allocation, expect a significant portion, plausibly higher than 50%, of portfolio gains, losses, and exposure to be directly related to long-term treasury rates.

Let's summarize.

PFIX invests in cheap, leveraged, interest rate swaps. Expect double-digit gains from small interest rate increases, triple-digit gains from larger movements, losses otherwise.

PFIX Investment Thesis

PFIX's investment thesis is remarkably simple.

The fund would profit from higher treasury rates, and treasury rates are likely to increase from inflationary pressures and strong economic growth. As such, the fund is an appropriate choice for investors looking to profit from increased interest rates. Expect significant market-beating returns if rates do rise.

Due to the PFIX's complex, leveraged holdings, the fund is only appropriate for aggressive traders and speculators. Only invest in PFIX if you are comfortable with leverage, options, and (potential) double-digit losses in as little as a day.

Due to the PFIX's complex, leveraged holdings, the fund is inappropriate for more conservative investors looking for interest rate hedges. As mentioned previously, IVOL is significantly less leveraged than PFIX, and a much stronger choice for more conservative investors. I previously covered IVOL here.

Conclusion - Effective Interest Rate Hedge

PFIX provides investors with an effective way to profit from increased interest rates.