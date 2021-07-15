ablokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Marubeni Corp (OTCPK:MARUY) looks set to benefit from rising commodity and energy prices in FY3/2022, allowing it to generate free cash flow to improve shareholder returns and to strengthen the balance sheet. Valuations are low, but given relatively low earnings quality and limited growth prospects we reiterate our neutral rating.

Quick primer

With origins dating back to 1858 Marubeni is a Japanese trading house with notable high exposure to food and agricultural products. It imports about 30% of coffee beans into Japan, operates as a major grain trader (Gavilon) and conducts livestock production and sales globally in beef (Creekstone Farms and BeniYuki in the US, Rangers Valley in Australia) and broilers (Nippon Chunky and Wellfam Foods). It has a minority stake in domestic supermarket chain United Super Markets Holdings (3222 JP). In Energy & Metals, key interests include the Roy Hill Iron Ore Project in Australia with a 15% stake, and in Chile a 30% stake in the Centinela and Antucoya copper mines respectively and a 9.21% stake in the Los Pelambres copper mine.

FY3/2021 adjusted net profit by core business segments

FY3/2021 actual adjusted net profit vs guidance FY3/2022 adjusted net profit

Key financials

Our objectives

The company beat FY3/2021 net profit expectations (JPY225 billion/$2.0 billion versus consensus JPY202 billion/$1.8 billion) and the FY dividend was raised by 18% from JPY28 to JPY33 per share. Dividends for FY3/2022 is guided at JPY34 which was also above consensus. In this piece we assess the following:

Look into the factors that led to a stronger finish in FY3/2021, and whether there are any sustainable positive trends.

Key assumptions for FY3/2022 company guidance to assess upside.

We will take each one in turn.

Positive performances in agri business and low hurdles YoY

For trading profits Marubeni saw a major improvement in the food, agriculture and chemicals business driven by higher grain and fertilizer prices at Gavilon. There was also robust demand for meat processing with supermarkets experiencing robust trading during the pandemic which offset declines in commercial demand.

From the share of profits from associates and join ventures where Marubeni has a stake, FY3/2021 benefited from very low hurdles YoY from impairment losses recorded in FY3/2020. In particular, the Energy and metals segment experienced a major earnings recovery YoY with the increase in commodity prices (iron ore and copper) and no further impairments.

This performance resulted in the company recording the highest free cash flow generation since FY3/2009, and the highest free cash flow margin seen in the last 10 years at 4.3%. Stronger free cash flow led to reducing net interest-bearing debt, and with equity growing from higher retained earnings the company managed to lower its net debt to equity ratio to 0.88x from 1.16x YoY. The original plan was to reach approximately 0.9x net debt to equity by FY3/2022.

We were initially concerned over Marubeni's relative indebtedness compared to larger illustrious peers such as Mitsubishi Corp (OTCPK:MSBHF) and Mitsui & Co (OTCPK:MITSY). However, during FY3/2021 it managed to turn the tables and become relatively well-capitalized.

In terms of positive trends sustained into FY3/2022 we see two areas. Firstly, we do not expect a repeat of major impairments in assets related to food, commodities and transportation - if anything currently some assets may be undervalued. Secondly, it would appear that management are still focused on strengthening the balance sheet meaning that there will not be any transactions that may cause upset.

From the above we surmise that Marubeni is positioned to benefit from the current cyclical upturn YoY, particularly in commodities.

Next we look at FY3/2022 company guidance assumptions.

Consensus expectations highlighting current market conditions

Consensus forecasts for FY3/2022 net income is JPY262.8 billion/$2.4 billion (+16.6% YoY) versus company guidance at JPY230 billion/$2.1 billion. More bullish market expectations appear to come from two key areas. Firstly, company assumptions over commodity prices look too low - WTI is assumed to be at $55/bbl (currently $75.20) and copper at $8,000/ton (currently $9,476/ton for 3-mth ABR). This should assist in driving the Metals & energy segment. Secondly, the company expects a decline in profits from meat processing and grain prices; grain prices have fallen from recent highs in May 2021 but prices are still relatively stable YoY. Coffee has also seen a major spike in price YoY (up around 50%), and although a smaller business may help drive profits here.

Plans for capital allocation in FY3/2022 demonstrates that management are keeping a relatively tight leash on cash outflows. Divestments are planned from cross-shareholdings, the reinsurance business and overseas power generation activities to raise JPY100 billion/$0.9 billion, a similar figure seen in FY3/2021. Planned new investments, capex and other cash-outs are expected to increase 20 % YoY to JPY270 billion but remains a manageable sum. Debt repayments are still planned to continue deleveraging the balance sheet, and with increasing retained earnings the net debt to equity ratio has scope to fall further YoY.

We therefore believe that there is upside to FY3/2022 company guidance primarily from commodity pricing. However, it is worth noting that the medium outlook for Marubeni will improve together with a more robust balance sheet, as it will allow it to lever up and acquire assets more proactively again to drive growth. The recent track record have had some questionable deals (e.g. Gavilon in particular), but management appears to have learnt a lesson.

Balance sheet

The company calculated its net debt to equity ratio at 0.88x for FY3/2021, the lowest since FY3/2019 at 0.9x and ahead of the planned 0.9x goal for FY3/2022.

Looking at cumulative capital allocation over the last 10 years, the relatively large cash-out on M&A (Gavilon cost $3.6 billion) in FY3/2014 has been a key drag on performance and leverage. With this issue finally seeing some closure, capital allocation going forwards has potential to focus more on shareholder returns.

Capital allocation (cumulative) over the last 10 years

Valuation

On consensus forecasts the shares are trading on PER FY3/2022 6.4x, PBR 0.9x and a dividend yield of 3.9%. These valuations do look low, although conversely we would not advise on paying much of a premium for these shares.

Marubeni and trading houses tend to have low margins, indebted balance sheets and relatively limited earnings visibility with their focus on cyclical markets such as energy, commodities and aerospace. With limited secular drivers and limitations over how well they score under ESG, we believe the risk premium is relatively high.

Risks

Upside risk comes from a simple increase in energy and commodity prices. In a post-pandemic environment with demand normalizing for many business activities, this will be a tailwind for the company.

With relatively conservative guidance for FY3/2022, there is potential for shareholder returns to improve. Although the company is aiming for greater financial soundness, there should be sufficient free cash flow to allocate to dividends or buybacks.

Downside risk comes from a simple decline in energy and commodity prices. A cyclical recovery may already be priced in, and continued delays in lifting pandemic restrictions may mean a full economic recovery may take longer to occur.

Marubeni has an ongoing lawsuit by the Sugar Group, a number of Indonesian companies that are seeking damages that may adversely affect financial performance.

Conclusion

Credit is due to Marubeni for a stronger than expected performance in FY3/2021 and shareholders were rewarded with an upwardly revised dividend. It may be rather unfair to say that market conditions as opposed to operational excellence was the underlying reason for outperformance, but it would appear that this factor will again be positive for the company in FY3/2022. Valuations are not high and the 3.9% dividend yield is not too shabby. However, we do not see the shares as being attractive on two fronts - earnings visibility is not high quality and overall growth prospects look limited. With a mixed picture overall we reiterate our neutral rating.