Mark Davis/Getty Images Entertainment

Investment Thesis

After being mismanaged for years, Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) is presented with growth opportunities in an attractive industry. CEO Paul Block is an under-the-radar executive who created enormous value for his previous companies. He is executing his successful playbook on Eastside Distilling.

Introduction

Eastside Distilling is a producer of high-quality, award-winning craft spirits in Portland, Oregon, since 2008. Their lineup of spirits includes distinguished brands such as Azunia Tequila, Burnside Whiskey, Hue-Hue Coffee Run and Portland Potato Vodka. In 2019, Eastside Distilling made its entry into the mobile canning industry through the acquisition of Craft Canning + Bottling (“CC+B”).

Business Model

Craft Canning + Bottling

(Figure 1, Source: Craft Canning Website)

CC+B is a mobile canning and bottling company founded in 2012, serving craft breweries, cider makers and coffee brewers in the Pacific Northwest. Mobile canning is the process by which CC+B goes to the brewery, cindery, or sometimes winery, sets up a temporary canning line, cans the product and then leaves. This alleviates any need for a separate space for a canning line, saving the brewery time, money and space.

For micro-breweries who are looking to can their drinks, it is expensive to purchase their own canning system and they might not be able to maximize it as their own craft quantities are limited. They are also rejected by big canning companies because they do not have enough volumes. This is where CC+B comes in to serve this group of neglected micro-breweries with great customer service. The business is benefiting from the overall double-digit growth in the Ready-to-Drink (RTD) industry according to ISWR.

As of June 2021, CC+B operates 16 mobile canning lines in Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; and Denver, Colorado. In Q1 2021, CC+B grew 31% and it is a business with a normalized EBITDA margin of ~35%.

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, breweries have been looking at how they can bring their products off-premise. Mobile canning provides them with the solution to can/bottle their unique craft spirits into RTD beverages. In addition, consumer trends are moving towards premiumization. Driven by factors such as wellness, cocktail culture, quality ingredients, daytime and outdoor consumption RTDs have evolved to capture key consumption trends. Changing lifestyle choices to improve health and the trend of responsible drinking is expected to boost the product demand.

(Figure 2, Source: Zippia.com)

This has created a lot of demand and growth opportunities for CC+B, especially since the Pacific Northwest has the most breweries.

In their past Q2 2020 earnings call, CEO Paul expressed:

We estimate the division can possibly reach $10 million in sales. Utilizing this tremendous momentum of the marketplace for can packaging, with minimal investment, we believe we can double or triple the business. Investment is accretive from day one and pays back in 12 months.

On the east coast side of America, Iron Heart Canning Co has been consolidating the industry through bolt-on acquisitions of smaller mobile canning companies around the region. The company started back in 2013 with just one canning line and is now operating more than 50 canning lines across 24 locations in the USA. We believe this is a strategy that Eastside’s management team will execute on the west coast side.

As shared in the Q1 2021 earnings:

In addition to the organic growth for mobile canning, we're evaluating small bolt-on opportunities for accretive expansion. We've budgeted this incremental growth in our fiscal capital plan and have identified several interesting opportunities to date.

Given that this segment generated $9.2 million in the last twelve months, we believe it is possible for the management to double or triple the business through a mixture of organic growth and acquisitions.

Spirits

(Figure 3, Source: Eastside Distilling Website)

The company carries distinguished brands such as Azunia Tequila, Burnside Whiskey, Hue-Hue Coffee Rum, Portland Potato Vodka and most recently, the new Eastside Limited Edition line of spirits. Over the last several years, the brands have been mismanaged through deep pricing discounts in exchange for driving volume. They were drastically providing discounts to their customers, downplaying the quality of their brands. This resulted in a 1% gross profit margin for FY2019.

As shared by the management team in Q1 2021, they believe they can triple the spirits revenue just in the western part of the country alone. They set out a plan to eliminate historical, unprofitable on-premise deep discounts, and also eliminated the broad approach to chain sales across the country. In addition, Chief Branding Officer, Janet Oak has set out to reposition the brands to create an identity, leveraging on the batch made, handcrafted quality and uniqueness of each spirit.

(Figure 4, Source: Eastside Distilling)

Some examples are the packaging revamp of Portland Potato Vodka into a cork top forte bottle with a new design to reflect the high-quality distillation and ingredients put into Portland Potato Vodka. For Burnside, they are shifting towards premium labels through branding, labelling, product development, and introducing new additional premium products. The price increase is healthy as it shifts consumers’ perceptions of the brands. Based on our channel checks, volumes held steady despite the price increases.

On 1 March 2021, the company announced the release of their new line called the Eastside brand. It’s a high gross profit margin product.

(Figure 4, Source: Eastside Distilling)

If executed successfully & sustainably, it will lead to an expansion of the gross margin. So far, the Gross Profit Margin improved from 1% (FY2019), 23% (2020) to 25% (Q1 2021). We believe investors have not fully appreciated how this could transform the profitability of this segment.

Management Team

Paul Block initially joined Eastside as Chairman in April 2020, but transitioned to be the CEO in July 2020. He has an impressive track record as a seasoned consumer goods executive, working for the likes of Guinness, Allied Domecq, Sara Lee Coffee & Tea USA, Merisant, and SVP Worldwide. His experience lies in re-accelerating growth and turning around key brands in companies. In his past corporate positions, he was managing businesses ranging between $300 million to $500 million. It makes us wonder, why would he be interested in Eastside Distilling that has a $16 million revenue?

In Q1 2021, CEO Paul shared:

As you can see, we continue to build a professional team suitable of leading a $200 million national, craft inspired alcohol beverage company not just a $20 million local craft distillery. Our spirits team were not only be capable of driving short-term business objectives and growth, but also be able to adapt to the infrastructure evolution as the enterprise scales and grows.

In his first year, Paul took stock as his salary. Glancing at his executive employment agreement, it is clear that he is aligning himself with the shareholders. Since he came in, he appointed Janet Oak as Chief Branding Officer, divested the unprofitable Redneck Riviera Spirits brand, created the Eastside brand, appointed Liz Levy-Navarro as an independent director, and finally announced a private placement to fix the balance sheet.

Liz is going to be instrumental in helping Eastside Distilling build more relationships with distributors to expand into new markets.

In our own channel checks, we believe seasoned industry executives left their companies and joined Eastside in recent months. Some examples include Amy Lancer who was formerly a director of FP&A in Heineken and Ray Wetzel who was formerly from J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines.

What puzzled us is this - these executives were managing business units much bigger than Eastside Distilling, what prompted them to join a smaller profile company called Eastside Distilling? We think something is brewing.

We submit that Paul is familiar with this industry and he believes that he could execute a similar playbook he used in his previous companies.

Competitors

In the alcoholic beverage industry, there are a few incumbent players who control a bulk of the market share. Some names are Anheuser-Busch, Diageo, Constellation Brands and Brown-Forman. Looking at their Last Twelve Months (LTM) revenue size as well as market capitalization, Eastside Distilling has a much smaller revenue size and market capitalization as compared to these industry players.

(Figure 5, Source: Own Estimates)

However, according to Park Street, the alcoholic beverage market in the USA is at least $117 billion. At Eastside Distilling’s size, we believe comparing competitors is not meaningful. Instead, we should focus on the execution capabilities of the management team. The huge size of the market means that even if Eastside Distilling is about to grab just a small slice of it, they would be able to scale and grow their revenue base easily.

Celsius Holdings is an energy drink company that entered the market with dominant players like Red Bull and Monster Beverage. Everyone thought Celsius would not be able to make it. However, using the same concept as above, Celsius was able to capture a small slice of the pie and grow its revenue base, from $17M to $131M in just 5 years.

Financials

(Figure 6, Source, Various 10-Q from SEC website)

On the surface, Eastside Distilling fails terribly on a quantitative screening basis. Also, on a superficial level, an investor would not investigate this company further after seeing the financials.

Here is why things look different from our perspective.

There is seasonality in the sales, however, it is important to monitor the total operating expenses. CEO Paul is fixing the SG&A component by reducing redundant costs and improving operational efficiency. Over time, it should stay flat or increase modestly.

Between Q1 2021 and Q1 2020, we see a decline in wholesale finished goods. This decline in sales was engineered by the management team. They are pulling out unprofitable sales before the growth starts to happen again. With the re-opening of more states after covid-19, the sales should see a strong improvement along with gross profit improvements.

(Figure 7, Source: Various 10-Q from SEC website)

We do not see any risk of Eastside Distilling being insolvent because of its improved debt position. Furthermore, on 20 April 2021, Bigger Capital Fund provided $3.3 million as another source of liquidity. Its balance sheet has been fixed considerably and it is likely to see the debt coming down.

All in all, both the income statement and the balance sheet would look better in the subsequent quarters as the management continues to fix the business.

Valuations

To derive a rough fair value estimation for Eastside Distilling, we are using a sum-of-parts valuation model by looking at the mobile canning business and the spirits business separately.

As of Q1 2021, Eastside Distilling has 12,417,577 common outstanding shares. Assuming that the options and warrants from Eastside’s recent $3.3M private placement will be exercised by the end of 2021, this would give us a Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding (FDSO) of approximately 14,664,747 shares.

Craft Canning + Bottling

In Q1 2021 alone, Craft Canning + Bottling business grew by 31% without any salesperson. With the recent hires of seasoned industry sales executives, we believe that growth acceleration is highly possible. However, we are estimating a conservative 30% year-on-year growth rate for FY 2021.

In addition, we believe that Eastside Distilling is looking out for accretive strategic bolt-on acquisitions of similar mobile canning businesses. However in our valuations, we are assuming that there will be no acquisitions.

(Figure 5, Source: Own Estimates)

This gives us an FY 2021 estimated revenue of $11.40M. With 35% EBITDA margin and 10x price multiple, we believe the business should be worth about $40M.

Spirits

In Q4 2020, CEO Paul shared:

The spirit gross profit plan for 2021 is plus 213% year-on-year, driven by the addition of the new high-margin Eastside branded portfolio and our efforts to reduce deep price discounts across the board. The overall plan for 2021 is to increase the total spirits division margin from 23% gross margin in 2020 to 37% gross margin in 2021 and we are well on our way to accomplish this objective.

By comparing FY2020 and doing a reverse calculation, we are able to estimate FY2021 spirits revenue to be $11.5M, a 95% year-on-year growth.

(Figure 6, Source: Own Estimates)

In order to determine a reasonable valuation multiple, we extracted the revenue growth rate, size and EV/Sales of similar industry players.

(Figure 7, Source: CapitalIQ data)

By using a conservative 2x EV/Sales for the Spirits business which is a discount to the comparable average, we believe the business should be worth about $23M.

(Figure 8, Source: Own Estimates)

Net Operating Losses (NOLs)

As of December 2020, Eastside Distilling has about $47.6M worth of NOLs. They are able to use these NOLs to offset their taxes in the next few years. We will assume that the NOLs will be depleted in 5 - 6 years. Using a 21% corporate tax rate and discount rate of 6%, we will arrive at an approximate present value of $6.8M.

Sum-Of-Parts

(Figure 89, Source: Own Estimates)

Summing up each business segment together with the present value of NOLs and current debt position gives us a total business worth of ~$54M. This would give us an estimated valuation of $3.72 per share for FY2021.

Looking ahead, there is still upside as Eastside continues to build their Spirits brands up, fix pricing discounts and reposition themselves as premium brands. In addition, a canning business acquisition can potentially double or even triple CC+B business.

Considering the above factors, we believe Eastside Distilling is substantially undervalued and represents an attractive risk-return opportunity for investors.

Risks

Insufficient Capital

To reposition and build up the brands of spirits, the management team has to continue their investments into the branding, marketing, and product development. If the management team does not have sufficient capital, it might hinder & delay their expansion.

However, with CC+B already generating profits, the management can utilize the profits and reinvest them back into the Spirits business. As long as CC+B continues to grow, they would be able to support the investments into the Spirits business. That was how Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) grew their e-commerce segment, Shopee as well -- by reinvesting the profits from their Garena gaming segment back to Shopee.

Management Leaving

Since CEO Paul Block joined, together with his team they have been working on fixing, building and growing Eastside, and so far, they have been executing as planned. Looking at his working experience, his previous 3 roles were all less than 2 years. Should CEO Paul Block decide to pursue other opportunities and leave Eastside Distilling, there is a risk that the business would not perform as we expect. There is a key man risk.

On this end, we have spoken to an executive from the company, and we were assured Paul intends to build Eastside Distilling beyond 2 years.

Closing

After being mismanaged for years, Eastside has got a new breath of life to it with a new management team led by Paul Block, who has extensive industry experience in turning around businesses.

On top of their mobile canning business benefitting from a natural tailwind growth of the RTD industry, Eastside Distilling is repositioning their spirits brands, creating an individualized identity and branding for each product. Once there are clear signs of operational leverage, the information gap that created mispricing of the company’s stock may narrow thus creating a re-rating in the valuations of the company.

As of what Eastside has right now, I believe Eastside represents an attractive risk-return ratio for investors.