damircudic/E+ via Getty Images

Valuation

Perdoceo (NASDAQ:PRDO) is extremely cheap any way you look at it. The market cap is $820 million, but the company has a net cash position of $400 million, for an enterprise value of $420 million.

In the last twelve months, the company has generated operating income of $146 million, for a dirt-cheap EV/EBIT of just 3.2!

At this kind of valuation, one might expect a fast-shrinking end-of-life company squeezing out its last puff. But PRDO's revenue and profits both continue to grow. Year-over-year revenue growth in the company's most recent quarter was 7%, and the company expects adjusted operating income of $168 million for the full year.

The Industry

Perdoceo is a for-profit education institution. This is an industry that attracts snake-oil salesmen because there is a market inefficiency caused by an intermediary: the government. The government finances the educations that the students select, resulting in sales practices that often dupe the poor/uneducated into getting loans they can't afford that the taxpayer ends up backstopping.

In the past, Perdoceo has gotten in trouble on various occasions for flouting regulations and tricking customers (and hence, the government) into paying for "educations" that did nothing to upgrade skills.

For example, last year the company settled for $7.1 million over claims by 310 students of the Western Culinary Institute (which is now closed). In 2019 and 2018, the company paid out $35 million and $17 million in settlements, respectively, much of it related to deceptive marketing practices.

Even though the restitution payments are recent, these offenses are several years old and took place under different management. The company has since changed its name in order to start fresh with a new reputation.

Management

Perdoceo does appear to be taking baby steps forward. Default rates are on the decline since new CEO Todd Nelson took the helm in 2015:

Cohort Default Rates 3-year rate Institution, Main Campus Location (Additional locations as defined by accreditors are in parentheses) 2017 2016 2015 American InterContinental University (1) Chandler, AZ (Online) (Atlanta, GA and Houston, TX) 18.8% 19.2% 19.7% Colorado Technical University Colorado Springs, CO (Denver, CO and Online) 18.5% 18.8% 19.5%

These are 3-year default rates, which is why the latest column is for 2017.

Nelson is an industry veteran, which is an asset when an industry has to constantly navigate regulatory changes. Regulatory changes are on the horizon with a new administration, but Nelson has protected Perdoceo from shock by building a rock-solid balance sheet that gives the company time and resources to adapt to what comes next.

Regulatory Risk

The biggest risk to the company may be in how the 90/10 rule gets defined in upcoming government negotiations (following October 1st). Essentially, less than 90% of an institution's funding can come from government "education" sources in order to be eligible for US government aid. Perdoceo's two institutions sat at 82% and 86% as per the company's last annual report.

There were rumors that the ratio would be modified to 85/15 by the Biden Administration; the good news is that this did not happen. The bad news is that for-profit school ratios are highly sensitive to the definition of what constitutes a government source of funding.

For example, if funds from the military budget (e.g. GI bills that fund education for veterans) were to count as education funding (which they do not at present), ratios at for-profit schools would take a hit, as they have consistently marketed their services to veterans in order to exploit this loophole.

This risk has been well-known for some time, however. I would be very surprised if Perdoceo's strategy has not been heavily geared towards reducing its reliance on government financing in order to keep its 90/10 ratios clean even if this loophole were to be closed. The evidence is clear that management is focused on increasing its focus on corporate customers. Here's an excerpt from the company's most recent quarterly report:

"During the current quarter we made investments in two initiatives, both of which are designed to allow students to use their employer's or their own resources to complete their program with little or no debt. One investment relates to expanding our corporate partnership program within CTU. This additional staff should be fully trained and integrated in the second half of the year. Our corporate partnership team identifies, contacts and supports corporations, leveraging their tuition assistance programs to provide debt-free education to their employees through one of our universities. An additional investment that we focused on during the quarter relates to implementing workforce development training programs, which are shorter duration programs. We identified several non-degree, online courses that we believe will offer learning opportunities where one can develop skills and knowledge in a specific endeavor or area of interest. Our training programs are designed to assist adult learners in obtaining additional credentials that are job-focused and can help workers increase skills and prepare for changes in the workplace. We expect to begin offering these programs before the end of the second quarter. We plan to grow these programs first at Trident and then possibly across our other universities."

Even if new 90/10 definitions are onerous for Perdoceo, the rules don't take effect until 2023, allowing the company ample time to adjust, and rake-in cash in the meantime.

Another potential risk is the unlikely possibility that the government offers free college for all, as was the platform of the Democratic Party before the election. Competing with a free product is a tough way to make money.

But now that the election has taken place, and a strong Senate majority seems unlikely, I consider it very unlikely that the Democratic Party will be able to succeed. This is particularly so as free college does not appear to be at the top of the agenda, and would require a monumental effort that involves all the individual states, which administer the college programs.

Finally, there is a risk that a new ED department finds and prosecutes more bad behavior by the industry, resulting in more lawsuits that result in more fines and legal fees. Hopefully, the company has turned a new leaf and is keeping its nose clean. But even if some of its practices are deemed unacceptable, PRDO has shown that it can survive. With its current balance sheet, it should be able to withstand any attack of this nature.

Another step the Biden administration has taken is to cancel the debt of students that have been defrauded. This step in itself helps the former students at the expense of the backstopping taxpayer, but does nothing to reform the industry.

Capital Allocation

The company does not pay a dividend. But with shares so cheap, there is the possibility the company resumes buying back its own shares. During the market panic last year, Perdoceo spent $18 million buying back its own shares.

Of course, this number is peanuts compared to the company's cash holdings. I suspect the company is keeping its options open, waiting for some regulatory certainty. It can then deploy its cash balance towards acquiring institutions that can help it mitigate any deficiencies that are brought to light by new regulations. For example, if the definition of 90/10 is changed such that one of Perdoceo's institutions no longer meets the criteria, the company can acquire and merge its institution into one that does, keeping the government financing taps open.

Conclusion

Perdoceo is cheap, but not for a good enough reason. Even if regulatory changes end up having teeth, the company has had and will have ample time to adjust. It has already taken steps in that direction. In the meantime, it continues to earn outrageous returns relative to the current price.