Over the last twelve months, BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) has significantly outperformed the broader market, soaring for a total return of ~410% vs. ~115% for peers Builders FirstSource (BLDR) and Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN), and ~40% for the S&P 500. While the single-family residential housing market is in an upswing, BlueLinx's particularly strong results is due a combination of successful deleveraging, gross margin expansion, and cost containment. Total gross margins were up 350 bps in the first quarter to 17.6% as profitability improved across the board in specialty and structural products. As management continues to build national account growth and penetrate its market, the upside story continues to be reflected in the bottom line momentum. Total net sales have rocketed from $2.7 billion in 1Q20 TTM to $3.5 billion in 1Q21 TTM.

At just 4.1x EBITDA relative to a historical range of 8-13x for Beacon and Builders FirstSource, the stock looks even like a possible takeover target. Building product distribution remains a heavily fragmented sector that is ripe for consolidation. With minimal working capital and capex requirements, it has historically been a fruitful area for private equity acquisitions in buy-and-build strategies. This includes Bain Capital's acquisition of U.S. LBM (November 2020), which was then followed by the Ridgefield Supply bolt-on; Clearlake Capital's acquisition of PrimeSource (November 2020); American Securities' acquisition of Foundation Building Materials (November 2020); Home Depot's acquisition of HD Supply (November 2020); and Builders FirstSource's merger with BMC Stock Holdings (August 2020), which was then followed by the acquisition of TW Perry. With the M&A market as hot as it is, BlueLinx stands out as an attractive asset at this phase of the housing cycle since it provides such a solid platform for further acquisitions. At only a $1 billion enterprise value, it is digestible for an acquirer, especially when the top five previous largest building product distributors were consolidated.

DCF Analysis Indicates 50% Upside

The company's attraction as a takeover target stems from its compelling valuation. To get a sense of the company's intrinsic value, I ran a DCF analysis. No DCF analysis can provide a perfect picture of future returns for shareholders; however, they can provide an illustrative "story" of the likelihood of different scenarios. In my DCF analysis, I assumed 5% revenue growth for simplicity and EBIT margins holding flat at 4%. I flat-lined depreciation, changes in net working capital, and capex assumptions, which have been relatively consistent across the years.

Assuming an exit EBITDA multiple of 7x and a discount rate of 7%, the stock has 50% upside. At an 11x multiple, the stock would more than triple. Thus, clearly, BlueLinx has strong upside potential. However, on the flip side, the stock also has meaningful downside. If the multiple winds up at 5x, the stock would decline by ~25%. Accordingly, there is a strong degree of uncertainty around future returns, which is a concern magnified by the 1.85 beta on the stock. In regard to whether a private equity acquirer would be interested in BlueLinx, adding debt to such a business is a highly risky ordeal, especially when BlueLinx has suffered with overleverage for so long. Although, that hasn't stopped private equity in the past.

Catalysts For a Price Correction

Probably the biggest drivers of a price correction in the near-term is continued demonstration of margin expansion. BlueLinx is focusing on specialized, higher-value products & services and complementing it with a disciplined pricing strategy. Emphasis on reducing wood-based commodity price inflation through centralized purchasing, as well as economies of scale through growing the network add to this upside story and are only becoming more inevitable by the day. During the first quarter, SG&A as a percentage of sales improved 200 bps to 9.1% on a TTM basis from the same quarter last year while EBITDA margins expanded 460 bps to 7.4%.

Secondly, management needs to demonstrate that it can continue to shrink its debt load. Net Debt / EBITDA has fallen from 9.7x in 1Q20 to just 2.5x in 1Q21 while free cash flow has flipped from ($16) million to $86 million on a TTM basis over the same time period. If the company is able to succeed in both expanding margins and keeping leverage low, it can set the company up to pursue further organic growth opportunities and better compete against its larger peers.

A lot also hinges on the execution of the company's recently-appointed CEO, Dwight Gibson. He has strong experience managing complex supply chains, but also in acquiring and integrating companies. Interestingly, his background-while it includes industrial equipment-was not recently in building products distribution, and there certainly is no shortage of talent there. His elevation to the role of CEO thus suggests that the board was looking for something more: in particular, it may suggest that BlueLinx itself may be keenly interesting in exploring M&A as a strategy to further broaden its supply network and customer base, which could in turn both increase its pricing power and reduce volatility risk. As it stands, Gibson brings with him the appropriate background that positions BlueLinx for a consolidating market.

Risks

While I am mostly bullish on the stock, there are significant risk factors investors should consider. Firstly, there is significant risk commodities, like wood, may plummet as the pandemic-driven decline in supply dissipates. Should this happen, building product distributors will be left holding inventory that will need to be written off. BlueLinx has recognized this, and partially kept inventory low even if it means the loss of current sales. It has also tightened its purchase lead times to reduce timing risk and maximized levels of available consigned inventory, which has less exposure to a downturn.

Another major concern of mine is a pullback in the repair & remodel market. The repair & remodel market has inched perpetually higher to an all-time high, according to the LIRA Remodeling Activity Index. However, with social distancing ending, homeowners are getting less and less focused on renovating their homes. Demand in single-family construction and the repair & remodel market has allowed for demand to keep up lumber prices, so this could be one of the first dominos to fall in the equation.

Conclusion

BlueLinx is not for the risk-averse, as it is a highly volatile stock at what appears to be a peak moment of its underlying commodity. However, its forward PE multiple of 5.0x multiple suggests the downside has already been factored into the stock price. Longer-term, the improving balance sheet liquidity, growth strategy, cost containment, and overall active M&A market should buoy up the multiple. With a new CEO onboard that has the required background in strategy and operational execution, the company has signaled that it is focused on cost containment and possibly acquisitions. On the most recent quarterly earnings call, the company specifically mentioned assessing more on the inorganic side in terms of capex to expand its geographical presence and product / service breadth while realizing improved economies of scale. Accordingly, even though the stock has already been on quite the bull run, I strongly recommend investors get into the stock now before management starts becoming more active on the inorganic front.