Investment Thesis

One example out of hundreds daily, this time again using Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA), Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) (and others) tells where the information from their equities shopping list can (and has in the past) produced better odds for bigger capital gain profit income.

This typically makes the capital invested far more productive than by chasing dividends from equities. The wealth-builder rule should be:

Retirement Funding By Capital Gains [RFBCG], not by chasing dividends.

Business Description

Saia, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers. The company was formerly known as SCS Transportation, Inc. and changed its name to Saia, Inc. in July 2006. Saia, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia.

Which are the industry's most interesting competitors?

And how do their stocks compare in terms of coming price-change risks and rewards prospects?

Figure 1

This map locates securities at the intersection of prospective price gains (green horizontal scale) and potential price drawdowns (red vertical scale) based on market-maker hedging behavior to protect their necessary endangerment of firm capital as they enable volume trades. Desirable conditions are down and to the right.

The stocks apparently of best advantage are along a "frontier" from S&P 500 Index Trust ETF (SPY) at [8] to ODFL at [7] and to SAIA at [2] . We are presently most interested in SAIA.

Alternatives to SAIA and ODFL are explored in greater detail in Figure 2, where other conditions contributing to reward and risk are contemplated. Principal questions for all alternatives are "how likely are these outcomes to happen", and "can their impact be improved?"

Figure 2 presents the MMs' price range forecasts for the best-ranked alternative investment candidates in Figure 1, along with the past 5 years of daily forecast outcomes from their prior forecasts with the same proportions of today's up-to-down prospects.

This table presents data on the stocks most likely to produce satisfying RATES of capital gain under the portfolio management discipline known as TERMD, explained by article How To Better-Than-Double Your Capital Gains (From Stocks Alone) By Using TERMD Portfolio Discipline in my SA blog.

That discipline seeks the largest, most likely, quickest to be captured net capital gains with the least interim exposure to price drawdown on the way to target reward attainment.

Figure 2

Contributing to that evaluation are the demonstrated odds of a profit-successful forecast when recognizing in column [H], its complement of 100 - H, or loss frequency, size of net gain attained [ I ] and size of worst loss exposure [F]. When appropriately [ I ] and [F] are odds-weighted in [O] and [P] they produce the Net of [Q]. Respecting the power of compounding, [Q] converted into basis points per day [J] of capital commitment at [R] presents a highly comparable figure of merit (fom) for investing preferences.

Figure 2 is row-ranked on [R]'s figure of merit (fom) and identifies ODFL's capital gain prospects just below those of SAIA.

ODFL suffers in that comparison from its profitability record of "Realized Payoffs" in [ I ] at 8.7%, compared to SAIA at nearly +13%. With alike odds and risk exposures, ODFL’s disadvantage to SAIA is widened by the holding periods required [J] in previous forecast-based positions: 38 market days compared to only 30 for SAIA.

HTLD suffers fatally from further consideration by its lack of currently adequate input data with which to support a MM price-range forecast. Our data system’s signal of that is to convert the low end of its forecast to a negative number. That usually removes the cripple from further analysis.

Figure 2's columns to the right of [E] are based on prior MM forecasts of the last 5 years Range Indexes [RI] like the ones now in [G]. For HTLD the sample of only 5 priors is too small to avoid the potential for its results to be the chance of a lucky week of low RIs which may not be repeated with the confidence suggested in [H].

This article is offered as a learning experience, so I will persist in the HTLD data as it compares to SAIA and ODFL. Column [N] of Figure 2 provides a "Credibility Ratio" of the average net gains achieved in the RI Sample [L] as shown in [I] compared to the current MM forecast's upside price-change extreme given in [E]. An [N] value of 1.00 or greater should be a reassuring positive; less may be a more conservative reality.

While HTLD has only an inadequate forecast, was it acceptable, its .87 [N] is better than ODFL's experiences of only .76 of its prior forecasts. SAIA's .94 [N] is quite good, compared to everything else in the column. But HTLD, unfortunately is, this time around, out of the game.

SAIA’s [E] forecast of 13.7% is quite competitive with the prospects of all other truck transport industry alternatives.

Put in terms more directly comparable with all equity investments for which we have comparable forecast inputs, SAIA's fom [R] of 36+ is very competitive today. It is far better than the market-index ETF SPY's current weak 5.3 and its CAGR [K] of +20%.

Top-ranked 20 MM forecast alternatives out of the MM-forecast population of 3500+ have upside fom average prospects larger than all Trucking and Transport stock alternatives, and is well above the 27 bp/market-day needed to produce a capital investment double (100% CAGR) when sustained for year.

The overall population of 3500+ forecasts from which these 20 were combed today had a far less attractive average. Despite big [E] forecasts of over +17%, they experienced over -10% price drawdown exposures on the way to their prior closeouts and loss experiences in nearly 40% of the outcomes. While this "market average" of forecasts showed a prior-forecast history of actual gains, when it is adjusted for its odds-weighted experiences it comes up with only a breakeven.

Recent trend of MM price range forecasts

A look at recent past tracks of MM-hedging derived price-range forecasts may help in how thoughtful investors could come to different preferences between SAIA and ODFL in choosing to commit part of a wealth-building portfolio's capital for the next few months.

Figure 3

Since April SAIA has been in a modest decline in both price and the MMs’ forecast price range expectations. But in early June the forecasts firmed up and began a gentle recovery. Now its price has retreated to the near-bottom of the forecast range.

As the “thumbnail” picture of Range Index [RI] distributions over the past 5 years shows, this is an infrequent valuation, with 90-odd percent of prior similar reward to risk outlooks producing profitable outcomes. Their average gains of near 13% took only six weeks (30 market days) to achieve, resulting in a CAGR of 180%, including the 10% of losses.

Figure 2 shows that none of SAIA’s competitors even come close in their prior outcomes following today’s RI levels – which is the proper comparison.

Conclusion

Saia, Inc. rather clearly is the industry's best buy at present for the investment portfolio seeking near-term capital gains.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided. Our website, blockdesk.com has further information.