Top Net Payout Yields - July 2021

This article is the continuation of a monthly series highlighting the top net payout yield - NPY - stocks that was started back in June 2012 and explained in August 2012. The series highlights the best stocks for the upcoming month, utilized in part to make investment decisions for the NPY model managed on Interactive Advisors. Please review the original articles for more information on the NPY concept.

Q2 2021 Returns

Below are two charts highlighting the returns of the top 10 stocks from April (see list here) for Q2. For presentation reasons, the chart is broken into the Top 5 and Next 5 lists and compared to the S&P 500 benchmark index along with the Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD), which offers a fund for comparison purposes that is aligned with the NPY concept.

The Top 5 stocks had another strong rally over the last quarter to build a very strong 1H of the year. The performance of these NPY stocks easily beat the benchmark S&P 500 index that was up another solid 8.6% during Q2. Biogen (BIIB) was the top performer during the quarter due to the FDA approval of their AD drug leading to a 40%+ gain at the peak and 23.8% for the whole quarter. eBay (EBAY), Seagate Technology (STX) and Oracle (ORCL) all had strong quarterly gains topping 11.4%. Only AT&T (T) had a quarterly loss following disappointment over the telecom giant cutting the dividend in the future after spinning off the WarnerMedia division. The Cambria fund generated a strong 7.1% gain as the market rushed back into high-yielding stocks. In total, the Top 5 stocks gained a strong 12.5% for the extended period while the S&P 500 index was up 8.6%.

Data by YCharts

The next five stocks were disappointing as investors moved out of some of the cyclical stocks. Intel (INTC) was the biggest disappointment dropping 11.8% as the company shifted from a share buyback program to a capital investment program. Loews (L), Liberty Global (LBTYA) and Lumen Technologies (LUMN) all had solid gains of up to 6.7%, but these stocks failed to reach the 8.6% gains of the benchmark index. Only Regeneron Pharma (REGN) surpassed the gains of the S&P 500 index with a gain of 18.1% in the quarter. In total, the five stocks gained a solid 4.5% for the quarter while the S&P 500 index was up 8.6% and the Shareholder Yield ETF gained 7.1%.

Data by YCharts

In all, the top 10 stocks had a very strong period in Q2 with eight stocks reporting gains for the period. In total, the NPY stocks gained 8.5% in comparison to the solid 8.6% total return of the benchmark index and the 7.1% gain of the comparable ETF.

July 2021 List

The top 10 list saw major shifts since the end of March as companies reported another quarter with limited capital return programs implemented and reported. At lot of companies have implemented new capital programs for either the Q2 period that hasn't been reported yet, or for the current quarter going forward such as the large banks.

Biogen no longer tops the list with the yield slipping to 9.7% as the biotech saw the stock gains lower the yield and the biopharma pulled back on quarterly repurchases. Seagate Tech. is now the largest yielding stock as the company ramped up repurchasing shares on the rebound in technology demand in addition to paying a 3.0% dividend yield.

New Additions

The big additions to the July list are a mixed bag of capital return programs not historically impressive. Phillip Morris (MO) was added to the list due to a high dividend yield held steady during the crisis. Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) and Dollar General (DG) were added to the list with NPYs below 8% due to historically mediocre buybacks plans.

The stocks falling off the list were Loews and eBay. In both cases, the companies recently pulled back on stock buybacks after the related stocks had rallied to new highs. AT&T isn't listed on the July list, but the large telecom has the same NPY as Lumen Tech. The company plans to cut the dividend in the future, so the focus remains on Lumen Tech.

New Top 10

Due to significant curtailments in capital returns over the last year, the list saw the NPY stay below 10% for July. Only the top two yielding stocks are still yielding above 10% when the historical average was for all stocks to yield above this level.

The average yield fell to 8.7% to start July, down from 9.7% to start April. The buyback yield fell sharply to 6.3% as most companies pulled back from share repurchases due to COVID-19-related economic fears. The dividend yield remained steady at 2.3% as most companies continued to pay dividends during Q2.

The one major catch with the NPY concept was the hiccups from buybacks during the virus crisis and even capital return restrictions by regulators in the case of the major banks. Investors can invest based on the traditional method of buying the stocks with the highest yields or investing with the companies expected to return to some really high annualized yields starting in Q3. Some of the major banks have made the following capital return projections:

Synchrony Financial - $2.9B buyback + 1.8% divy = 12.0% NPY

Bank of America - $25B buyback + 2.1% divy = 9.5% NPY

Wells Fargo - $18B buyback + 1.9% divy = 11.9% NPY

In some cases, these buyback programs included amounts for Q2 so the numbers aren't always pure annual capital returns. Even a retailer such as Home Depot (HD) has approved plans for a $20 billion share buyback on top of a current 2.1% dividend yield.

After a year of restricted buybacks, these companies won't hit the top NPY list until sometime next year. As an example, Citigroup (C) reported Q2 capital returns of $4.1 billion based on paying a 3.0% dividend yield and repurchasing 40 million shares. The stock now offers an annualized NPY of 11.6%.

Conclusion

The NPY concept is starting to return to normal as corporations implement new massive capital returns. Most of the COVID-19 restrictions are gone allowing some of the large banks to return to NPYs topping 10%. Investors in this concept will have to focus on future plans of companies with the likes of AT&T cutting the dividend payout next year while Lumen Tech. is looking towards buybacks in addition to the current dividend.

Either way, the NPY concept will continue to reward investors with strong capital returns.