With the COVID-19 crisis destroying many retail businesses, Dollar General (NYSE:DG) continues to open stores. The company does not expect to reduce its headcount, and the management announced new additions. With a financial model that includes a WACC of 7% and a long-term growth rate of 3%, the fair price is estimated to be $280 per share. The market valuation is below my fair price estimation, so I believe that the share price could continue to grow significantly in the coming years.

Dollar General Grew Even During The COVID-19 Crisis

Founded in 1939, Dollar General offers a selection of general merchandise/household items, including consumables, seasonal, home products, and apparel, at low prices at suitable locations. The company appears to have three operating goals: sales growth, low-cost operations, and diverse teams of employees.

The company’s revenue is mostly represented by the sale of consumables and seasonal products. In 2020, 76.8% of the total amount of revenue came from consumable products:

The food and grocery retail market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2020 to 2027. However, I believe that Dollar General will most likely experience more growth than the market:

The global food and grocery retail market size was valued at USD 11.7 trillion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% from 2020 to 2027. Source: Global Food & Grocery Retail Market Size Report, 2020-2027

From 2018 to 2020, the number of stores increased from 14.5k to more than 17k. The company opened new stores even when the COVID-19 crisis was destroying most businesses out there. The company’s performance is quite astonishing. With these figures, I believe that most investors will be expecting sales growth from 2021:

The growth in the number of employees also indicates that the company’s business model will perform in the coming years. Since 1995, I cannot really identify any period in which the company had to reduce its headcount. Since it has not happened in the last 30 years, I will not expect the company to do it now. Take also into account that the management expects to hire new employees soon. It means that it is expecting to open new stores and expects additional business growth:

At Dollar General, we are uniquely positioned as the nation’s largest retailer by store count to serve customers through our expansive network and provide access to careers in the communities we call home,” Source: Kathy Reardon, Dollar General’s executive vice president and chief people officer.

A Lot Of Merchandise Inventories, And A Small Amount Of Debt

Dollar General owns $5.09 billion in merchandise inventories and only $688 million in cash. In my opinion, the company's inventory may protect investors from inflationary pressures. Merchandise will become more valuable if inflation increases.

The company's balance sheet reveals long-term obligations worth $4.13 billion, which does not look significant. If the 2021 CFO is equal to $3.8 billion, debt/CFO is equal to 1x. In sum, Dollar General generates cash flow from operations to pay its financial obligations:

DCF Model: Growing Free Cash Flow Expectations

Using assumptions from other market analysts, I forecasted 2021 sales to be $33 billion with 2026 sales of $53 billion. With a CFO/Sales ratio of 8%-11% from 2021 to 2026 and capital expenditures of $1-$1.5 billion, the company's FCF is expected to be $2.8-$3.2 billion:

The company's beta is close to 0.6-0.8, and the company's interest rate expenses are not significant. According to the most recent quarterly report, the company reported an interest cost of 3.8%-4.1% on its senior notes:

As a result, most investors will obtain a WACC that is close to 3%-4%. Other competitors report a WACC of 3%-8%, so I decided to use a WACC a bit larger than 4%. In my view, if volatility hits the market again, the beta will increase leading to an increase in the WACC:

In my model, I used a WACC of 7%. With the assumptions made above about the free cash flow, the sum of the FCF stands at $11.08 billion:

Using a long-term growth rate of 3% with a terminal free cash flow of $3.37 billion and a WACC of 7%, the fair value stands at $280. Notice that the current stock price is equal to $200-$230:

Risks

The company will suffer if wages or transportation costs increase. As a result, the company may have to increase its prices, which customers will likely dislike:

Certain of our operating expenses, such as wage rates and occupancy costs, have continued to increase in recent years, due primarily to market forces, including increases in minimum wage rates. Further federal, state and/or local minimum wage increases could have a material negative impact on our operating expenses, although the magnitude and timing of such impact is uncertain. We have also experienced incremental payroll, distribution and transportation costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic as discussed above under “Impact of COVID-19”. As we move through 2021, rising inflationary pressures due to higher input costs which may affect us as well as our vendors, including higher commodity, transportation and other costs, may result in pressure to our operating results. Source: 10-Q

Failures in the company's distribution networks could be very detrimental to the company's free cash flows. The pandemic was not of great help for the supply chain of many companies, but many other disasters may occur. The company has disclosed these risks in the annual report:

We rely on our distribution and transportation network to provide goods to our stores timely and cost-effectively. Using various transportation modes, including ocean, rail, and truck, we and our vendors move goods from vendor locations to our distribution centers and our stores. Any disruption, unanticipated or unusual expense or operational failure related to this process (e.g., delivery delays, including as a result of pandemic outbreaks, or increases in transportation costs including increased fuel costs, import freight costs, carrier or driver wages as a result of driver shortages; a decrease in transportation capacity for overseas shipments or port closures; labor shortages; or work stoppages or slowdowns) could negatively impact sales and profits. Source: 10-k

I made many assumptions in my model, which may be wrong. If the market volatility increases, the company’s beta could increase, which may lead to an increase in the WACC. In that case scenario, the valuation of the company could decrease significantly. My assumptions regarding sales growth and FCF profitability may also be wrong. If the company's revenue grows less than expected, traders may sell their shares, which may decrease its total valuation.

Conclusion

Expecting to hire new employees, Dollar General appears relatively undervalued. With a conservative financial model that includes a WACC of 7% and a long-term growth rate of 3%, I obtained a fair price of $280, which is above the market price. Notice that I expect sales growth of 9%, and free cash flow generation for the next five years. The forecasts of other analysts are close to my assumptions, and I believe that my assumptions are achievable. To end, let's point out again that the company continued to open new stores during the COVID-19 crisis. If the pandemic did not cause much trouble to the company's business model, I don't know what could have been achieved.