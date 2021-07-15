takasuu/iStock via Getty Images

Main Thesis/Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) as an investment option at its current market price. This fund is one I have written about many times, and is managed by BlackRock (BLK), with an objective to "manage a portfolio of high-quality securities to achieve both preservation of capital and high monthly income", primarily through exposure to agency mortgage-backed securities. Over time, agency MBS is a great way to earn stable income while lowering a portfolio's volatility, and those have been my key reasons for owning this fund. However, earlier this year I moved to a more neutral outlook on BKT, as I was concerned the fund was getting a bit ahead of itself. In hindsight, this outlook was reasonable, but I probably should have been more bullish given its return:

Source: Seeking Alpha

While BKT's objective has plenty of merit in good times and bad, there are a few reasons I am reluctant to buy here. One, the fund has a premium in excess of 5%, which is well above the historical norm for this product. Two, the spreads on agency MBS are very tight, suggesting little upside is left in the broader sector. If this stymies demand, then BKT will have difficulty pushing higher. Three, the Fed had ramped up its buying of mortgage debt as an expansionary measure. With the economy recovering, the Fed will eventually begin to taper its purchases of agency MBS. While this has not happened yet, it will at some point over the next six to twelve months. This reduction in buying presents a headwind for the sector, which has come to rely on this artificial demand to keep prices moving in one direction - up.

Premium Price Is A Concern

To begin, I will touch on a key reason why I am less bullish on BKT than I have been in the past. In particular, is the fund's valuation. Normally, this is a "steady eddy" fund, which an NAV and a market price that do not fluctuate much. Further, the fund often sports a modest discount to NAV, which makes me comfortable buying in for safety. Over time, this story has been challenged, with agency MBS becoming more and more in favor with investors. As a result, the discount shrunk measurably, lowering the attractiveness of new positions for me.

Fast forward to today, and the valuation has exceeded what I consider "buy" territory. With a premium price of 5%, the fund may not look too expensive to some on the surface. But, again, we have to consider past history, which shows BKT typically has a slight premium (in the 1-3% range). With the NAV seeing some pressure and the market price pushing higher, the valuation story has changed a bit. For clarity on the change, see the following chart:

BKT's NAV - Feb BKT's Market Price - Feb Discount to NAV - Feb $6.19 $6.13 -.97% BKT's NAV - Current BKT's Market Price - Current Premium to NAV - Current $5.99 $6.29 5.01%

Source: BlackRock

Now, for current investors, this has been great news. The fund has maintained its value relatively well, considering its 6% income stream. Further, the gains to the market price are obviously rewarding. So, while the premium price now may be difficult for new investors to stomach, it has resulted in impressive gains for current holders.

The ultimate message here is this valuation divergence really depends on one's circumstance. If they already hold the fund, it may make sense to keep riding the bullish wave. After all, trends can continue for a while, and there is no guarantee BKT will revert back to its modest discount territory any time soon. Of course, the flip side is that BKT is relatively expensive compared to itself. With the NAV seeing a bit of a drop and the market price a bit of a gain, the valuation spread has widened to the point that it does not make sense for me personally to buy. The market is getting very frothy in many corners, and seeing agency MBS fall into this trap concerns me.

Importantly, one should not invest in a CEF solely on valuation alone. A discount could persist forever, and a premium could keep moving higher. However, I will illustrate in the next few paragraphs why I do not feel the time is ripe to overpay for agency MBS through BKT at the moment.

Agency MBS Spreads Are Very Tight

I will now dig into the broader agency MBS sector, and how developments here are impacting my outlook on BKT. First, what is agency MBS? For readers who don't know, agency MBS are mortgage bonds guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises (i.e. Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac) or a government agency (i.e. Ginnie Mae). This is an important sector, as the agency MBS market makes up over half of U.S. home mortgage debt, and is a very important and active part of the fixed income world.

With this in mind, it is easy to see why I have favored agency MBS in the past. It is relatively safe, liquid, and BKT amps up the income by utilizing leverage. It has proven to be a steady influence on my portfolio. Unfortunately, this story is out, and it has become wildly popular investors, and the Fed. The end result has been a lot of buying up of these assets, to the point where spreads for the securities are extremely pointed. Not only are they tight in isolation, they are very tight compared to investment grade corporate credit as well:

Source: Goldman Sachs Asset Management

Similar to the premium metric above, this is a concern of mine. In fairness, spreads have been fairly tight for some time, but they are now at lows for the past two decades, which suggests to me they cannot go much lower.

Importantly, there is a key reason why I feel spreads will widen, rather than tighten, or the next year. The tightening has occurred for a number of reasons, rising home prices, improved macroeconomic outlook, low interest rates, and, critically, asset buying by the Fed. All of these factors made agency MBS very desirable, and the end result was expensive prices/tight spreads. While good for investors up to this point, the Fed buying may begin to wind down. This would remove a fair bit of buying activity and a fundamental bullish tailwind for the sector.

To understand why, we must consider why the Fed began buying agency MBS in the first place. This was to keep the cost of home-ownership down, through artificially lower-than-market rates, and to stabilize the market. With the economy re-opening and getting back on track, this is not as necessary as it was a year ago. While the Fed has not yet made it clear exactly when, or by how much, they will reduce their net purchases, there are tools we can use as a guide.

For example, in advance of each Federal Open Market Committee meeting, the New York Fed surveys a range of institutional investment firms on economic and financial market topics. This is called the Survey of Market Participants, and is used to gain insight into the expectations of active investment decision-makers. How this is relevant here is, the most recent survey, conducted in June, asked participants their view on the Fed's eventual reduction of asset purchases. The graphic below illustrates that the consensus among these participants is the Fed will start reducing its asset purchases by 28% beginning in the 4th quarter of this year:

Source: New York Fed

This is important outlook for BKT. As a fund focused almost exclusively on agency MBS, the Fed's buying activity has been very important for the fund's total return over the past year or so:

Source: BlackRock

My point here is that readers should anticipate a reduction of buying by the Fed over the next six months. This is not an immediate risk, but it is something to monitor as Q3 comes to a close. With agency MBS experiencing extremely tight spreads, and Fed buying likely to decelerate, it suggests some of the bullish momentum may be coming to a close. This is a very important development that supports why I am not buying BKT at current levels.

UNII Metrics Need To Be Monitored Closely

Looking deeper into BKT's income performance, the latest UNII report from BlackRock is not entirely comforting. In fairness, this is not surprising, as record-low interest rates, coupled with high amounts of re-financing activity within the mortgage space, have certainly pressured the income MBS-dominated funds are able to deliver. With respect to BKT, we see that the fund is currently under-earning its stated distribution, which is a concern. Further, the fund also has a negative UNII balance of almost one month's worth of distributions, as shown below:

Source: BlackRock

My takeaway here is simply to monitor these metrics for the next few months. BKT has a strong history of paying its stated distribution, and the credit quality of the agency MBS space is very strong. Therefore, there is a good possibility these numbers will improve. However, the negative balance and 77% distribution coverage ratio are not sustainable longer-term, so investors will want to watch these closely for improvement. If they do not improve, a distribution cut will be in the cards for sure. This, again, indicates to me readers should be cautious, especially with the fund at a 5% premium to NAV.

Duration Risk Has Risen As 2021 Has Gone On

My last topic looks at interest rate risk, as measured by the fund's duration. This particular attribute is one I view with a neutral lens. On the one hand, the fund's duration level has moved up considerably since my February review. Likely, the fund had to buy some longer-dated mortgages, and saw some of its higher-yielding securities get refinanced. As a result, BKT has seen its duration metric move from roughly 3.5 years to over 6 years in a short time period:

Source: BlackRock

Simply, this means the fund is much more interest rate sensitive than it has been in the past. This amplifies the risk facing investors, if interest rates move higher.

However, I do not view this as too alarming right now given the macro-climate. As 2021 moved on, I was lowering my duration exposure. As a result, BKT's duration level concerned me. Yet, the market has actually been downplaying inflation and rate expectations in the near term. This is a positive for BKT, and other higher duration funds, since the market is punishing them less at the moment. To illustrate, consider that market inflation expectations have been trending lower, after peaking in Q1 this year:

Source: Charles Schwab

The takeaway here is while duration may be a longer-term concern, it is not too dangerous for the fund right now. With inflation expectations declining and the Fed maintaining a "stay the course" policy on interest rates, longer-term debt is having a bit of a rebound. As a result, BKT's duration attribute, which concerns me on the surface, is not an immediate concern when I consider what is going on at a macro-level. Therefore, while I recommend readers also monitor this metric closely in the coming months, I do not see it as a reason to sell at this time.

Bottom Line

BKT has been a strong performer over time, and its high income stream and strong credit quality are certainly very positive attributes. With home prices rising, the risk of delinquencies within the agency MBS sector is very low, and investors are protected in any event because of the agency backing. In general, mortgage securities round out a portfolio nicely, with low correlations to other asset classes and low levels of volatility. As a result, this fund has plenty of merits, but at the right price.

That last part is critical, as BKT has breached its normal trading range. While the fund would sometimes trade near par, or slightly above it, a 5% premium is very unusual for this fund. While that could persist, or even go higher, from here, I don't feel comfortable taking that bet since history does not yet support that valuation longer term. Further, the fund's UNII metrics have weakened, and agency MBS spreads are very tight. Both of these metrics suggest further gains will be difficult to come by. Finally, if the Fed does begin to taper its agency MBS purchases, the value of these products on the market could fall, if private investors do not make up the difference. This will pressure BKT, especially now since it has a premium price. As a result, I am holding off on buying BKT at these levels, and suggest investors approach new positions cautiously at this time.