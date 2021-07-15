Solovyova/iStock via Getty Images

Instead of an investment thesis

A little more than 2 months have passed since the publication of my bullish article about Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC), and since then the stock has increased by 7.08% (the S&P500 index increased by 5.03% over the same time period). During these two months, 6 articles on DAC were published, all of which were bullish (or very bullish). Most of all, I liked the article by J Mintzmyer, which describes why DAС remains underestimated despite its exponential increase. I believe that the situation described by J is still relevant today, so in this article, I'd like to update my previous analysis and present the results to you as a complement to the work of J and other wonderful Seeking Alpha contributors.

Why DAC has been falling for the last month?

Danaos' stock down -6.11% over last month (with most of the fall in the last 5 trading days). The only recent news that could affect this slight correction is the acquisition of remaining interests in Gemini Shipholdings Corporation and $260 million spent on new 6 container vessels (most likely cash).

Logically, the stock dipped slightly on the news: investors were concerned that the company was spending "surplus" cash on new ships, rather than paying out as special dividends. As some people say, at least DAC should have made a serious shares buyback so that the price would rise even higher.

But let's look at it in order. The purchase of Gemini will bring the company 5 more container ships with an aggregate capacity of 32,531 TEU. Each of these ships has already been contracted for at least the next 12 months:

Contract coverage for the Gemini vessels stands at 100% for the next 12 months while the weighted average contract duration of the Gemini fleet is 3.8 years, weighted by contracted revenues. Source: DAC's Press Release

Taking into account the available cash on Gemini's balance sheet, Danaos actually pays only $72.3 million. But for this cost, it receives a company with a Net-Debt-to-NTM-EBITDA ratio of 1x and strong contract coverage, which is going to increase the consolidated EBITDA by $31 million through June 30, 2022.

If we consider the purchase of another 6 container vessels for $260 million, then even such high costs (even for cash) will be immediately accretive. Moreover, the average purchase price is set to be below the market, although these are practically new vessels with "improved fuel consumption and load efficiency characteristics". This acquisition will increase DAC's EBITDA by another $39 million.

But wouldn't it be better for DAC to really just buy its shares back or give cash to shareholders?

I don't think so. Anyone who complains about the company's decision to expand its fleet instead of paying out dividends or buying back shares is forgetting one essential rule from corporate finance theory: any investment decision by a company must be based on utility for the shareholders. I'm certain that paying out dividends or launching a share buyback program were also possible options for disposing of the "unexpectedly huge" amount of accumulated cash on the balance sheet. However, the management, most likely, rejected these options because the purchases described above in the long term seem to be much more profitable for the company's value creation, and therefore for you and me.

Why can't DAC expand its fleet while the market is so hot? Moreover, for the price below the market. So I regard these purchases rather positively, as I suppose that DAC's management knows much better than me what is happening inside the company and how the near future of the market is more likely to change.

HARPEX and Danaos' stock price relationship

While DAC's stock is cooling down a little, HARPEX (the index that "reflects worldwide price development on the charter market for container ships") continues to break records:

Source: From Harper Petersen & Co.'s website

Danaos' revenue will depend on how high this index climbs. Therefore, the company's shares, in theory, should almost fully reflect the behavior of this index. I wrote about the same thing in my previous article. But even though only 2 months have passed, the index managed to grow by another 51.68%! Therefore, I considered it necessary to check for the presence of mispricing at the current moment (last time, I didn't find it).

At the time of this writing, the new HARPEX values ​​have not yet been published on Harper Petersen & Co.'s official website - the most recent index value dates back to July 9, 2021. At that time, DAC hadn't yet had the correction I pointed out earlier. Therefore, I have to make one important assumption before showing the graph with the result of my analysis: I assume that the current value of the index is equal to the previous one. That is, the index hasn't changed in any way over the past week. This is a rather "clumsy" assumption, but given the exponential growth of the index and the absence of drawdowns (even the slightest ones) over the past year, it may turn out to be quite conservative.

Source: Author's calculations

DAC has been trading above HARPEX since the beginning of March 2021, which has become the norm. However, as you can see, now that premium has dried up - DAC has corrected too much concerning the rapidly growing HARPEX. This may be due to the drop in the index, which we don't know yet.

But if we only reason based on facts, I suppose that the worries of investors and misunderstanding of the recent investment decisions of the management provoked the shares to go deeper than they should have gone in the current state of the charter market for container ships.

So I tend to believe that this price discrepancy cannot last long, and therefore the created mispricing can push the stock back to >$70.

Relative valuation (update)

In addition, I rechecked the results of my previously built relative valuation models. If last time we saw how all container shipping companies grew in one direction (and very rapidly), now we're seeing the same thing, but in the opposite direction. The entire industry, represented by companies such as Atlas Corp. (ATCO), Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL), Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM), and Costamare Inc. (CMRE), fell over the past month:

Source: Seeking Alpha charting

The companies' key market multiples such as EV-to-EBITDA and Price-to-Tangible-Book also followed the price:

Source: Seeking Alpha charting

Danaos is currently trading for 7x EV/EBITDA (FWD), which is quite a lot compared to the average and median values of the peer group (6.18 and 6.48, respectively). But if we take into account DAC's EBITDA margin, there will be only one comparable company in the sample - Atlas Corp. But ATCO's multiple is 19.14% higher than DAC's one. Therefore, in this particular comparison, DAC can be considered at least a fairly valued company:

Source: Author's calculations

If we quantify the results obtained (like last time) and also add a similar comparison of the Price-to-Sales multiples and ROEs, we'll confirm my previous article's conclusions about the existing undervaluation of Danaos:

Source: Author's calculations

Risks to keep in mind

Just like last time, my conclusions have some risks that every potential investor should be aware of.

Firstly, the conclusions about mispricing are based on the assumption that there's no correction in the HARPEX index. The entire container ship industry, as we've seen with the sample of 5 key companies, has corrected by an average of 9.43% over the past month. HARPEX is due to refresh during July 15th, so maybe we'll see the real reason why the current correction is happening.

Secondly, I initially regard the company's purchases of new container ships as good news, that might positively affect DAC in the long term. However, we cannot know it for sure. Maybe the management is mistaken in making such a decision, and it would be better to actually pay dividends while there's such an opportunity.

Thirdly, the problems with the ambiguity of COMPS valuation haven't disappeared. Last time I noticed that if we change the market multiples and business growth indicators used, we will come to opposite conclusions. Unfortunately, this is still relevant now:

Source: Author's calculations

Note: red numbers in the table above are excluded because of their "outlying nature".

However, despite all the risks, I believe that Danaos should really be worth as much as J predicted earlier - $70/sh. in the worst-case scenario, $200/sh. in the bull-case scenario (1-year target). Even the relative valuation confirms this. And if we take into account the recent drawdown against the background of the rapidly growing HARPEX, then we can talk about the presence of mispricing, therefore, about the opportunity to participate in a new stock rally. I recommend buying DAC, and if you have already done this before, then add more while it's trading <$70.