bong hyunjung/iStock via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I retain my Neutral rating for Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) [316140:KS].

This represents an update of my earlier article for Woori Financial published on April 30, 2021. Woori Financial's stock price has increased by +6% from KRW10,750 as of April 29, 2021 to KRW11,350 as of July 14, 2021, since my prior update, but Woori Financial remains the cheapest stock (based on trailing P/B metric) among the four major Korean financial services companies. In this article, I compare Woori Financial with its key peers to see if the stock's cheapness is justified.

The market values Woori Financial at 0.35 times P/B and 4.4 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E, and the stock offers a forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 5.8%. Woori Financial's P/B ratio is the lowest among its key peers, but it's not as good as its peers in areas such as low cost deposits, cost efficiency and capital adequacy. On the positive side of things, Woori Financial's dividends are expected to grow significantly this year, and the company continues to diversify beyond its core banking business.

A Neutral rating for Woori Financial is reasonable in my opinion, as the stock is cheap for good reasons.

The three-month average daily trading values for Woori Financial's ADRs and Korea-listed shares are below $300,000 and above $23 million, respectively. Investors with an interest in buying and selling Woori Financial's relatively more liquid Korea-listed shares can consider using international stock brokerages such as Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities or Singapore's OCBC Securities.

Cheap On Both An Absolute And Relative Basis

Woori Financial trades at a trailing P/B multiple of 0.35 times, based on the company's stock price of KRW11,350 as of July 14, 2021. The market also values Woori Financial at 4.4 times consensus forward FY 2021 normalized P/E and 4.1 times consensus forward FY 2022 normalized P/E.

It also offers consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 dividend yields of 5.8% and 6.3%, respectively. Based on sell-side analysts' consensus forecasts sourced from S&P Capital IQ, Woori Financial is estimated to achieve ROEs of 8.1% and 8.0% for this year and next year, respectively.

Woori Financial's valuations are already rather appealing on an absolute basis, but they are even more attractive on a relative basis.

On a historical comparison, Woori Financial's three-year and five-year average P/B valuation multiples were 0.39 times and 0.43 times, respectively. Similarly, its three-year and five-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were also higher at 4.8 times and 5.9 times, respectively.

When it comes to peer comparison, Woori Financial boasts the lowest P/B ratio among its peers, and its forward P/E multiples and dividend yields are among the most attractive in the peer group.

Woori Financial's Peer Valuation Comparison

Stock Historical P/B Consensus Current Year Normalized P/E Consensus Forward One-Year Normalized P/E Consensus Current Year Dividend Yield Consensus Forward One-Year Dividend Yield Consensus Current Year ROE Consensus Forward One-Year ROE Hana Financial Group [086790:KS] 0.41 4.3 4.1 6.1% 6.4% 9.6% 9.3% Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) [055550:KS] 0.45 5.0 4.9 5.2% 5.6% 9.1% 8.9% KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) [105560:KS] 0.48 5.0 4.8 5.3% 5.7% 9.5% 9.2%

Source: S&P Capital IQ

Woori Financial's P/B discount to its peers is partly explained by the company's relatively inferior ROEs, as outlined in the peer group comparison table above. In the next section of the current article, I compare Woori Financial against its peers on other relevant metrics.

Company Is Inferior To Peers On Certain Key Metrics

The four major financial services companies in South Korea are Woori Financial, and its peers, KB Financial, Shinhan Financial and Woori Financial. Besides boasting lower forward ROEs than the other Korean financial services companies, Woori Financial also does not perform well on other measures as compared to its peers.

Firstly, Woori Financial's low cost deposits as a proportion of its funding in local currency was approximately 45% as of end-1Q 2021. While it was encouraging that its low cost deposits grew +4% QoQ and +21% YoY in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, Woori Financial's low-cost deposits as a proportion of its KRW-denominated funding was among the lowest for the key Korean banks. The low cost deposits to total KRW funding ratio was above 50% for both KB Financial and Shinhan Financial as of the end of the first quarter of the year.

In the current low-interest environment, having a higher proportion of funding sourced from low cost deposits to partially offset the negative impact of lower interest rates translates to a more resilient net interest margin. In this aspect, Woori Financial lags most of its peers.

Secondly, Woori Financial has the highest cost-to-income ratio for the four major Korean financial services companies. Although Woori Financial's cost-to-income ratio improved from 55.0% in FY 2020 to 46.2% in 1Q 2021, this is still not as good as some of the other Korean banking players. As a comparison, the 1Q 2021 cost-to-income ratio for Shinhan Financial was as low as 40.6%.

This implies that Woori Financial has not done as well as some of its peers in terms of optimizing its cost structure and reducing non-essential expenses.

Thirdly, Woori Financial's BIS (The Bank for International Settlements) capital adequacy ratio also is the lowest in the peer group. Woori Financial's BIS capital adequacy ratio was 13.6% as of March 30, 2021. In contrast, the BIS Capital capital adequacy ratios for Hana Financial, KB Financial and Shinhan Financial were 16.4%, 16.0% and 15.9%, respectively as of end-1Q 2021.

Woori Financial's relatively lower capital adequacy ratio is probably why Woori Financial was only the company among the four major Korean financial companies to have a dividend payout ratio below 20% in FY 2020. Woori Financial's FY 2020 dividend payout ratio was only 19.9% in the most recent fiscal year, while its other three peers paid out more than 20% of their earnings as dividends last year. But Woori Financial's dividends and dividend payout ratio should see an improvement this year, as outlined in the next section.

Spotlight On Dividend Growth And Business Diversification

Not everything is negative for Woori Financial. I think there are two positives for the stock that investors should take note of.

One key positive is that a significant turnaround for Woori Financial is expected in the current fiscal year. According to S&P Capital IQ data, Woori Financial's normalized earnings per share and dividend per share are expected to increase by +50% and +83%, respectively, in FY 2021. In comparison, the estimated FY 2021 normalized earnings per share growth rates for KB Financial, Shinhan Financial and Hana Financial were +18%, +16% and +14%, respectively. Also, the forecasted FY 2021 dividend growth rates for KB Financial, Hana Financial and Shinhan Financial were +53%, +41% and +34%, respectively.

Specifically, market consensus sees Woori Financial's dividend per share from KRW350 in FY 2020 to KRW657 in FY 2021, which translates to a dividend payout of 25%. In my prior April 30, 2021, article on Woori Financial, I noted that the company "recorded its highest quarterly net profit in almost three years" in 1Q 2021. The positive earnings growth momentum is one of the key supporting factors for Woori Financial's significant dividend growth this year. Separately, the Korean financial regulators have recently removed the 20% dividend cap for Korean financial institutions last month, which also supports the case for Woori Financial's higher dividends this year.

Woori Financial also continues to increase its earnings contribution from non-banking businesses, as part of its business diversification efforts. In December 2020, Woori Financial finalized the acquisition of a 74% stake in capital leasing company Aju Capital, which was later renamed as WF Capital. In May this year, Woori Financial increased its equity interest in WF Capital to 100%. In the same month, Woori Financial also bought Franklin Templeton Investments’ asset management business targeting retail investors.

Woori Financial's quarterly earnings from non-banking business has gone past the KRW100 billion mark for the first time in 1Q 2021, which accounted for approximately 15% of its total 1Q 2021 net profit. Going forward, a more balanced earnings mix between the banking and non-banking businesses for Woori Financial should be viewed favorably by investors.

Closing Thoughts

Woori Financial is cheap on both an absolute and relative basis, and I think that this is fair. Although the company does not compare well to its peers on a number of key metrics, Woori Financial's FY 2021 dividend growth and its continued business diversification efforts are positives. In conclusion, a Neutral rating is appropriate for the stock.