zhengzaishuru/iStock via Getty Images

A few months ago I started building my position in ATCO Ltd. (OTCPK:ACLLF), a diversified Canadian company that is a majority shareholder in Canadian Utilities (OTCPK:CDUAF). Since then, the share price hasn't moved much, and in this article, I will lay down the case for the company.

The company

Atco is a very diversified company and can be divided into 4 parts Structures and Logistics Business Unit, Neltume Ports, ATCO Corporate and its biggest segment by revenue Canadian Utilities.

Source: Investor presentation

Structures and Logistics

Under the Structures and Logistics business unit we can find 2 divisions which are ATCO Structures and ATCO Frontec. This part of the business has been growing the fastest in the last few years, although it is still a small part of the total earnings.

ATCO Structures

Under ATCO Structures we can find the company's modular structures and mobile office trailers. The company builds both permanent as well as relocatable modular buildings. Examples for use include workforce housing for the military and modular hospitals in Mexico. A recent example is rebuilding the China Lake Military Base which was damaged in 2019 by earthquakes.

Source: Investor presentation

ATCO Frontec

In ATCO Structures the company takes care of building, in Frontec they take care of facility management. They offer several services for this such as Lodging & Support Services (operating the facilities), Specialized Site Services for Military Operations (facility and support services but adjusted for military & government), Operational Support for organizations in Canada's North (Operating and maintaining facilities, such as bulk fuel and pipeline systems) and Disaster & Emergency Management (providing critical infrastructure, logistics and support services in response to catastrophic events).

Neltume Ports

Neltume Ports is a leading operator of ports in Southern America and owns 16 ports in four countries. It is also constructing a port in Mobile, Alabama together with Terminal Zárate S.A. Through the port in Alabama, it will start shipping automobiles. In my opinion, having ports in South America is a good move as it has been growing rapidly over the past few years (up until the pandemic).

Source: February investor presentation

ATCO Corporate

Although the company does not really specify any earnings from this part of the business they still include it in their structure. Under this part of the business, we find two things: ASHCOR (which as is mentioned in the name focuses on ((fly) ash for concrete and cement) and ATCO Land & Development.

Canadian Utilities

By far the largest segment by revenue is Canadian Utilities. ATCO owns over 50% of the shares of Canadian Utilities. Canadian Utilities focuses on electricity transmission, distribution and (international) gas transmission and distribution. CU has 20 billion in assets which include 75,000 km in electronic powerlines, 64,000 km in pipeline, and 400,000 m3 of hydrogen storage capacity. The company's main market is the Alberta region but it also has business in Central and South America and Australia.

How has the company been doing?

Now that we have established what the company does, we can look into how the company has been doing from a financial point of view. in 2019 the company's revenue topped and has been declining for the past year and is now below the level of 2016.

Data by YCharts

However, the company itself likes to look at adjusted earnings, which have been growing for the past few years. The decline in 2017 was due to weak commodity pricing which influences revenue from the structure and logistics divisions.

Source: Investor presentation

You might think that I made a mistake above as 2020 saw adjusted earnings decline. However, the reason for this decline is that the company's subsidiary Canadian Utilities sold its Canadian fossil-fuel based electricity generation business and its 80 percent ownership interest in Alberta PowerLine in 2019. If we would restate for this the company increased its adjusted revenue by CAD 32 million.

Source: Investor presentation

The company also started 2021 off on the right foot as the company saw its adjusted revenue increase by CAD 13 million. This was mainly the result of increases in workforce housing sales, higher rental activity and ATCO Frontec.

Source: Q1 presentation

The last thing I want to look at is the company's debt levels. I prefer companies that carry a low amount of debt or at least lower than its competitors. For ATCO it is hard to establish a competitor due to the different business segments. However, given that Canadian Utilities is its largest segment I will use competitors of CU as benchmark. In my opinion, Fortis (FTS) would be the best benchmark as it is also a Canadian utility company. If we look at both companies' net debt/EBITDA, ATCO's is slightly lower (5.28x vs 6.16x).

Source: Tikr.com

However, if we look at both companies' debt/equity we see that FTS is doing slightly better than ATCO but the differences are small 1.245x vs. 1.226x.

Last but not least the company has a credit rating of A (low) stable and A- negative from DBRS (MORN) and S&P Global (SPGI), respectively. Given the information, I don't think that one should worry about the debt levels as they are in line with the benchmark and the credit rating of the company easily beats junk rating.

Dividends

I prefer to invest in companies that are paying a dividend and are growing their dividend. Preferably one that is raised at least once a year. As the safest dividend is the one that has just been raised. Fortunately, ATCO is one of the companies that has consistently raised its dividends and the streak is currently on 28 years of raising dividends.

Besides a growing dividend, I like to look at the chowder number. For readers that are unfamiliar with the chowder number, the chowder number is the 5-year dividend growth rate + the current yield. I like to see a chowder number of at least 12. ATCO easily beats this threshold as their chowder number, according to my calculations, is approximately 16. This means that besides having a high yield (currently 4.07% in CAD), the company is also growing its dividend in the low teens. In my opinion a perfect combination.

The last thing I like to look add is the company's payout ratio. The company currently has a payout ratio of 83%. This means that if the company isn't increasing its earnings in the next few years, the company will probably slow down its dividend growth.

Valuation

To value stocks I like to use the dividend yield theory. The dividend yield theory is simple. It assumes that if a company doesn't significantly change, its yield should revert to the mean. Usually, I like to look at both the 1-year average and the 5-year average. However, given that the 1-year average yield has been distorted by the pandemic, I will use the 5-year average yield to determine the valuation of ATCO.

Data by YCharts

Based on Yahoo Finance the 5-year average yield of ATCO is 3.39%. The current dividend yield of ATCO is 4.07%. If ATCO would merely return to its 5-year average the company would trade at a price of CAD 52.80 or 19.9% higher than Wednesday's close.

To take into account

Given that ATCO is a foreign company there are some things investors should take into account. As an American investor, investing in foreign companies is influenced by FX and withholding tax. Since the pandemic, the US dollar fell against the Canadian dollar and this means that if investors decide that they want to invest in ATCO (or any other Canadian stock) now might not be the best time to buy the stock even though it is currently trading at a discount.

Data by YCharts

The withholding tax is another problem that US investors face when investing in foreign stocks. Under the US-Canada tax treaty we can find the following information:

1. Dividends paid by a company which is a resident of a Contracting State to a resident of the other Contracting State may be taxed in that other state. 2. However, such dividends may also be taxed in the Contracting State of which the company paying the dividends is a resident and according to the laws of that State; but if a resident of the other Contracting State is the beneficial owner of such dividends, the tax so charged shall not exceed: (A) 10 percent of the gross amount of the dividends if the beneficial owner is a company which owns at least 10 percent of the voting stock of the company paying the dividends; (B) 15 percent of the gross amount of the dividends in all other cases. This paragraph shall not affect the taxation of the company in respect of the profits out of which the dividends are paid.

If you want more information about the withholding tax it might be a good idea to talk to a tax advisor.

Last but not least, if you are unable to buy stocks in Canada (or any other reason you don't want to buy from their exchange) and you want to buy the OTC stock, you need to pay attention as the OTC market is a lot less liquid.

Conclusion

ATCO is a very diversified company deriving the majority of its revenue from Canadian Utilities. In recent years the company's revenue has fallen a bit, although its adjusted revenue has gone up. Furthermore, the company's debt levels are nothing to worry about and the dividend and dividend growth are a DGI investor's dream. Add to that the undervaluation based on the dividend yield theory of 19.9% and the company is a buy. However, given that it is a Canadian company, investors should take into account FX risks, withholding tax and in case they are unable/not willing to invest on the TSE the sharp movements in the OTC market. Nevertheless, based on its undervaluation and strong dividend growth I rate the shares a "BUY".