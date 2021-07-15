metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

This article was amended on 7/20/21 to reflect clarifying remarks about the company's financials.

Quick Take

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) has filed to raise $361 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company provides human capital management software to companies of all sizes.

PYCR is growing slowly, typical of private equity-owned firms at IPO, so I'll watch the IPO from the sidelines.

Company & Technology

Cincinnati, Ohio-based Paycor was founded to create an integrated SaaS platform for various human capital management functions for organizations of all sizes.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Raul Villar Jr., who has been with the firm since July 2019 and was previously CEO of AdvancedMD and has held numerous senior roles at Automatic Data Processing.

Below is a brief overview video of Paycor HCM:

(Source)

The company’s primary offerings include:

Core HCM and Payroll

Workforce Management

Benefits Administration

Talent Management

Employee Engagement

Paycor has received at least $1.4 billion in equity investment from investors including private equity firm Apax Partners.

Customer/User Acquisition

The company pursues new clients via both a direct and indirect sales approach.

It segments its client base by company size, from 1-9 employees, 10-49, 50-250 and 251+ employees.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fluctuated as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 28.7% FYE June 30, 2020 30.5% FYE June 30, 2019 29.9%

(Source)

The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, dropped to 0.1x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Sales and Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 0.1 FYE June 30, 2020 0.4

(Source)

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth trajectory.

PYCR’s most recent calculation was negative (18%) as of March 31, 2021, so the firm has significant room for improvement per the table below:

Rule of 40 Calculation Recent Rev. Growth % 4% EBITDA % -22% Total -18%

(Source)

The company’s net revenue retention rate for clients with 10 to 1000 employees for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 as 94%.

A figure above 100% means the firm is generating additional revenue over time from each customer cohort, so Paycor is experiencing some net churn.

Management said that its net revenue retention rate ‘has been negatively impacted by stay-at-home, business closure and other restrictive orders, which resulted in reduced employee headcount, temporary and permanent business closures, and delayed sales and starts with many of our customers.’ (Source)

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Markets and Markets, the total human capital management market was valued at $14.5 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $22.5 billion by 2022.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 9.2% from 2017 to 2022.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the need for standardization of the processes of main HR activities, talent, and workforce management, advancements in cloud technologies as well as the adoption of mobile technologies.

Also, the North America region has led the globe in adoption of HCM software and most major vendors are located in the same region.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Workday (WDAY)

Ceridian HCM (CDAY)

Oracle (ORCL)

SAP (SAP)

Kronos (KRO)

Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Ultimate Software Group (ULTI)

IBM (IBM)

SumTotal

EmployWise

Financial Performance

Paycor’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Slightly growing topline revenue

Increasing gross profit but uneven gross margin

Reduced operating and net losses

Increasing cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 264,764,000 4.0% FYE June 30, 2020 $ 327,909,000 12.5% FYE June 30, 2019 $ 291,463,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 152,258,000 2.2% FYE June 30, 2020 $ 188,226,000 3.4% FYE June 30, 2019 $ 181,958,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 57.51% FYE June 30, 2020 57.40% FYE June 30, 2019 62.43% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ (57,027,000) -21.5% FYE June 30, 2020 $ (94,709,000) -28.9% FYE June 30, 2019 $ (105,235,000) -36.1% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Nine Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ (64,110,000) FYE June 30, 2020 $ (90,193,000) FYE June 30, 2019 $ (23,779,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 26,185,000 FYE June 30, 2020 $ 88,000 FYE June 30, 2019 $ (12,587,000) (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As of March 31, 2021, Paycor had $19.4 million in cash and $1.1 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was $5.3 million.

IPO Details

PYCR intends to sell 18.5 million shares of common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $19.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $360.75 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Investors have indicated a non-binding interest to purchase shares of up to $150 million in the aggregate at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (ex- underwriter options) would approximate $3.3 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 10.8%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We expect to use approximately $260.0 million of the net proceeds of this offering to fund the redemption of the Midco Redeemable Preferred Stock by Pride Midco at the offering date at a redemption price of 101% of the liquidation preference thereof and the remainder of such net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. An affiliate of Apax Partners currently owns $25 million of Midco Redeemable Preferred Stock and we expect such affiliate will receive approximately $32.5 million in proceeds as a result of the redemption of the Midco Redeemable Preferred Stock. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank Securities, Baird, Cowen, JMP Securities, Needham & Company, Raymond James and Stifel.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of the firm’s relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $3,340,404,288 Enterprise Value $3,290,537,288 Price / Sales 9.88 EV / Revenue 9.73 EV / EBITDA -37.85 Earnings Per Share -$0.51 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 10.80% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $19.50 Net Free Cash Flow $5,340,000 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 0.16% Revenue Growth Rate 4.01% (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As a reference, a potential public comparable would be Ceridian HCM; shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Ceridian HCM Paycor HCM Variance Price / Sales 16.61 9.88 -40.5% EV / Revenue 17.73 9.73 -45.1% EV / EBITDA 379.51 -37.85 -110.0% Earnings Per Share -$0.22 -$0.51 133.4% Revenue Growth Rate 1.3% 4.01% 201.73% (Glossary Of Terms)

(S-1/A and Seeking Alpha)

Commentary

PYCR is seeking public investment for its corporate expansion plans and to purchase redeemable preferred stock.

The firm’s financials show slowing topline revenue growth and reduced but still high operating losses.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was $5.3 million.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fluctuated as revenue has increased and its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate dropped to 0.1x in the most recent reporting period.

The firm’s ‘Rule of 40’ performance was negative, so it has a long way to go to improve this metric.

The market opportunity for providing human capital management software is large and expected to grow at a reasonably strong rate in the near term.

Goldman Sachs is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 30.5% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As for valuation, the IPO is less expensive on revenue multiples than CDAY’s current valuations.

However, PYCR is a fairly typical private equity-owned firm at IPO, with slow growth.

As a result, I generally don’t favor such firms at IPO due to their frequently poor performance post-IPO, so I'll pass on the IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: July 20, 2021.